4 Buys With Double-Digit Dividend Growth For 2016 And Moving Forward

After an incredible bull market since 2009 that is still going on, it is only normal to feel additional concerns around the stock market these days. Since 2015, the market is having a hard time keeping the rhythm:

Click to enlarge

Source: ycharts

Both revenues and earnings are stagnating at best and decreasing at worst. The global economy is not going anywhere, and U.S. GDP doesn't seem to be heading toward a strong pace, yet interest rates are still at the bottom.

Where can you invest your money in such times? In strong dividend growth companies. While their stock value may fluctuate in the event of a market crash, their dividend payment structure is safe and sustainable. I've hand-picked four companies showing double-digit dividend increases in 2016. These companies meet the 7 dividend growth investing principles. The principles have been elaborated based on proven academic research. Even more interesting, these companies show a strong potential of dividend growth for 2017.

Lowe's: 25% Increase

Click to enlarge

Source: ycharts

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) has been the most recent purchase in my personal portfolio. After the announcement of the acquisition of Rona, LOW appeared on my radar. This Dividend King (53 years with consecutive dividend increases) has revealed an appetite for growth in addition to evolving in a very stable market.

Over the years, Lowe's has developed a powerful business model focusing on additional services and advice for home renovators. In addition to selling home improvement goods, Lowe's also creates a stronger bond with its customers with packaged solutions. To achieve a more complete product offering, the company invests in training its employees. The goal is to have more than simple clerks but rather employees who know about renovation and can support customers with value-added advice. Through this strategy, LOW also makes contractors' lives easier with better-trained and more knowledgeable employees. I believe management will be able to change Rona's business model and integrate it to Lowe's cash flow generation machine. Once this step is completed, this will give additional experience to acquire other stores around the world.

As you can see on the graph above, the company has been hiking its dividend generously over the past five years without compromising its long-term dividend policy. With a payout ratio under 40% and a cash payout ratio under 25%, management still has lots of room to continue increasing its payout significantly in the upcoming years.

Canadian National Railway: 22.58% Increase

Click to enlarge

Source: ycharts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) is another company I purchased at the beginning of the year. As you can see in the following graph, CNI's stock price is cyclical and offers a great entry point from time to time.

Click to enlarge

source: Ycharts

Canadian National Railway is the most productive railroad company with the best operating ratio of the industry (54.5%). CNI operates the largest rail network in Canada and the only transcontinental network in North America. The company serves close to 75% of the U.S. population and all major Canadian markets.

Similar to LOW, CNI shows impressive dividend records with very low payout ratios. While the business is going through a challenging environment, its dividend payment will not be affected. This is a good time to enter into a position in a very strong dividend payer for the years to come.

Hormel Foods: 16.67% Increase

Click to enlarge

Source: ycharts

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) has shown quite an impressive stock return over the past five years with nearly +150% (excluding dividend). HRL's success relies on a clever balance between organic growth and acquisitions at fair prices. After acquiring Skippy, HRL has opened the door for international growth. It will definitely be able to improve its international sales by implementing its high protein food (its specialty) in those new markets. Skippy is sold in 30-plus countries on five continents. Annual sales for the Skippy business are expected to be approximately $370 million, with nearly $100 million in international sales (source: MiddleMarket). HRL's business model is very smart and tends to evolve with time. The company doesn't only sell packaged foods but innovates with new products and acquires other segments for the sake of diversification.

With payouts ratios so low (40% cash payout ratio and 34% payout ratio), the company shows its dividend increase ability for the years to come. Since the food industry is relatively stable and offers a great protection against a potential recession, you can bet on HRL to support your portfolio in such event.

Lockheed Martin: 10% Increase

Click to enlarge

Source: ycharts

Lockheed Martin's (NYSE:LMT) business model relies on one of the most stable events in world history: war or threat of a war. There is and always has been a great need to defend ourselves and military budgets cuts for countries like the U.S. is not an option. Therefore, LMT's business is safe with 80% of its revenues coming from the U.S. Government. LMT has also become the world's largest military helicopter maker with the purchase of Sikorsky aircraft. Its numerous years dealing with the U.S. Government and impressive budgets protect LMT's economic moat from external competitors.

While growth potential for the past five years has been a concern due to the budget sequestration, LMT has successfully improved its cost structure and boosted its EPS by a total of 115% since 2012 (vs revenue growth of 14.59% for the same period). With Sikorsky aircraft acquisitions, we should see additional growth in the years to come.

LMT also show very strong payout ratios (42% cash payout and 40% payout ratio). Management has shown a clear interest in continuing to increase its payout year after year. While the first three picks show dividend yields between 1.50 and 2%, LMT stands out with a 3% yield.

Disclaimer: I hold LOW, HRL, CNI & LMT in my Dividend Stocks Rock portfolios. The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW, HRL, CNI, MSFT, LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.