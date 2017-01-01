La Salle Hotel Properties: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

However, which of it remaining preferreds is the best buy currently is yet to be determined..

Although LaSalle has had its ups and downs over the past five years, it ended the period priced higher than it began it.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, my article "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More important, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process.

When considering the acquisition of La Salle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) preferred shares, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferred shares we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite preferred search site, Quantum Online. Below is a snapshot of the page you'll get if you enter LHO into the ticker symbol search box:

A quick review informs us that LHO is a lodging REIT that owns and operates upscale hotel properties in resort and convention settings. It IPO'd 4/24/98 with a market value of $2.6 billion, making it a mid-size company.

Let's click on Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds this company has to offer:

Here we learn that LHO offers three remaining preferreds LHO-H, I, & J initially offered at 7.50%, 6.375%, & 6.30%, which indicates to me the LHO's credit quality has improved with each succeeding preferred issue. I'm also encouraged by all the preferreds that have been called, indicating the company either generated sufficient capital to accomplish this or was able to replace the costlier paper with less expensive issues.

Now let's click on LHO-H. Because this page contains more information than can be covered in a snapshot view, I suggest you open the page and view it as I discuss the information that most interests me:

I like that this preferred is cumulative, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, they accumulate and are owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And they must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable on 1/24/16 at $25.00 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of $1.875 per share per year, or 0.46875 per quarter, to be paid 1/15, 4/15, 7/15, & 10/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 1/20/11, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are not eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

Above is a screenshot of LHO's Five-year chart. As far as I'm concerned, this is the picture of a company that trended higher until 1/19/15 and has trended down until 1/11/16 and on the rise since then. Yet it ended priced significantly higher than at the beginning of the period. On 1/2/12 it traded at $25.11, and its currently priced at $30.47. That's an nice rise of $5.36. Better yet, during that time, according to Dividend Investor.com, it consistently increased its common dividend distribution during this time from $0.62 in 2012 to its current $1.80/year.

Let's see how LHO performed in relations to its peer group: Felcor (NYSE:FCH), Ashford Hospitality (NYSE:AHT), Chesapeake Hotel Properties (NYSE:CHSP), Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN), and Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO).

At the very bottom of the chart, though not bad in relation to the S&P 500. Basically nothing to write home about, and about the only negative I have discovered thus far in my research.

Above is a screenshot taken from a Finviz view of LHO's present financial highlights. The company's current market value is $3.44 billion. It earned $131.50 million on sales of $1.23 billion. And year to date, it's up an impressive 30.19%. Its short- and long-term debt/equity is a low 0.43.

Now let's see how its preferreds performed, as illustrated by the following MarketWatch charts:

Okay, as far as I'm concerned, its preferreds are safe investments. Now let's determine which is the best buy at this time and at this price.

I chose the J as the best buy, with some reservations. Although its yield is not the highest -- the H is -- it's currently callable, and according to this company's history might be called at any moment. However, that would not be at a loss of 0.05/share because the holder will pick up at least one dividend payment of 0.46875. Personally, I like the idea of a long-term continuing safe dividend payment with a nice capital gain kicker when and if the J is called.

However, you might like the H as a shorter-term investment that could earn you an higher yield until its called. Yet we might be entering a rising rate environment that over time might erode the profit potential of the long-term J. Taking all these factors into account it's certainly not a no-brainer and will require some thought on your part because, ultimately, it's your money and your choice.

