Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Weather Model Flip-Flop Creates Trading Opportunity

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices finished the week up 1%.

January Henry Hub contracts expired this week and prices reached as high as $3.95/MMBtu before settling at $3.93/MMBtu. Weather models flip-flopped all week with the original 11-15-day outlook showing cold weather only in the West with revisions later in the week showing colder than normal weather to creep across to the East. Here's a view of what it looks like.

Looking ahead, there are several things to note. First, there's going to be a polar vortex hitting across the US for the week ending 1/13. HDDs have been revised sharply higher, and the 1/13 week will show a very large storage draw. Second, the week following 1/13 is now showing moderating temperatures due to Southeast ridging. Third, the Southeast ridging that's causing warmth temp forecasts across the East is already breaking down leading to very good trading opportunities. Lastly, this weather model flip-flop that we are currently seeing should result in colder temperatures to persist further benefiting the bulls.

Here's an example of the Southeast ridging breaking down:

Source: Corey Lefkof

Despite this pattern already breaking down, the newly updated 11-15 forecast still shows SE ridging:

So what exactly is going on?

The models are showing warmer temperature trends across the East in the 11-15-day outlook, but the latest 6-10-day outlook is showing the SE ridging to be breaking down. Shorter-term weather models are more accurate than longer-term ones, and the opinions of many of the forecasters we talk to don't see how the SE ridging holds up. As a result, the market could sell-off on the latest "bearish" forecast, but it also presents an opportunity for those that think the longer-dated models are flawed.

If the SE ridging disappears, and the East is projected to be cold, we see a good chance for $4 gas over the next several weeks.

