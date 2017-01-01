History Makes This Very Clear - The S&P 500 Is No Place For New Investment Dollars

Investors would do well to start building up cash to take advantage of the inevitable arrival of the bear.

Not surprising for a bull run this long, valuation metrics are not attractive for stocks in general.

The current bull market isn't kind of long in the tooth, it is very close to being the longest bull run in history.

As we say farewell to 2016 we can look back on the year as just more of the same.

A stock market that just keeps climbing higher.

^SPX data by YCharts

The returns by year for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) since the start of this rally have been:

2009 - Up 23.45%

2010 - Up 12.78%

2011 - Up 0.01%

2012 - Up 13.41%

2013 - Up 29.60%

2014 - Up 11.39%

2015 - Down 0.73%

2016 - Up 9.54%

Over those eight calendar years we have 6 double digit returns and two flat years. If you think that is normal it is only because you haven't been investing in the stock market for very long.

Stock market investing is not supposed to be this stress free.

Just How Unusual Is This?

This bull market run that started way back in March 2009 has now exceeded the bull market of 1990 to 1998. Where does that rank historically? You might be surprised.

This is now the second longest S&P 500 bull run of all time. We are in very unusual territory. If this bull market can last until the fifteenth of March 2017 it will capture the top spot passing the bull market of 1921-1929.

I'm sure you are familiar with how that bull market ended. Unusually long bull markets typically end in rather dramatic fashion.

Investment firm Leuthold Weeden took a look at the current bull market and found that it has a lot of similarities to the 1990s bull run.

Leuthold Weeden looked at six key valuation multiples today and compared them to when similar valuation multiples were reached in the 1990s.

Click to enlarge

Source: Leuthold Weeden Capital Management

What they found is that five of the six valuation measures indicated that today we are at a point that is very similar where we were near the end of the 1990s bull market. Those would break down as follows:

Price to sales of 1.89 = November 1998

Trailing PE of 26 times = February 1998

Price to Cash Flow 14.8 times = February 1998

Price to Book 3.75 times = January 1997

Dividend Yield 2.06% = November 1996

The least overvalued the market today looks is on a normalized price to earnings ratio which currently sits at 22.6 times. That valuation was reached in the 1990s bull run in May 1995.

What you need to take away from the Leuthold Weeden exercise is that on five of the six valuation metrics the market today looks like a market that is not attractively priced.

Of course there was more to the story of the stock market of the 1990s. The bull run that ended in 1998 with a short bear market (20% decline that lasts at least 60 days) was then followed by another surge higher to the tech bubble top of 2000.

So yes the current bull run could certainly go on for a while longer. There is no disputing the fact though that market valuations are nowhere near inexpensive and the length of this bull market is clearly unusual.

The bear will roar sooner rather than later.

Source: Marketwatch

What Is An Investor To Do?

It is impossible to say what could set off a bear market. Not that long ago I suspect most people would have suggested that something crazy like Donald Trump becoming President of the United States would trigger a market crash.

Trump's win has done the opposite. The S&P is up 100 points since his victory.

^SPX data by YCharts

I don't know exactly what will cause this bull market to end. We rarely do. It could be rising interest rates, it could be Donald Trump doing something irrational. I don't know.

I just know it will happen and that the selloff could be a doozy given how complacent investors have become.

So what to do?

If you are a long term investor who owns an index fund as is sitting on significant capital gains I wouldn't sell anything. Chances are you are going to get the timing wrong on getting out and getting back in. Over the very long term the next bull will be just another bump on a very long road.

What I would do however is to stop committing new money to an S&P 500 index fund. Start letting your cash build up.

Yes today it earns nothing, but when the inevitable bear market arrives you are going to really enjoy having a good chunk of change available to take advantage of a better entry price. Plus you won't believe how less stressful a big market sell-off feels when you have cash available to be a beneficiary of it.

Happy New Year!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.