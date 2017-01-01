UPS: Are Shares About To Weaken And Give Investors A Chance To Buy?

The shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) remain too expensive for us to buy despite our desire to add one more dividend growth stock to our taxable account portfolio. Unfortunately, we missed out on our chance to buy the company's shares earlier in 2016 when an overall market sell off presented us with the opportunity to purchase the shares under $100. UPS shares not only broke down under $100, such shares actually slid down to below $90 for a brief time. Unfortunately, since the sell off in UPS shares early in 2016, the company's shares have showed extraordinary strength and rose to a 52-week high late in 2016. Of course, we say "unfortunate" with respect to potential UPS shareholders and not current UPS shareholders. Fortunately, UPS' shares have begun to break down very late in 2016, and with a little luck and a sharper overall market sell off in 2017, UPS shares are likely to drop towards a more value-oriented share price of $100 or lower. The likely cause of the beginning of a recent sell off in the company's shares is investor disappointment in the late December 2016 earnings results of its competitor Federal Express (NYSE:FDX). FDX's quarterly earnings results came in below earnings guidance and its margins declined. A brief look further into FDX's results may provide an early look into where UPS' next quarterly results may be headed.

FDX recorded earnings per share of $2.90, a 12 percent increase from the year-ago quarter. FDX's revenues also increased 19 percent to $14.918 billion. While FDX showed strong revenue/earnings growth, its total operating margins decreased to 7.8 percent from 9.1 percent due to the expansion of its FDX Ground business' network expansion, increased purchased transportation rates, the Freight business' decreased average weight per shipment and increased information technology expenses. FDX highlighted its increased revenues and operating income in the face of sluggish growth rates in the global economy. FDX reiterated its adjusted fiscal 2017 earnings per share guidance, but the midpoint of such guidance was below analyst estimates. Since FDX's earnings announcement in late December 2016, UPS' shares have weakened, perhaps due to FDX's quarterly results or the fact that UPS' shares sat at a 52-week high weeks earlier and had become overpriced. With FDX's latest earnings announcement behind it and UPS' earnings announcement approaching in late January 2017, investor attention turns to both UPS' and FDX's ability to handle its peak-package-delivery season workload in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Early reports show that both companies have struggled to keep up with a surge in holiday package delivery orders (subscription required for link).

In recent years, both UPS and FDX have struggled to make package deliveries in a timely manner as a deluge of late-holiday e-commerce orders overwhelmed their respective fleet vehicle networks. Extreme cold weather as well as inclement storm-related weather has adversely affected each company's ability to make timely deliveries and has angered customers and retailers as well. With past experiences in mind, each company has adjusted their delivery capacity in accordance with their customers' demand in anticipation of continued record-breaking package delivery demand. With the growth in e-commerce demand and an increase in the size of the objects being delivered, each company has adjusted its delivery network's sorting and delivery capacity to accommodate for much larger package sizes. All of the adjustments being made by both UPS and FDX to handle exploding e-commerce package delivery demand, however, come at an increased cost, which decreases each company's margins. Such margins for e-commerce deliveries were already lower than deliveries for other companies given that a behemoth such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) pushes for lower delivery costs. Not only does each company face decreased margins for already low margin e-commerce deliveries, but AMZN has begun leasing jets to make its own deliveries to control costs and avoid having customer dissatisfaction when UPS and FDX cannot make holiday deliveries in a timely manner.

In its most recent quarter, UPS announced earnings of $1.44 per share, a 3.6 percent increase from the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 4.9 percent to $14.9 billion despite adverse currency effects and lower fuel surcharges. The company's U.S. domestic package division revenues increased 4.8 percent to $9.3 billion. Average revenue per package piece increased slightly despite lower fuel surcharges. The company's international package division revenues increased 2.2 percent to $3 billion despite adverse currency effects and a decrease in fuel surcharges. Export shipments improved 7.1 percent due to growth in European and Asian markets. UPS' supply chain and freight division revenues increased about 8 percent to $2.6 billion due to its acquisition of Coyote Logistics. Although the company's results can be adversely affected by global economic trends, it has exhibited strong performance in recent quarters in overseas markets. In the U.S., increasing online purchases have caused rising demand for the company's shipping services. To date, UPS has been able to partially offset adverse effects from weak global economic growth and decreasing U.S. inventories through package deliveries to consumers, which have been growing at several times the rate of deliveries to businesses.

UPS has become more efficient through increased automation at large warehouses and installing software in its delivery vehicles to determine the best delivery routes in real time. Note, however, as we wrote earlier, that UPS' shares may continue to be pressured due to possible concerns regarding competition from AMZN in the consumer package delivery space. UPS acknowledges that its investments and strategies have allowed it to offset some of the economic shifts it has experienced in recent years. As the company has attempted to benefit from trends of increased Internet shopping, the company faces real adversities such as the fact that the company generally only delivers a single package to a consumer's home, while it typically delivers multiple packages to a business during any single delivery. As such, the company recognizes increased costs when making deliveries to individual consumers rather than businesses. With this in mind, it is important that UPS decrease its costs to service individual consumers to increase margins in consumer package delivery space as more of the company's business becomes consumer package deliveries.

We are certain that UPS will be able to overcome the lower profit margin stumbling block of its package deliveries to consumers as the company is one of the most ingenious and technologically savvy global companies today. While the company will continue to face near-term headwinds, we believe this innovative world-class leader in package delivery and logistics will thrive and continue to reward investors with annual dividend increases and opportunistic share buybacks over the long term. Further, despite such near-term pressures, UPS continues to make acquisitions and innovate to sustain revenue and earnings growth. For example, in recent years, the company has sought to change its image and focus more of its efforts on more profitable markets, where it can offer additional services; such as in the healthcare market, where a shipment must arrive expeditiously and at an appropriate temperature. (In fact, in late December 2016, UPS closed its latest healthcare acquisition of a firm named Marken, a global provider of supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry and leader in clinical trials material storage and distribution.)

We believe that over the long term, UPS' package delivery expertise will serve it well in its established and new markets, and the company as well as shareholders will be rewarded by the company's efforts. With the company's shares trading nearer to its 52-week high, however, potential investors should continue to wait to purchase the company's shares until the company's results stumble over near-term adversities or during a strong overall market sell off.

Our view

Our wait to purchase UPS shares continues. Although we missed a buying opportunity early in 2016, we believe that another opportunity will assert itself some time in 2017. The likely reason that UPS' shares will drop to a more value-oriented range will be the result of one or more of the following circumstances: 1) adverse global economic circumstances; 2) a continued rise in interest rates making dividend growth stocks less appealing; 3) an overall market sell off given a perception that a significant number of stocks are overvalued; 4) a fear of turmoil arising from President Trump's economic, domestic and diplomatic policies; 5) renewed investor fears that AMZN will compete with UPS and FDX in some part of the package delivery market; 6) cost overruns and margin pressures arising from UPS and FDX efforts to accommodate surge demand in consumer package deliveries during peak periods; 7) ongoing UPS labor issues/costs regarding the company's employees; and 8) employee pension issues.

We continue our hope to purchase UPS shares below $100 and recommend new investors wait as well. At the very least, we hope to capture an initial dividend yield of between 3.25 percent to 3.50 percent from our investment in UPS shares. UPS is likely to manage its way past many of the above-noted potential adversities. In regard to AMZN package-delivery activities, we believe that AMZN competing with UPS is not a simple task given the logistics complexities and capital intensiveness of the package delivery industry. Further, any loss of AMZN's package deliveries would have a minimal effect given that AMZN's low-margin business to UPS is about $1 billion out of almost $64 billion UPS expects in 2017 revenue. With respect to labor and pension issues, UPS will resolve these issues near term in the most cost effective manner possible. Near-term adversities notwithstanding, over the long term, UPS will likely experience increased package volumes. Investors typically recognize increased package volumes as a positive for UPS if it minimizes costs and preserve margins.

Although UPS has been fighting against increasing per-package costs in recent years as package volumes increased, the company has the expertise to control costs as it is engaging in shipment and productivity improvements to drive growth and preserve margins. In addition, its strategic investments, technology-supported operations and enhanced global network will strengthen its market position and protect the company against adverse market dynamics. As noted above, UPS continues to focus on more profitable markets through acquisitions, such as in the healthcare market, where a shipment must arrive expeditiously and at an appropriate temperature. Further, UPS has also become more active with respect to e-commerce package returns, an expensive logistical problem for e-retailers. Finally, UPS also assists brick-and-mortar retailers with tasks such as shipping packages from retail stores.

The current price-to-earnings ratio for UPS shares is about 20.45, and the shares yield about 2.70 percent. UPS' forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 19.70, based on 2016 earnings estimates of $5.82 and about 18.60 based on 2017 earnings estimates of $6.17. The price-to-earnings ratio for the company is at the upper-end of its 10-year historical price-to-earnings range in the mid-to-upper teens. We believe potential investors should wait for the UPS share price to drop to the $92.55 to $98.75 price range before establishing a full position (a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the range of about 15.00 to about 16.00, based on 2017 price-to-earnings estimates). While our purchase range for UPS shares may seem optimistic, as noted above, the company's shares did trade into such range early in 2016. We conclude with our belief that UPS will overcome any possible threats from AMZN and any labor/pension issues, and that a well-timed investment in UPS shares will reward an investor with a sizeable dividend yield, substantial share buybacks and share price appreciation over the long term.

(Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on UPS and more.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.