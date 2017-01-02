Fed Balances Dropped But Still Causing Bubble: Risk To Markets

Not letting them run off creates an asset bubble where markets can go up while the economy slows.

One Fed official called for letting these balances run-off which would be a risk to markets.

Moves in these assets help markets move up and down. The latest move was down.

We've been tracking Federal Reserve balances. These are the assets built up from quantitative easing.

The Fed has been, as it self-proclaims, "accommodative" by not letting their balance sheet run off as it matures. Not letting it run off means the Fed is in the market buying just about every month so its asset levels stay high. This week their balances dropped which can be a risk to markets (NYSEARCA:SPY). Ultimately the Fed needs to let these assets shrink which will be a risk for markets when it occurs.

Latest Fed Balance Sheet Numbers Drop

Fed Balance Sheet Week-Week Change Pct YTD Chg 2016-11-16 4,212,483,860,747 $11,942,843,042 0.28% -0.30% 2016-11-23 4,223,729,190,256 $11,245,329,509 0.27% -0.03% 2016-11-30 4,205,367,059,854 -$18,362,130,402 -0.43% -0.47% 2016-12-07 4,204,970,054,460 -$397,005,394 -0.01% -0.48% 2016-12-14 4,224,708,327,430 $19,738,272,971 0.47% -0.01% 2016-12-21 4,220,461,135,995 -$4,247,191,435 -0.10% -0.11% 2016-12-28 4,203,366,691,374 -$17,094,444,621 -0.41% -0.51% Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Source: NY Federal Reserve

2016 will end the year with Federal Reserves being about flattish (down slightly). This is the first year since 2012 where the S&P 500 diverged from the annual Fed balance changes.

Year Fed Balance Sheet Fed YoY Change S&P 500 12/29/04 715,507,486,000 7.33% 10.88% 12/28/05 740,848,599,000 3.49% 4.91% 12/27/06 774,987,618,000 4.51% 15.79% 12/26/07 749,750,234,000 -3.28% 5.49% 12/31/08 489,693,502,900 -41.64% -37.00% 12/30/09 1,838,849,745,976 139.39% 26.46% 12/29/10 2,149,525,358,436 15.79% 15.06% 12/28/11 2,603,764,526,266 19.29% 2.11% 12/26/12 2,649,332,839,120 1.80% 16.00% 12/31/13 3,742,632,690,428 34.77% 32.39% 12/31/14 4,220,690,108,477 12.06% 13.69% 12/30/15 4,225,583,667,597 0.13% 1.40% 12/28/16 4,203,366,691,374 -0.51% 11.96% Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Source: NY Federal Reserve, S&P 500 Performance Y-Charts

You can see above that most years' market performance was heavily influenced by the Fed's historic asset purchases.

This year marks the first year since 2008 that the Fed balance sheet actually came down.

The Fed Is Still Accommodative

Millions of dollars Remaining Maturity Within 15

days 16 days to

90 days 91 days to

1 year Over 1 year

to 5 years Over 5 year

to 10 years Over 10

years U.S. Treasury securities 11,702 30,795 146,822 1,241,849 399,275 633,160 Mortgage-backed securities 0 0 0 77 10,584 1,730,726 Click to enlarge Click to enlarge

Source: Federal Reserve

Above you see last week's snapshot of maturities.

Treasuries average a 1-5 year maturity while mortgage-backed securities are over 10 years.

When doing the math the average maturity of the overall portfolio is about 8 years.

If you take the Fed's balance sheet of $4.2T and assume an 8 year maturity you have about $525B coming due each year or about $44B each month. The Fed needs to buy $44B in securities just to support their quantitative easing habit and keep their balance level flat.

What's amazing is that is not much below the ECB's monthly buying currently. The Fed is still incredibly accommodative despite their calls for rate hikes.

When the weekly numbers drop it means the Fed didn't keep up their buying habit removing buying support from the market. That adds risk the market.

The Fed Needs To Let These Balances Run Off

If the Fed raises short term interest rates and keeps up their buying pressure each month they will help flatten the yield curve.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard recently called for the Fed to begin to let these balances run-off. That call makes sense. Why tighten and be accommodative at the same time? It's a mixed message.

That mixed message holds down long term rates and raises short term rates. That can confuse business leaders who are used to an inverted yield curve being a recessionary sign. If they think a recession is in the offing they hold back making purchase decisions.

By the Fed not letting go of these balances they help to slow the economy. By letting go of these balances, though, they remove buying support.

Fed Causes The Bubble

It needs to be said. By holding on to these securities they artificially inflate markets while holding back business growth. Higher markets along with lower growth is classified as a bubble. By maintaining these balances the Fed causes the bubble.

Conclusion

Last week saw a drop in reserves which can remove buying support from markets. This was the first year since 2008 that the Fed did not increase their reserves. That said they are still buying simply by keeping their balance levels static. That move is a double-edged sword as we move into a new year of expected rate hikes.

