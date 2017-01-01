Sector Leaders Find Vodafone Top Dog For December Gains

10 sector-leading dividend dogs saw just .24% more gains from 5 lowest priced. Also 10 top yield all-sector dividend dogs showed 19.94% more gain from 5 lowest priced for December.

11 top business sector leader price upsides averaged 27.4% with net gains of 29.83%. Five to the downside averaged 5.67% losses per analyst 1yr. targets.

55 leading stocks from 11 business sectors with prices over $7.50 ranged in yield from 1.76% to 16.41% as of December 28.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these high dividend low priced equities are, in fact, "underdogs".

Finding Sector Leaders

Eleven Morningstar business sectors (in alphabetical order) were: basic materials, communication services, consumer cyclicals, consumer defensive, energy, financial services, healthcare, industrials, real estate, technology, and utilities. Yield (dividend / price) results from here verified by Yahoo Finance for sector leading stocks as of market closing prices December 28 revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

Seeking Alpha reader requests prompted this series of index-specific articles reporting dividend yield plus price upside results for: Dow 30; S&P 500; S&P Aristocrats; NASDAQ 100; Russell 1000; Russell 2000; Champions; Contenders; Challengers; CCC Combined; and Global. Bonus reports cover Bad Boy AllStars, and Sector Leaders.

Fifty Five For the Show

This article was intended to reveal bargain stocks to buy and hold up to one year. See Dow 30 article for explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins' book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates has expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as necessary.

Dog Metrics Revealed Bargains

Top five sector leading stocks were culled by yield in each of eleven sectors to create the list of fifty-five for this article. Only common shares and ADRs with share prices above $7.50, $200 million market capitalization, and 30 day average trading volume over $300,000 were included. These limits were set to assure financial strength of the sector leading stocks beyond their prime consideration of dividend yield.

Eleven equities showing top yields, represented the best yields in each of the eleven Morningstar market sectors mentioned above.

Top December dog, Seaspan (NYSE:SSW) [1] represented industrials. Ten remaining sector leaders were: Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) [2] real estate; The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) [3] financial services; Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) [4] energy; Telefonica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) [5] communication services; Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) [6] utilities; Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) [7] basic materials; Guess? (NYSE:GES) [8] consumer cyclical; Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) [9] consumer defensive; Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) [10] technology; Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) [11] healthcare; to complete the December 28 Morningstar sector top leader dog team.

Sector Leader Dividend vs. Price Results Contrasted With Dow Dogs

Periodic strength of eleven top business sector dogs by yield was graphed above as of market closing prices through 12/28/2016 and stacked against the ten of the Dow. Projected 2017 dividend history from $10,000 invested as $909.09 in each of the eleven high yielding stocks and the total single share price of those stocks created the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (2) Sector Leaders Mixed Down As (3) Dow Dogs Charged Bullishly

Eleven sector leader dogs sank in both in dividend and price after October/November. Aggregate single share price of the eleven fell 20% while total dividend from $10k invested as $909.09k in each of those eleven dropped 5.4% for the period to signal the mix-down.

Dow dogs expanded to their most overbought extent as price surged as dividend dropped. Aggregate single share price for the ten Dow dogs rose 2% between September 9 and December 28, while annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten Dow dogs declined 0.47% for the period according to IndexArb.

As a result, the Dow dogs overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten) expanded again to it its widest ever.

Actionable Conclusion (4): Dow Dogs At Their Most Overbought

Historically, overhang as of January 2016 was $250 or 61%. In April the gap went to $368 or 96%. A May mixed down to $341 or 90% but June/July swelled it to $437 or 122%. Thereafter, August went to $452 or 124%. September widened it to $483 or 132%. December pushed the gap to $503 or 138%.

The gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend was $27.99.

Conversely, the sector leader chart shows that list composed of volatile, high risk but high profit potential pups. In marked contrast to the Dow, Sector top eleven average price per dollar of annual dividend was at $10.62 as of December 28.

Actionable Conclusion (5) 11 Sector Leader Dividend Dogs Projected 12.48% to 55.8% Price Upsides (6) 1 Dropped To A 12.87% Downside Per Analyst Targets

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Predict (7) Upsides At 9.82% Average and (8) Net Gains Of 16.54% from 33 Top Yielding Sector Leaders by December 2017

Top 33 dogs on the sector leader stock list were graphed above as of December 28, 2016 compared to analyst mean price target estimates for the same date in 2017.

A hypothetical $1K investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The number of shares were then multiplied by projected annual dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, analyst mean target price was used to gauge the stock upsides to 2017.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $1K invested in each of 30 highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those 30 stocks divided by 3 created the data points for 2016. Projections based on estimated

increases in dividend amounts from $1K invested in the 30 highest yielding stocks and aggregate one-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2017 data points green for price and blue for dividends.

Analysts polled by Thomson/First Call and reported by Yahoo Finance projected a 7.8% lower dividend from $30K invested as $1k in each stock in this group while aggregate single share price was projected to increase nearly 11% in the coming year. The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts have historically provided more accurate estimates.

A beta (risk) ranking for each analyst rated stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (9): Wall St. Analysts Asserted Net Gains Of 13% to 52% for 11 Top Sector Dogs by December, 2017

Four of the eleven top dividend yielding sector leader dogs were verified as being among the eleven gainers out of 33 for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this time the dog strategy for this collection as graded by Wall St. wizards was 36.4% accurate.

Eleven probable profit generating trades were revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance into 2017. Note that nine of eleven sectors placed representatives in the top eleven by upside and net gain. Healthcare, and consumer cyclical had two each. Others had one each: financial services, industrials, energy, communication services, technology, utilities, and basic materials. However, real estate, and consumer defensive placed no representatives in the net gain and upside top eleven.

Vodafone Group plc (NASDAQ:VOD) the communications services representative, was projected to net $524.83, based on dividend plus median target price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Pattern Energy Group, representing the utilities sector, was projected to net $465.85 based on the median target estimate from fifteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% more than the market as a whole.

Seaspan, the lone industrial representative, was projected to net $393.77 based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Energy Transfer Partners, the lone energy representative in the top gainers was predicted to net $307.21 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Guess?, the first consumer cyclical s representative, was projected to net $307.21 based on the median target price estimate from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% less than the market as a whole.

The Carlyle Group, the first financial representative in the top gainers was predicted to net $296.99 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 73% more than the market as a whole.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), the first healthcare firm on the sector leader top gains list, was projected to net $283.41 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), the second healthcare facility, was projected to net $264.61 based on a mean target price estimate from two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% more than the market as a whole.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY), the technology dog, was projected to net $160.24 based on the median estimate from eleven analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 124% more than the market as a whole.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), the second consumer cyclical representative in the top gainers was predicted to net $145.55 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), the representative from the basic materials sector, was projected to net $129.75 based on a mean target price estimate from five analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain projected was 29.83% on $11k invested as $1k in each of these eleven Sector Leader dogs. The average beta showed these estimates subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (10): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One Sector Topper To Show A Net Loss

Probable losing trade revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance in 2017 was:

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR), a financial services representative was projected to lose $51.22 based on dividend and a median target price set by seven analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

Sector "Loser" WDR Showed A Positive Past Quarter Price History Unlike Analyst Top Dog VOD

Price performance of Vodafone VS. Waddell & Reed, the two extreme ends of analyst sector leader projections, contradict analyst expectations. VOD price is down over 15%, while WDR the predicted loser is up 6% in the past three months.

Momentum disagrees with forecaster predictions. (Surprise?)

Dog Measures Predicted Bargains From Top Ten Sector Leaders By Both Legacy and Yield

Ten sector topping dividend stocks by yield December 28 per YCharts data represented all eleven sectors by combining the consumer sector representatives. Sector Leaders ranked themselves by yield as shown above.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts See 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Sector Leader Legacy Dogs Deliver (11) 18.24% VS. (12) 18.20% Net Gains from All Ten by December 28, 2017

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top Sector Leaders kennel were alleged by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 0.24% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $5k in each of all ten. The seventh lowest priced sector leading high yield dog, Pattern Energy Group, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.58%.

Five lowest priced Sector Leaders December 28 were: Kindred Healthcare; Telefonica; Seaspan; Guess?; Sunstone Hotel Investors, with prices ranging from $7.90 to $15.16.

Higher priced five sector leading high yield dogs for December 28 were: The Carlyle Group; Pattern Energy Group; Alliance Resource; Energy Transfer Partners; Seagate Technology, whose prices ranged from $15.20 to $38.79.

Dog Methods Also Extracted Bargains From Five Lowest Priced Of The Top Ten Sector Representatives by Yield

Ten sector topping dividend stocks by yield September 9 per Yahoo Finance data represented just four of eleven sectors: financial services (1); energy (3); industrials (3); real estate (3); basic materials (0); technology (0); utilities (0); consumer cyclical (0); consumer defensive (0); communication services (0); health (0). They ranked themselves by yield as shown above.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Forecast 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten Highest Yield Sector Leader Dogs (13) To Deliver 21.96% VS. (14) 18.31% Net Gains from All Ten by December 28, 2017

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks in the top ten highest yield Sector Leaders kennel was judged by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 19.94% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in each of all ten. The second lowest priced Sector Leader high yield dog, Seaspan, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 39.38%.

Lowest priced five sector high yield dogs as of December 28 were: Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT); Seaspan; Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL); Sunstone Hotel Investors; The Carlyle Group, with prices ranging from $8.42 to $15.20.

Higher priced five sector high yield dogs for December 28 were: American Midstream (NYSE:AMID); AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC); ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR); Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP); Energy Transfer Partners, whose prices ranged from $16.75 to $35.92.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The stocks listed above were suggested only as reference points for your top yield sector leader dog stock research in mid-August, 2016. These were not recommendations.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

