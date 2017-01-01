January 2017's Best 4 CCC Stocks In Each Market Sector

Those sectors coming up short are telecom and utilities. Telecom had zero companies and utilities had only 1.

Not all sectors filled all 4 spots as they didn't have enough companies in the top-scoring 50% category.

The only filter used is being in the top-scoring 50% of David Fish's All CCC companies.

To produce enough stocks to make it through the filtering process, I normally would have used all 684 stocks in David Fish's January 2017 All CCC list - found here. But, since I now only recommend stocks which fall into the top-Dugan-scoring half of the list, this time I only used the highest-scoring 50% (342 companies).

The Dugan Stock Scoring System (DSSS) is a tool to identify the overall quality of CCC companies. Those companies' stocks earning high Dugan Scores are high-quality stocks, which should produce better investing results, going forward, than otherwise would be attained by simply filtering for desired characteristics. In this context, highest quality means companies which have:

STRONG CURRENT CONDITIONS, as exemplified by : great value as measured by relative Graham number, low payout ratio, low debt/equity ratio and high Most Recent dividend increase %.

: great value as measured by relative Graham number, low payout ratio, low debt/equity ratio and high Most Recent dividend increase %. EXCELLENT PROSPECTS, as exemplified by: high EPS growth forecasts for This Year, Next Year and 5 years out, and excellent dividend growth histories.

At the beginning of 2016, I used DSSS to select, and buy, large positions in 9 stocks to create a portfolio to test if it could beat the S&P 500. During 2016 I routinely reported the then current results. Near the end of 2016 I reported the final results, found here. In sum, that portfolio almost doubled the performance of the S&P 500, producing capital gains of 36.6% versus 18.5% for the period measured.

I am running a similar test for 2017. The ten companies in 2017's portfolio to beat SPY can be found here.

While the Dugan Stock Scoring System isn't a popularity contest, it is a disciplined, systematic and dispassionate approach that evaluates each CCC stock on the basis of a wide variety of investment criteria from four broad categories: Risk, Value, Past Performance and Future Performance Expectations. So, the purpose of the Scoring System is to determine the all-around quality of a stock for buying, holding or selling purposes.

No stocks, like no people, are perfect. Even high-quality and high-scoring stocks have weaknesses. So, a Dugan Score is a balanced, holistic picture of a stock, which includes its strengths and weaknesses.

You can see from the above explanations, the Dugan Stock Scoring System is about the current state and expected future performance of a company's stock, not necessarily the company itself. And, it doesn't matter how well a company's stock has performed for its owners in the past. It only matters what are the current condition and expected future performance of the stock.

The table below is a summary of the metrics used in the Dugan Scoring System, along with each metric's relative weighting in the overall formula. The weightings are my assessment of each metric's relative importance in calculating the company's overall quality.

After calculating the Dugan Score, a small bonus, or penalty, is applied to the earned-score for each CCC stock, based on a few brokers' recommendations for current sector weightings. The base bonus or penalty calculation is simple: market weight earns zero points, overweight earns 1 point, and underweight earns minus 1 point, net from each of the 3 brokers.

Hereafter are the 20 highest scoring January CCC stocks with no filters applied:

Using the DSSS, and the identified 1 filter, produces the following lists as the highest scoring January 2017 CCC companies, by sector, broken into two halves for easier reading:

And the lower five best-of-sectors:

For perspective about any company on the lists, I always find it helpful to compare how well that company's performance in any column compares to the averages shown at the bottom of the table. Doing this will answer most questions about why a company may have achieved the Dugan Score it earned.

I hope you found the information valuable and enjoyed this journey. Comments are encouraged. Successful investing.

