Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Net-Long Positions Reaches New High To End 2016

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) finished the week up 1.3%.

Trading volume throughout the week was very low as traders head home for the Holidays. CFTC position disclosure report up to Dec 27 shows that net-long exposure was raised to the highest level since July 2014.

Longs increased positions in WTI by 8 million bbls while shorts remained unchanged. This week also saw very little material news released as the oil inventory report on Thursday was mostly bullish.

As we look ahead into 2017, we believe the rebalancing we are seeing in the oil markets will accelerate. OPEC and non-OPEC is expected to implement supply cuts starting January, and we should start seeing the lower export volumes hit storages worldwide. First half of the year usually sees lower petrol demand, but the supply cut should continue the global storage draws we've been observing since March 2016.

HFI Research's view is that global surplus storage will completely go away by Q3 2017. As a result, we see WTI reaching $70 by the second half of the year. We have already published our best idea for 2017, and we believe that Gear Energy (GXE.TO, OTC:GENGF) could more than double if WTI reaches $70.

