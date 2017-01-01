Lean Short-Term Growth Portfolio - Year-End December 2016 Update

XPO Logistics is the sole remaining holding; the company will be transferred to the LLGP.

The portfolio will not be continued moving forward; this is a result of the lack of holdings managed within the portfolio during 2016.

Overview

The Lean Short-Term Growth Portfolio, or LSGP, was created in late March 2016. The objective of this portfolio was for opportunistic near-term capital appreciation and did not include companies paying dividends. Initially, companies sought after were expected to have higher volatility versus the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio, LLGP, but this was not always the case.

During 2016, only three companies were managed within the LSGP. This included Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY), XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW). The portfolio has been eliminated resulting from two factors. First the low level of managed holdings, and second, the increased number of holdings to be managed within the LLGP. Final performance is provided below.

Holdings Performance - Update

As of December 31, 2016, the table below provides the initial date of purchase and stock price paid, including transaction fees, for each of the current seven holdings.

Source: Personal Database

*All asterisked positions have been fully liquidated. XPO Logistics has been transferred to the LLGP.

Mobileye's position was liquidated due to lack of visibility for the long-term prospects of autonomous vehicles. The company has been highly successful of late with its earnings performance, is cash-rich and has also entered into a variety of strategic partnerships with many companies in the automobile industry as well as technology firms. But the valuation is simply too rich.

Initially, YRC Worldwide was seen as an opportunity to realize substantial gains, upwards of 100 percent. Throughout the year, there were opportunities to have realized gains at or near 70 percent. The end result at 42 percent was seen as sufficient. The exposure to XPO and anticipated addition of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) in the future was enough to change the period of holding YRC Worldwide. Investors are best suited in waiting to add Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) for a pure-play less-than-truckload, LTL carrier.

XPO as the sole remaining holding will be transferred to the LLGP, effective immediately. The review of the LLGP has included the combined performance of both portfolios as this will be the initial baseline moving forward.

Source: Personal Database

The portfolio's sector composition was always 100 percent within consumer discretionary, due to the three core holdings.

Source: Personal Database

The portfolio's capitalization composition is a reflection of the remaining XPO position.

Benchmark Comparison and Performance

As noted, the portfolio was developed in March 2016; as such, the benchmark performance below is as of March 24, 2016 to provide a comparable review.

Source: Yahoo! Finance and Personal Database

For the year, the portfolio returned 44.3 percent, outperforming all benchmark indices. With the majority of the portfolio's exposure to transports, outperformance of the benchmarks was not surprising.

The LSGP expense ratio remained at 1.7 percent from all transactions for the year. It should be noted that all performance includes transaction costs, so the six percent performance is the pure return to date of the portfolio. No dividends were paid by the current holdings.

Conclusion

The exercise during 2016 to use a short-term fund to manage riskier investments did not pan out as expected. As a result, it has been concluded that investors would benefit better from individual articles on companies offering near- and short-term upside.

As a result, XPO has been transferred to the LLGP. The LSGP will no longer exist as it has been terminated. Any future short-term strategies for investments will be carried out within the LLGP. Currently, all holdings are focused on long-term prospects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FDX, XPO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.