Meet The Flying Five Dogs Of The Dow For 2017

IndexArb showed 130.59% and YCharts 106.77% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced (flying) five than $5k in all ten. IndexArb estimated higher dividends for six of ten.

Both IndexArb and YCharts lists showed bullish charges through December. Analyst 1yr. targets projected 13.78% average gains from top ten dogs and downsides averaging 9.69% for four.

Top yield 10 were: PG; CAT; XOM; IBM; KO; BA; CVX; CSCO; PFE; VZ. Flying five are: CSCO; PFE; KO; VZ; PG. As listed in both IndexArb and YCharts.

Time for the annual rebalance of your Dow dog holdings. Top ten Dow dividend yields averaged 3.21% per indexArb.com or 2.83% per YCharts.com as of December 30.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned in three steps: (1) any stock paying a reliable, repeating dividend (2) whose price fell to a point where its yield (dividend/price) (3) grew higher than its peers (such as this Industrials collection), is so tagged. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." Specifically, these are, in fact, "underdogs"

Click to enlarge

Two Views Of The Dogs Of The Dow

Yield (dividend / price) results from indexArb.com and YCharts.com for 30 Dow industrial stocks as of market closing prices December 30 led to the actionable conclusions detailed below.

Investors have utilized Michael B. O'Higgins' dividend dog ranking system to select portfolios of five or ten stocks in the Dow Index to trade as of the last day in December since 1991, when he wrote the book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins). Thereafter dog investors awaited annual results from their investments in the lowest priced, highest yielding stocks and trusted that the price of every stock they now owned would climb higher (having locked in a high yield percentage at purchase).

Now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Incorporating analyst price upside estimates into the dog analysis has expanded the dog stock selection process to include popular growth equities, if so desired.

Investor Empowerment from Dow Dogs

McGraw Hill Financial, publisher of this index, states:

The Dow®, is a price-weighted measure of 30 U.S. blue-chip companies. The Dow® covers all industries with the exception of transportation and utilities, which are covered by the Dow Jones Transportation Average™ and Dow Jones Utility Average™. While stock selection is not governed by quantitative rules, a stock typically is added to The Dow® only if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth and is of interest to a large number of investors. Maintaining adequate sector representation within the indices is also a consideration in the selection process.

Both Systems Rate Dow Dogs by Yield

Click to enlarge

Top ten Dow dogs by yield from IndexArb.com after November included six of eleven business sectors: communication services (1); healthcare (1); technology (2); energy (2); consumer defensive (2); industrial (2). (Basic materials, financial services, real estate, & consumer cyclical industries did not make the IndexArb.com top ten and Dow-Jones rates utilities in a separate index.)

IndexArb describes their dividend estimating strategy in this way:

The "Estimated Dividend" for each stock below is our best estimate of the per share amount that will be paid during the next year, beginning on January-2-2016. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly frequency; some pay annually or semi-annually. The amount, timing, and growth of each dividend is forecasted from several years of dividend history, provided, of course, that the company has an established track record. Otherwise, the most recent (perceived) dividend policy is extended.

Click to enlarge

Top ten Dow dogs by yield from YCharts.com after November included the same six of eleven business sectors as IndexArb, above.

Also note that YCharts subscribes to Morningstar's eleven sector naming convention as tracked here: Basic Materials, Communication Services, Consumer Cyclical, Consumer Defensive, Energy, Financial, Healthcare,Industrials, Real Estate, Technology, and Utilities.

It is safe to describe all the YChart dividend estimates as "the most recent (perceived) dividend policy... extended."

IndexArb.com (list A) and YCharts.com (list Y) after November, put five of the top ten firms (first and second, sixth, seventh, and tenth places) in the same order. Slots two through five, eight and nine were jumbled between the two lists. As mentioned before, the combined top ten lists contained the same ten stocks.

At the top of both lists Verizon (NYSE:VZ) [1], the communication services firm, showed the best dividend yield as of market close December 30. The top healthcare stock was second on both lists, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) [2].

The top energy sector name Chevron (NYSE:CVX) [4]/[3], placed third on the Y Chart list an fourth for IndexArb. In third place for Index Arb was the first technology representative, which YCharts placed fifth, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) [3]/[5]. Boeing (NYSE:BA) [5)/[4] placed fifth in IndexArb and fourth for YCharts.

As introduced, sixth and seventh place firms were identical on both lists: Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO), the first consumer defensive representative [6], and the runner-up International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), technology firm [7]

The eight and nine slots were shared by the second energy sector dog, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) [8]/[9] (which placed eighth for IndexArb, and ninth for YCharts) versus the second industrials dog, Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) [9]/[8] reversed in the two lists.

Last but not least on both lists was Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) [10], the second consumer defensive sector firm.

The five position changes between the A and Y lists were all caused by the five higher dividends arbitraged by IndexArb.

Dow Top 10 Dividend vs. Price Results

Relative strength by yield for the top ten Dow industrial index stocks was graphed below. Ten periods of historic projected annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the total single share price of those ten stocks created the data points for each period shown in blue for dividend and green for price.

Actionable Conclusions: Dow Top Dogs Charged Bullishly On Both [1] IndexArb, and [2] YCharts For December

Click to enlarge

IndexArb projected annual Dow dogs dividend from a $10k investment falling 1.5% after November. At the same time their aggregate single share price soared 2.7% to set the charge.

Click to enlarge

YCharts also projected charging Dow dogs. They showed a 0.05% decrease in annual dividend from $10k invested as $1K in each of the top ten, while the aggregate single share price for those ten jumped 6.8% between December 5 and 30.

The differences between the IndexArb and the Y chart peaks and valleys over time have been caused by the movement of high price stocks with large dividends in and out of the top ten.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Achieved Most-Overbought

The Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $1k invested in each of the ten) has widened with some hesitation since January 2016 on both the IndexArb chart and the YChart graph.

At the end of October a gap of $370 or 97% for IndexArb marked Dow dogs with $350 or 95% for YCharts. November saw the A list gap at $471 or 127%, as the Y list posted $451 or 126%, to lose the lead. December set records for both charts. IndexArb hit $499 or 137%. while YCharts went to $508 or 143%.

Click to enlarge

The December result shows a lower average cost per dollar of annual dividend on IndexArb of $27.91 while the Yahoo/YChart list average cost per dollar of annual dividend was $28.43.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs.

Actionable Conclusions: (4): Wall St. Wizards Wonked A 5.17% Average Upside & (5) A 5.14% Average Net Gain from All 30 Dow Dogs Through December 2017

All thirty dogs from the Dow Industrials were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of December 30, 2016 and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2017.

Click to enlarge

A hypothetical $1000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter the analyst mean target price was used to gauge the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends less broker fees as of 2017.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $30,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those thirty stocks divided by 3 created data points for 2016. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the thirty Dow stocks and aggregate one year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance divided by 3 created the 2017 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analysts reported by Yahoo projected a 5.8% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in each dog of this group while aggregate single share price was projected to increase 3.8% in the coming year. With price still projected higher than dividend, the analysts predicted Dow dogs extending and expanding their overbought condition one year out.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the chart. Three to nine analysts have historically provided more accurate estimates.

A beta (risk) ranking for each analyst-rated stock was provided in the far right column on the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to the market direction.

Click to enlarge

Actionable Conclusions: (6) Analysts Assert 10 Dow Upsides Of 8.67% to 21.98%; (7) 8 Dow Downsides of -1.55 to -7.05%

Click to enlarge

Actionable Conclusion (8): Ten Dow Dividend Dogs Pursue 13.78% to 21.43% Net Gains As Of December, 2017

Four of the top yielding dividend Dow dogs were also verified as top gainers for the coming year by analyst 1 year target prices. So, this month, the dog strategy as graded by wall street analysts was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades from $1k invested in each as revealed by IndexARB.com data by 2017 were:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was projected to net $214.31 based on a median target price estimate from thirty analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 51% less than the market as a whole.

Visa (NYSE:V) was projected to net $196.16 based on target estimates from thirty analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% greater than the market as a whole.

Pfizer was projected to net $178.58, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate by twenty analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was projected to net $140.94, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate by forty-three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was projected to net $117.50 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola was projected to net $114.11 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Cisco Systems was projected to net $114.02, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was projected to net $110.96 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from thirty-five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was projected to net $99.93 based on estimates from twenty-nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Procter & Gamble was projected to net $90.96 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate derived from eighteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price less fees was 13.76% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility equal to the market as a whole.

Click to enlarge

Actionable Conclusion (9): (Bear Alert) Analysts Projected Four Dow Dogs To Show Losses Of -4.1% & -5.73% By 2017

Four probable losing trade revealed by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance in 2017 were:

Caterpillar was projected to lose $57.31 based on dividend and a median target price estimates from eighteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was projected to lose $54.04 based on dividend and a median target price estimates from twenty-six analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines was projected to lose $41.51 based on dividend and a median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) was projected to lose $40.91 based on dividend and a median target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in price and fees including dividends collected was 4.84% on $4k invested as $1k in each of these four dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Click to enlarge

Top vs. Bottom Dow Dog One Year Price History Showed Lowest Dog With More Upside

This side by side price performance compares the Broker deemed Dow Index "loser" Caterpillar red lined actual upward price history contrasts 4.5% to the upside greater than this month's Broker selected top Dow dog, Nike down -3.46% in blue. Price momentum is incompatible with great expectations for Nike and their predicted plunge of Caterpillar.

The 17.2% Higher Predicted Small Dog Return for IndexARB Came From Higher Estimated Dividend

Click to enlarge

5 Small Dogs Of The Dow Showed 130.59% more December Gains per IndexArb, Or 106.77% more per YCharts, from $5K Invested, than From $5K In All Ten Dogs.

Top ten Dow dogs by yield from IndexArb.com and YCharts.com after November included six of eleven business sectors: communication services (1); energy (2); healthcare (1); industrial (2); technology (2); consumer defensive (2).

Click to enlarge

Actionable Conclusions: Five Lowest Price High Yield IndexArb Dow Dogs (10) Cast 8.27% VS. (11) 3.58% Net Gains by All Ten

Click to enlarge

While Five Lowest Price High Yield YChart Dow Dogs (12) Projected 9.98% VS. (13) 4.83% Net Gains by All Ten by December, 2017

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the top ten dogs of the Dow kennel by yield were predicted by IndexArb analyst 1 year targets to deliver 130.59% more net gain or 106.77% more net per YChart analysis than the same amount invested in all ten. The second lowest priced top ten dog of the Dow, Pfizer, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 17.86% per both IndexArb, and YCharts.

Click to enlarge

Lowest priced five dogs of the Dow stocks for December 30 were: Cisco Systems; Pfizer Inc.; Coca-Cola Co.; Verizon Communications; Procter & Gamble, with prices ranging from $30.22 to $84.08.

Higher priced five Dow dividend dogs per both charts December 30 were: Exxon Mobil; Caterpillar Inc.; Chevron Corp.; Boeing Company; International Business Machines, whose prices ranged from $90.26 to $165.99.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. These are the "flying five" dogs of the Dow.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Annual Analyst Accuracy

You see below the one year result of ten analyst target estimates for Dow stocks per IndexArb from this article December 30, 2015. These were applied to the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The key shows: losses in a reddish tint; poor results tinted yellow; gains tinted green; no tint means no difference.

Click to enlarge

The top ten annual analyst accuracy score for late-December 2015 showed ten gains. That's 100% upside for the ten December 2015 dogs of the Dow, even though Pfizer's gain for the year was only $0.06.

The stocks listed above were suggested only as reference points for a Dow Industrial equities dog dividend stock investment research process in December, 2016. These were not recommendations.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Gains/declines as reported do not factor-in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Five of these Dow dividend pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them as five of the now 52 Dogs of the Week found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

It's about time to make investing fun again. For a free copy of the monthly top dogs, the quarterly reports, and the dog of the year winner from the 52 Dogs of the Week, send your e-mail address, ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock, and name of your favorite team of any sport or activity to: fredrika120@gmail.com. Remember: E-mail, ticker, team!

Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from dividend.com; ycharts.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photo: Flying Dog Farm print by Robert Tarr @fineartamerica.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC, PFE, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.