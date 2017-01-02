Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls Can Catch Market's Off Guard: Bearish

Jobs are as important as any market statistic.

Non-farm payrolls ("NFP") report this Friday. Jobless claims have been showing a weaker economy, which can predict Friday's NFP, adding another risk to markets (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Jobless Claims Predict NFP

We had one more data point since our report that said "NFP Estimates Are Way Off." Jobless claims came in a touch weaker again than last month. Higher jobless claims predict a lower NFP. Here are the recent numbers.

Jobless Claims 4 wk avg Chg From 1 Mo Ago NFP NFP Chg 5/7/2016 294,000 268,250 24000 5/14/2016 278,000 275,750 24000 5/21/2016 268,000 278,500 24000 5/28/2016 268,000 277,000 3.9% 24000 -83.3% IJC Predicted Weak NFP 6/4/2016 264,000 269,500 271000 6/11/2016 277,000 269,250 271000 6/23/2016 258,000 266,750 271000 6/30/2016 270,000 267,250 -3.5% 271000 1029.2% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 7/2/2016 254,000 264,750 271000 7/9/2016 254,000 259,000 252000 7/16/2016 252,000 257,500 252000 7/23/2016 266,000 256,500 252000 7/30/2016 267,000 259,750 -1.9% 252000 -7.0% IJC Predicted Strong NFP 8/6/2016 266,000 262,750 176000 8/13/2016 262,000 265,250 176000 8/20/2016 261,000 264,000 176000 8/27/2016 263,000 263,000 1.3% 176000 -30.2% IJC Predicted Weaker NFP 9/3/2016 259,000 261,250 191000 9/10/2016 260,000 260,750 191000 9/17/2016 251,000 258,250 191000 9/24/2016 254,000 256,000 191000 10/1/2016 246,000 252,750 -2.7% 191000 8.5% Predicted Strong NFP 10/8/2016 247,000 249,500 161000 10/15/2016 261,000 252,000 161000 10/22/2016 259,000 253,250 161000 10/29/2016 266,000 258,250 2.2% 161000 -15.7% Predicted Weaker NFP 11/5/2016 254,000 251,000 178000 11/12/2016 233,000 253,000 178000 11/19/2016 251,000 251,000 178000 11/26/2016 268,000 251,500 -2.6% 178000 10.6% Predicted Stronger NFP 12/3/2016 258,000 12/10/2016 254,000 12/17/2016 275,000 12/24/2016 265,000 263,000 4.6% 151300 12/31/2016 Expect Weaker NFP Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

The four-week average of weekly jobless claims swings have predicted the all-important non-farm payrolls numbers. Jobless claims are currently running 4.6% higher in December than we saw in November.

If you scroll up you can see that swings greater than 3-4% led to big inverse swings of NFP.

Street NFP Estimates Still Way Off

The Street is currently expecting December NFP to be 170,000 on Friday. That is only a 4.5% drop from November.

That said when jobless claims swings have been in the 2% range NFP swings inversely in the 7-15% range.

When jobless claims swung in the 3-4% range NFP had wild inverse swings.

Currently the 4.5% change in jobless claims should predict more than a 15% change in non-farm payrolls.

Just a 15% drop from November would mean NFP would print 151,300 on Friday. Anything can happen of course but based on recent relationships it's fair to say we expect downside to Street numbers.

Jobs Matter To The Market Short Term

The market has rallied due to optimism about an economic pick up based on fiscal spending and tax cuts.

Newer investors are looking for growth.

A weaker NFP report would catch investors off guard.

Jobs Matter To The Market Longer Term

Click to enlarge

Source: Chart By St Louis Fed, Lines By Elazar Advisors, LLC

The chart above shows the percent change year-over-year of both the stock market (NYSEARCA:VTI) and the unemployment rate.

We drew four lines. In these cases when Unemployment (in blue) bottomed and turned back up on its way to turning positive year-over-year the market had negative performance (in green). The only case it did not happen was in the 90s when unemployment bottomed but didn't actually stay positive year-over-year. It kept dropping.

Bigger Picture Setup

The Fed has most certainly done a lot. It would be a huge negative for markets if unemployment were to continue to turn up year over year. The Fed has little ammo left to save a slowing economy.

In fact we don't hear many investors even talking about a slower economy right now. That's why this NFP number Friday can be a surprise for markets.

What ultimately happens we can't know. But the current trajectory of unemployment matched with the latest weekly jobless claims paints a picture to expect a slowdown in data on Friday.

That could catch bulls off guard.

Conclusion

Jobs are as important as any measure for market health. A healthy economy means more earnings. Currently many are bullish for a pickup. Nobody's really expecting a slowdown. Jobless claims though are calling for a slowdown in NFP's report on Friday. That would likely catch markets off guard and be a negative.

Disclaimer: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.