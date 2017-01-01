Dividend Income - December 2016

I have been sharing my dividend income for 7 years by now and the purpose of it is not to show I can make good stock selection but rather show what dividend income can do and how you can grow it. Rarely will a first time investor know exactly how they want to invest when they start. A new investor will make mistakes and will try to figure out their way with all the investment options available. It is my hope that my dividend income can show how dividend growth investing is a good strategy for anyone not sure about their approach to investing.

Stock Trades

I have not made any trades in December. I am planning my investments for January as I should be able to contribute $5,500 to my TFSA. I use my diversification as a first step to identify which sector to focus on. At the end of the year, my sector diversification is as follow.

Immediate dividend income is not my primary criteria in the accumulation years. A stock with good dividend growth and stock appreciation will do better to grow my wealth. My 7 Investing Principals, dividend growth and regular dividend increases all play a big role in my stock selection process.

Dividend Income

My December dividend income adds up to $1,292.78 with a total of $12,658.09 for 2016. I am now forecasting $15,000 for 2017. Anything above would meet my expectations.

I have managed to grow my dividend income nicely over time, but the fastest way to do so is by investing more money which means making more money or reducing your expenses. Think about that for the new year.

Here is my historical dividend growth which includes dividend growth from my stock holdings as well as new contributions.

2016 Dividend Growth of 19.82% or $2,094.21

2015 Dividend Growth of 28.54% or $2,345.74

2014 Dividend Growth of 30.37% or $1,914.45

2013 Dividend Growth of 9.01% or $521.12

2012 Dividend Growth of 21.66% or $1,029.67

2011 Dividend Growth of 26.90% or $1,007.36

Disclaimer: Please note that this blog post represents my opinion and not an advice/recommendation. I am not a financial adviser, I am not qualified to give financial advice. Before you buy any stocks/funds consult with a qualified financial planner. Make your decision at your own risk - see my full disclaimer for more details.