Las Vegas Sands - Time To Sell

Over the past 12 months, Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has risen by approximately 23%. As we enter 2017, investors must ask themselves whether these returns will continue or can they find better returns elsewhere. In my view, Las Vegas Sands' shares are going to come under pressure in 2017, because dividend investors may begin to realize that the dividend does not have room to grow for reasons I outline below. Additionally, the stock price momentum appears to have to turned bearish.

I consider dividends important, not only because of the cash flows that I as an investor receive, but because of the "signal" dividends send to the market. For instance, if a company raises its dividend, that is a sign that management is bullish about the future prospects of the underlying business. Like any good heuristic, though, it is important to analyze the situation a bit more deeply before investing. For that reason, I like to also consider the sustainability of the dividend. The way to do this is to look more closely at the cash flow statement.

When reviewing the chart above of the last three years, nine months, the situation looks reasonable. Although the cash flow from operations figure is not a true reflection of the company's health in my view (depreciation isn't just an accounting fiction - depreciation happens), it does reflect a company's ability to maintain a dividend. Taking the long view, the dividends paid were only 58% of cash from operations and 87% of net income.

The period ending September differs from the longer-term trend in a way that makes me nervous. In particular, the company has paid out "too much" in dividends in my view. Dividends made up 83% of cash from operations in 2016, and represented fully 166% of net income. This change of trend from a more reasonable payout ratio to a more aggressive one is troublesome for a number of reasons. While it's not likely that the dividend will be cut, there is a strong chance that growth of dividends must slow.

Some Context

It might be worth comparing the nine-month period ending this past September to previous periods, as it is reasonable to assume that the holiday season is important to this company. Looking at the sheet below it turns out that net income during the final quarter is approximately 25%, suggesting that the holiday season is just another quarter for the company. Cash flow from operations is larger and less stable, as you might expect, given that it is more subject to management discretion, and that companies can front weight depreciation expenses etc. We should conclude, therefore, that it would be unwise to conclude that the company can "make up" net income or cash from operations shortfalls in the final quarter of the year.

When I compare net income to dividends paid for the first nine months of each of the past three years, the relative weakness of Las Vegas Sands' dividend becomes even more apparent. While net income to September is lower in 2016 relative to any of the past three years, dividends are up. For example, dividends paid to September 2016 are up 7% relative to 2015, while net income has declined 22% during the same time period. In conclusion, I feel it reasonable to say that the dividend is less well-covered than it has been at any point in its recent past. Also, we should not expect that the final quarter is going to be anything special. For these reasons, the reward for the relatively high dividend is not worth the risk presented by capital loss in my view.

Insider Activity

Along with the sustainability of the dividend, I like to review what insiders are doing. Insiders have an obvious informational advantage, and so it would be foolhardy to not check to see what they collectively feel, and downright financially suicidal to bet against them. I acknowledge that insider sells are not in themselves damning, but when the ledger of insider buys and sells is one sided, it is at least noteworthy. In the case of Las Vegas Sands, I note that since January 1, 2015, 717,950 shares have been sold by insiders, versus only 1,000 shares bought. There may be a host of reasons for insiders to sell that have nothing to do with the health of the underlying business, but a sell-buy ratio of more than 700 to 1 is noteworthy.

Technical Snapshot

As per our TrendCharts Weekly Momentum Model, the weekly trend for LVS just turned bearish. After an impressive 38% run to the upside from July to November 2016, the price trend has weakened over the last four weeks and may be on the precipice of further declines. The weekly close below $54.00 on December 30 has put the stock in danger of entering a period of extended price weakness. As the chart below shows, whenever the stock price for LVS has dipped below its 26-week moving average it has been a signal to avoid the stock and move to CASH or to go SHORT.

With the dip below $54.00 on December 30, we have purchased the LVS 17FEB17 55 Put Options which provide approximately 9x leverage for the trade. Our downward price target for the trade is $45.00. But if this turns out to be a false signal, a weekly close back above $55.00 will be our stop-loss exit signal.

Conclusion

The fact of the matter is that Las Vegas Sands is a well-run company, with excellent properties in fast-growing markets like Macau. Long term, I believe this will be an excellent investment. In the short term, though, I am worried about the fact that the dividend payout has been much too aggressive, and insiders themselves don't seem that excited about the company. Additionally, the technical momentum for the stock has weakened over the last three weeks and points toward future price weakness. So I would rate Las Vegas Sands as NEUTRAL or SHORT at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.