Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio - Year-End December 2016 Update

This will be the baseline for 2017; the LLGP has increased its holdings to 27.

Beginning in 2017, the LSGP will be eliminated; XPO Logistics will be transferred to the LLGP.

Overview

The Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio, or LLGP, was created in early February 2016. The objective of this portfolio is for long-term capital appreciation and will include companies that pay dividends. Not all companies in the portfolio are required to pay dividends.

Throughout the year, a goal of the portfolio was to remain near 15 holdings. This number has been increased to 30. A more stringent fundamental and technical analysis review has been incorporated to ensure that management of each holding is poised for success. All holdings are monitored via their unique data spreadsheets as each quarterly update occurs.

The core research is still focused on transports, over 100 companies have databases built to monitor performance. For certain industries/sectors, this includes commodity-specific indicators, as well as other macro-economic trends. Additionally, XPO Logistics has been transferred from the Lean Short-Term Growth Portfolio, LSGP; the LSGP will be terminated prior to 2017.

Towards the end of November, all funds were transferred from Scottrade to Motif. The primary benefit for this was a reduced cost per transaction from $7 per trade to $4.95. This has also allowed for smaller investment positions, maximizing cash resources.

Motif is a unique platform as it allows investors to purchase fractional shares, build/or invest in customized motifs of up to 30 companies, and gain access to IPOs before the secondary market, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Recently, investors had an opportunity to get in on the Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) IPO price before the secondary market.

As of December 31, 2016, the fund held 27 companies including:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW)

LINE Corporation (LINE)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC)

Pioneer Natural Resource (NYSE:PXD)

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

ULTA Salon, Cosmetics and Fragrance (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Unilever (NYSE:UL)

US Foods Holdings (NYSE:USFD)

XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO)

Source: Personal database

Initially the portfolio was much more focused on freight industries. Transports are covered extensively and may increase as a proportion in the future so this breakout will continue to be monitored. The percentage of non-freight holdings increased by five percentage points from last month due to the increase in non-freight holdings.

Current Holdings Performance - Update

As of December 31, 2016, the table below provides the stock price paid, including transaction fees, for each of the current 27 holdings. Performance for liquidated holdings is displayed. All dividend payouts are included in the performance to illustrate total returns.

Source: Personal Database

*Note: Positions denoted by asterisk have been completely liquidated and gains/losses have been realized.

Performance during December improved versus last month. Performance was largely driven by consumer staples including Calavo Growers and Sanderson Farms, and to a lesser extent, Cal-Maine, Unilever and Sprouts. US Foods and Boeing also witnessed improved performance.

Offsetting this performance was the addition of many new holdings during December. Most occurred towards the end of the month which led to negative performance due to initial transaction fees. In particular, energy and defense sectors witnessed further weakness due to year-end portfolio shifting and other events.

Of the previous existing holdings, LINE, Amazon and Kansas City Southern were the laggards. For the newly added holdings, DexCom, Concho Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources were the weakest performers.

Source: Personal Database

Further positions were added within the consumer staples sector, but this was offset by increases to industrials, technology and energy. A new position was also added to health care. Consumer discretionary holdings witnessed the strongest impact from these moves as the proportion declined by 12 percentage points versus last month.

On the surface, the allocation would appear to be conservative. However, all sectors include companies with strong growth prospects. All companies within the LLGP have the potential grow top-line and bottom-line growth over the long-term to generate an average annual return of 10 percent or better. This will be dependent upon the execution of established management strategies.

Source: Personal Database

Large cap holdings reflected 50 percent of the LLGP's total. Mid cap holdings witnessed a six percentage point decline versus last month. The re-addition of Amazon led to the three percent increase in mega cap holdings. Many of the positions added during December were large cap companies. Again, this may appear conservative on the surface, but all companies have excellent long-term growth prospects.

Source: Personal database

Many of the added positions were U.S.-based companies. But the biggest increase during the month was within the Asia geography. This was due to an increase to the LINE position and an initial position taken in JD.com. China has been on the radar for a while, and many companies have been covered over the year. JD is the strongest candidate for long-term growth versus owning a Chinese firm.

Source: Personal database

The majority of new holdings added will be paying dividends this upcoming year. However, some new positions in energy and health care do not pay dividends, and existing holdings witnessed increased positions with no current dividend payments. Some existing positions exited also paid dividends. Overall, equity and fixed income companies witnessed a three percentage point decline from last month.

Benchmark Comparison and Performance

As noted, the portfolio was developed in February 2016; as such, the benchmark performance below is as of February 4, 2016, to provide a comparable review.

Source: Yahoo! Finance and Personal Database

To date and excluding the LSGP holdings, the LLGP has returned 3.9 percent, including dividends. The portfolio has substantially underperformed all its primary benchmarks for the year with the only exception being the Fidelity Contrafund.

For the year, transport indices were one of the top performing sectors. Some of the best performers within the LLGP for the year were from this group. Some gains were realized after the Trump-induced rally, but transports remained positive until the last few trading days. This timing differential reduced some of the potential gains the LLGP would have incurred.

The LLGP expense ratio stood at 1.5 percent from all transactions for the year. It should be noted that all performance includes transaction costs, so the 3.9 performance is the pure return to date of the portfolio. The "build-up" effect of the fund will still be present next year, but should begin to abate. This will drive down the expense ratio over time.

The LLGP YOC was at 0.7 percent for the year. The YOC is forecast to be at 1.2 percent during 2017. This forecasted amount is subject to change based upon future dividend increases and/or further dividend paying holdings to the portfolio.

Source: Yahoo! Finance and Personal Database

When including the LSGP holdings, the total performance stood at eight percent for the year. This result will be used moving forward as the LSGP will be eliminated and the sole remaining holding, XPO Logistics will be transferred to the LLGP.

The long-term goal is to achieve an average annual return of 10 percent. This is possible, but will heavily depend on the success of managing each position within the portfolio. The eight percent performance for 2016 is solid; especially when considering the turnover and expense ratio.

Conclusion

The number of holdings within the LLGP reflects a balanced investment package. Some investors may consider to have exposure to financials, telecommunications and/or utilities, but the focus is on quality companies, which have the opportunity to become, or already are market leaders. Each company is positioned to return double-digit returns, whether top-line growth is at 25 or 40 percent, or three or six percent.

President-elect Donald Trump will likely have an impact on markets once he enters office. Today, there is no tangible way to gauge how these impacts will effect LLGP holdings. Some positions are in higher risk situations including companies like Kansas City Southern and Calavo Growers with exposure to Mexico. Others within the defense industry have been scrutinized by Trump. Either way, opportunities still abound.

The initial read on 2017 is that GDP is poised to marginally increase, both in the U.S. and globally. Near-term headwinds could include winter weather, energy volatility, Brexit and the unknowns of a Trump presidency. Nonetheless, closing a year of managing a portfolio or two, is cause for a pause and quick reflection, but also very exciting for the new year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BA, CALM, CVGW, DOW, CXO, DXCM, FDX, JBHT, JD, KSU, LMT, LN, LW, MATX, MKC, PXD, RICE, RSG, RTN, SAFM, SFM, SJM, UL, ULTA, USFD, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.