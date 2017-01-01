Predicting 2017 In One Chart

Goodbye, 2016! Oh, what a year! I for one am so glad it is over. It was a year that seemingly was so hard, for so many reasons, primarily to manage money! It was a year that was hard to please.

For our final piece in 2016, I thought I would do what I did last on the final article of 2015. That was to write up a technical article predicting the market. After all, seemingly my technical chart did far better than any of my other predictions and guess work going into to 2016. For 2016, I had written on my blog at the time:

"I promised I would give my S&P 500 prediction for 12/31/16 today and I have it, it is in a range of 2250 - 2300. Of course this is nothing fundamental and solely on my ability to do technical analysis."

The S&P 500 as of right now is trading at 2241, which I will pretty much say is 2250. Here is the original chart for you to see.

You can see the red and green line I traced out showing the direction I thought the market would go.

Here is the chart with all the months to follow put into it.

Not too bad? So what about 2017? I gave it shot.

Based on the chart above I believe 2017 will based on technicals around the 2450-2500 level. Which is not that far off from my prediction of 2500 in my 10 Big Theme Predictions for 2017 article.

Here is the video that goes with it!

Equities

The price action we see in the NASDAQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is somewhat unusual, and more short-term in nature. But it would seem that we likely have a big further to fall before we may find some price stability. Perhaps to around 5340 - that would look like the next likely stop.

Additionally, the price action in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has taken it toll on the NASDAQ as well. The Citron Report on NVDA seemingly start the selling pressure not just on NVDA, but the COMP as well.

NASDAQ Hourly

NVDA Hourly

And here is technology as a whole (NYSEARCA:XLK).

Hourly

The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has also, performed poorly of late falling from around 2280 to 2240, a decline of calling it 1%. You can see from the chart below the resistance area I have drawn in around the 2275 level. I noted this a couple of days back in my video segment for the Reading The Markets Premium Members.

The NASDAQ and the S&P 500 appear to be coming to an inflection point.

Yield & FX

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) has done the impossible today, breaking back above the 1.05 level vs. the dollar. 1.05 had been a strong support level for a long time, and when the euro broke that level a couple of weeks back, it seemed destine to go to parity. Today, however, the euro has returned above 1.05 vs. the dollar. Indeed, it's something strange and it is holding!

Hourly

Daily

My guess is that once everyone returns from vacation, we go back below 1.05 to the dollar.

Finally, I will close with the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX), as traders are apparently buying Volatility and betting it returns in 2017. The VIX has risen from 11.25 to today's 14 since December 21st, an increase of nearly 20%. Big jump. 14 is certainly not an alarming number, but still something to take note of and pay attention too! Regardless, bets are placed and it would seem for now traders are betting the market gets choppy and soon!

That is going to be all.

Here is to happy and healthy 2017!

- Mike

