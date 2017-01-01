Are You Ready For CEFL/YYY's 2016-End Rebalancing?

A ninja edit to the methodology document will likely not have a major effect on the rebalancing.

The time is upon us again for the year-end rebalancing of the ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFL), which tracks the ISE High Income Index [YLDA], a basket of 30 high-yielding CEFs. Everything in this article is also relevant for YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY), which also tracks YLDA but is unleveraged.

First, a brief recap about what happened in the last two years. At the end of 2014, the annual rebalancing was disastrous for CEFL and YYY holders. In short, up to 10% of the net asset value of CEFL may have been lost due to traders (including, perhaps, UBS themselves) buying and selling the CEFs to be added or removed from the index ahead of the actual rebalancing date (a form of "front-running" - see Bloomberg reference). These events were described in more detail in the articles below.

To avoid this debacle from happening again to myself at the end of 2015, I tried to predict the changes that were to be made to the index in advance of the rebalancing event ("Are You Ready For CEFL's Year-End Rebalancing?", "CEFL: A Year In Review, And A Prediction Of What's Ahead" and "Has The CEFL Rebalancing Train Left The Station?"). I also noticed that the index providers ISE changed their methodology document sometime during 2015, such that [i] the changes to the index will not be made public beforehand, and [ii] instead of rebalancing the components all at once, the rebalancing will be conducted in three equal portions spread across the first three trading days of the year. Presumably, both those changes were made to lessen the deleterious impact that the so-called frontrunning might have on the actually rebalancing event.

Interestingly, as described in "An Unexpectedly Tame Rebalancing For CEFL And YYY", the rebalancing at the end of 2015 was remarkably tame. It seemed to me that the index providers exercised extreme discretion in their choice of the funds to be added and removed rather than follow their published methodology. I had predicted that 16 out of 30 CEFs were to be replaced in the index, but in actual fact, only 3 CEFs ended up being replaced.

The current index components of CEFL/YYY are presented in the table below.

Fund Weight RVT 4.78% DSL 4.56% NCV 4.49% PCI 4.43% EVV 4.31% EMD 4.28% EDD 4.18% GHY 4.16% GGN 4.16% FAX 4.13% IGD 4.04% CHW 4.00% AOD 3.97% EXG 3.73% PTY 3.66% AWP 3.65% HIX 3.55% EAD 3.44% GLO 3.27% BGB 3.05% ISD 2.98% ERC 2.71% HYT 2.26% BGY 2.07% BIT 1.95% FPF 1.74% AWF 1.63% ETY 1.23% VTA 1.21% JPC 0.87% Click to enlarge

(Source: Yieldshares YYY site)

A ninja edit to the methodology?

I looked checked ISE's current methodology document for YLDA to see if there were any changes compared to last year.

Click to enlarge

So far, so good. Same issue (1.3) as before last year's rebalance. Appendix B shows no changes to the document from last year.

Let's go back to the first page. Wait a minute, did someone forget to turn off their track changes?!

Luckily I had saved a copy of last year's methodology document so that I could compare last year's document with this year's. Comparing across the two documents (both "issue 1.3") revealed that the following two phrases were deleted from the newest version of the methodology.

Whenever possible, unscheduled component weight adjustments are announced on ISE's publicly available website five trading days prior to the adjustments becoming effective. (Section 4.5) Whenever possible, interim component changes are announced on ISE's publicly available website five trading days prior to component changes becoming effective. (Section 4.4)

Essentially, this means that in addition to annual changes to the index not being made public in advance, unscheduled and interim changes will also not be made public beforehand either. Again, this adjustment is probably meant to discourage frontrunning. Overall, this change doesn't make a big difference to the methodology or to investor strategy because both unscheduled component weight adjustments and interim component changes are infrequent events. The former occurs when any component accounts for more than 24% of the index weight, while the latter occurs when a CEF merges, is acquired, is spun-off, closes or delists.

The predictions

The methodology to select CEFs for inclusion is reproduced briefly below:

1. Restrict selection universe to closed-end funds with market cap >$500m and six month daily average volume > $1m. 2. Rank each fund by the following three criteria: i. Fund yield (descending)

ii. Fund share price Premium / Discount to Net Asset Value (ascending)

iii. Fund Average Daily Value (ADV) of shares traded (descending) 3. Calculate an overall rank for each fund by taking the weighted average of the three ranks with the following weightings: yield: 50%, premium/discount: 25%, average daily value: 25%. 4. Select the 30 funds with the highest overall rank.

Using CEFAnalyzer, I obtained a list of the 136 CEFs with market cap >$500m. I also included five CEFs that had market caps within 2.5% of the $500m threshold to take into account the possibility that their prices (and hence market caps) could increase going into the new year, bringing the total to 141 CEFs. For the average daily volume [ADV] I used data from Morningstar which were manually entered for the 141 CEFs. Morningstar uses 3-month ADV while the methodology for the index uses 6-month ADV, unfortunately I was not able to source 6-month ADV data. However, 3-month and 6-month ADV values should be pretty similar to each other.

The below table shows the top 30 CEFs for distribution yield, discount or ADV among the CEFs with market cap >$500M.

Rank Fund Yield Fund Discount Fund ADV ($m) 1 PHK 13.55% CET -20.01% PCI 12.28 2 ETJ 12.25% BIF -19.35% NEA 11.59 3 NCV 12.13% GAM -18.25% NVG 9.47 4 EXG 12.10% ADX -16.64% NAD 8.42 5 GGN 11.56% AOD -16.37% DSL 8.15 6 ETW 11.45% PEO -15.82% NZF 7.93 7 FMO 11.34% USA -15.81% EXG 7.88 8 CHY 11.24% BCX -15.46% KYN 7.37 9 CHI 11.21% TY -15.27% PDI 6.29 10 KYN 11.13% IGR -15.16% JPS 6.01 11 PTY 10.85% DPG -15.12% BBN 5.77 12 GAB 10.71% RVT -14.95% PHK 5.76 13 IGD 10.63% TDF -14.45% NUV 5.37 14 TDF 10.57% BOE -14.00% BTT 5.35 15 PFN 10.24% IFN -13.20% NAC 5.25 16 PCI 9.83% NFJ -13.18% UTF 4.64 17 EAD 9.82% BGY -12.80% FPF 4.59 18 JMF 9.81% CBA -12.71% TYG 4.50 19 ETY 9.71% IGD -12.67% RQI 4.45 20 DSL 9.60% NXJ -12.67% JQC 4.43 21 CSQ 9.50% GIM -12.60% HYT 4.33 22 PDI 9.50% TEI -12.45% DSU 4.30 23 MIN 9.46% NIE -12.28% HQH 4.30 24 NFJ 9.45% UTF -11.91% EVV 4.26 25 HQH 9.30% BDJ -11.64% ETY 4.17 26 HIX 9.29% NML -11.63% GGN 4.04 27 PCN 9.23% ETG -11.62% JPC 3.88 28 USA 9.19% RNP -11.55% CEM 3.71 29 AOD 9.12% NQP -11.52% GDV 3.66 30 DPG 9.04% BIT -11.48% BDJ 3.63 Click to enlarge

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect and Morningstar)

The yield ranking for all of the 141 CEFs was then weighted by 50% while the discount and ADV rankings were weighted by 25%. The weighted rankings were then summed, and the top 30 CEFs with the highest overall ranking are shown below, along with their composite individual ranks.

Fund Yield rank Discount rank ADV rank Overall rank EXG 4 48 7 15.75 AOD 29 5 33 24.00 GGN 5 63 26 24.75 DSL 20 58 5 25.75 NFJ 24 16 44 27.00 IGD 13 19 65 27.50 USA 28 7 50 28.25 ETY 19 51 25 28.50 CSQ 22 32 46 30.50 ETJ 2 52 67 30.75 PCI 16 95 1 32.00 FAX 33 31 35 33.00 DPG 30 11 71 35.50 KYN 10 119 8 36.75 ETW 6 103 36 37.75 CEM 31 62 28 38.00 UTF 57 24 16 38.50 PHK 1 141 12 38.75 ETG 40 27 48 38.75 HQH 25 86 23 39.75 THQ 41 39 39 40.00 IGR 51 10 53 41.25 CHI 9 88 59 41.25 CHY 8 81 72 42.25 RVT 63 12 32 42.50 TDF 14 13 138 44.75 BOE 56 14 57 45.75 RQI 59 47 19 46.00 PDI 21 139 9 47.50 HYT 67 37 21 48.00 Click to enlarge

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect and Morningstar)

The following table shows the same 30 CEFs as above but with their actual yield, discount and ADV values.

Ticker Distribution PX Discount ADV ($m) EXG 12.10% -9.34% 7.88 AOD 9.12% -16.37% 3.51 GGN 11.56% -8.14% 4.04 DSL 9.60% -8.53% 8.15 NFJ 9.45% -13.18% 3.26 IGD 10.63% -12.67% 2.63 USA 9.19% -15.81% 3.13 ETY 9.71% -9.23% 4.17 CSQ 9.50% -11.24% 3.17 ETJ 12.25% -9.17% 2.58 PCI 9.83% -5.47% 12.28 FAX 8.96% -11.34% 3.45 DPG 9.04% -15.12% 2.53 KYN 11.13% -2.42% 7.37 ETW 11.45% -4.94% 3.39 CEM 9.00% -8.15% 3.71 UTF 8.09% -11.91% 4.64 PHK 13.55% 42.68% 5.76 ETG 8.69% -11.62% 3.16 HQH 9.30% -6.48% 4.30 THQ 8.66% -10.41% 3.31 IGR 8.31% -15.16% 3.10 CHI 11.21% -6.18% 2.91 CHY 11.24% -6.64% 2.52 RVT 7.97% -14.95% 3.59 TDF 10.57% -14.45% 1.19 BOE 8.10% -14.00% 2.92 RQI 8.08% -9.73% 4.45 PDI 9.50% 7.82% 6.29 HYT 7.88% -10.57% 4.33 Click to enlarge

(Source: Stanford Chemist with data from CEFConnect and Morningstar)

The weighting methodology states that no CEF can comprise more than 4.25% of the index. However, the exact weighting algorithm is too complex to be reproduced here. The CEF weighting profile resulting from end-2014's rebalance is shown below. A similar allocation of the 30 CEFs in the index would be expected after the coming rebalance.

(Source: Yieldshares YYY site)

Additions and deletions (predicted)

Here we get to the interesting part! Which funds are completely new, and which will be removed? Which CEFs are in both 2016 and 2017 (predicted) portfolios? The CEFs are arranged in order of % weighting of the old or new indices, from largest to smallest.

Added CEFs: NFJ (NYSE:NFJ), USA (NYSE:USA), CSQ (NASDAQ:CSQ), ETJ (NYSE:ETJ), DPG (NYSE:DPG), KYN (NYSE:KYN), ETW (NYSE:ETW), CEM (NYSE:CEM), UTF (NYSE:UTF), PHK (NYSE:PHK), ETG (NYSE:ETG), HQH (NYSE:HQH), THQ (NYSE:THQ), IGR (NYSE:IGR), CHI (NASDAQ:CHI), CHY (NASDAQ:CHY), TDF (NYSE:TDF), BOE (NYSE:BOE), RQI (NYSE:RQI), PDF (NYSE:PDI) (20 CEFs).

Removed CEFs: NCV (NYSE:NCV), EVV (NYSEMKT:EVV), EMD (NYSE:EMD), EDD (NYSE:EDD), GHY (NYSE:GHY), CHW (NASDAQ:CHW), PTY (NYSE:PTY), AWP (NYSE:AWP), HIX (NYSE:HIX), EAD (NYSEMKT:EAD), GLO (NYSEMKT:GLO), BGB (NYSE:BGB), ISD (NYSE:ISD), ERC (NYSEMKT:ERC), BGY (NYSE:BGY), BIT (NYSE:BIT), FPF (NYSE:FPF), AWF (NYSE:AWF), VTA (NYSE:VTA), JPC (NYSE:JPC) (20 CEFs).

Remaining CEFs: RVT (NYSE:RVT), DSL (NYSE:DSL), PCI (NYSE:PCI), GGN (NYSEMKT:GGN), FAX (NYSEMKT:FAX), IGD (NYSE:IGD), AOD (NYSE:AOD), EXG (NYSE:EXG), HYT (NYSE:HYT), ETY (NYSE:ETY) (10 CEFs).

The information above shows that 20 CEFs will be added to the index and 20 will be removed. 10 CEFs will remain in the index. This is a relatively high turnover but it is not unexpected given the fact that both the distributions and premium/discount values of CEFs can vary erratically.

Trading strategy

The obvious strategy would be to buy the CEFs that are to be added to the index and to sell the CEFs to be removed, aiming to profit when issuers of YYY/CEFL rebalance. In other words, to front-run the frontrunners.

However, it should be stressed that the above lists are only approximate. This is because I only performed a crude replication of the index methodology (specifically, I used the 3-month ADV instead of the 6-month ADV for either screening or ranking), and also because of the fact that the actual selection and ranking algorithm could be performed by the index provider using data from a different date from which I obtained my own data (December 26th, 2016).

Moreover, we saw last year that the index sponsors used heavy discretion in selecting the funds to be added or removed. For example, last year I predicted four MLP funds (CEM, KYN, NTG and FEI) to be added to the index, but none were actually added. It could therefore be that the two MLP funds that I predict to be added next year, KYN and CEM, are similarly passed over.

Similarly, DPG, UTF, USA, NFJ, CSQ, CHI, TDF, BOE and ETJ, which were funds that I had also wrongly predicted would be included in this year's index - also show up as top hits for this year.

Interestingly, the top 10 CEFs to be added have an average 5-day return of +1.34%, while the top 10 CEFs to be removed have an average 5-day return of -0.02%. The 10 CEFs that are slated to remain have an average 5-day return of +0.02%. Has the "frontrunning" already begun?

(Source: YCharts)

Pragmatic approach

Last year's experience has told us that the index providers seem intent on discouraging frontrunning, first by keeping the index change a secret ahead of time, and second, by introducing tremendous subjectivity in deciding which CEFs to be added or removed. Therefore, I am hesitant to recommend the blanket buying of all of the CEFs to be added and the selling of CEFs to be removed as potential frontrunning strategy.

A pragmatic approach might instead consider the following strategies:

Of the CEFs to be added, buy funds that are undervalued that you wouldn't mind having in your portfolio anyway. Unfortunately none on the list look tremendously undervalued, if I had to pick one I would go for the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW): 11.45% yield, -4.94% premium, -0.60 1-year z-score, 0% leverage, 1.09% expense ratio.

(NYSE:ETW): 11.45% yield, -4.94% premium, -0.60 1-year z-score, 0% leverage, 1.09% expense ratio. Of the CEFs to removed, sell overvalued funds that you already own and might sell anyway.

After the rebalancing event, consider executing CEF arbitrage trades on funds that have aberrant premium/discount values, presumably due to forced buying and selling from the ETN/ETF sponsors.

Finally, I would avoid owning CEFL from about now until 1 or 2 weeks after the rebalancing event, just in case. If you must remain invested in CEFs, I would suggest replacing CEFL with other fund-of-CEFs such as the PowerShares CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) or the Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) for the time being.

