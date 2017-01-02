Fed Balances Dropped But Still Causing Bubble: Risk To Markets

The Fed has been, as it self-proclaims, "accommodative" by not letting their balance sheet run off as it matures. Not letting it run off means the Fed is in the market buying just about every month so its asset levels stay high. This week their balances dropped which can be a risk to markets (NYSEARCA:SPY). Ultimately the Fed needs to let these assets shrink which will be a risk for markets when it occurs.
Latest Fed Balance Sheet Numbers Drop
Source: NY Federal Reserve
2016 will end the year with Federal Reserves being about flattish (down slightly). This is the first year since 2012 where the S&P 500 diverged from the annual Fed balance changes.
Source: NY Federal Reserve, S&P 500 Performance Y-Charts
You can see above that most years' market performance was heavily influenced by the Fed's historic asset purchases.
This year marks the first year since 2008 that the Fed balance sheet actually came down.
The Fed Is Still Accommodative
Source: Federal Reserve
Above you see last week's snapshot of maturities.
Treasuries average a 1-5 year maturity while mortgage-backed securities are over 10 years.
When doing the math the average maturity of the overall portfolio is about 8 years.
If you take the Fed's balance sheet of $4.2T and assume an 8 year maturity you have about $525B coming due each year or about $44B each month. The Fed needs to buy $44B in securities just to support their quantitative easing habit and keep their balance level flat.
What's amazing is that is not much below the ECB's monthly buying currently. The Fed is still incredibly accommodative despite their calls for rate hikes.
When the weekly numbers drop it means the Fed didn't keep up their buying habit removing buying support from the market. That adds risk the market.
The Fed Needs To Let These Balances Run Off
If the Fed raises short term interest rates and keeps up their buying pressure each month they will help flatten the yield curve.
St Louis Fed President James Bullard recently called for the Fed to begin to let these balances run-off. That call makes sense. Why tighten and be accommodative at the same time? It's a mixed message.
That mixed message holds down long term rates and raises short term rates. That can confuse business leaders who are used to an inverted yield curve being a recessionary sign. If they think a recession is in the offing they hold back making purchase decisions.
By the Fed not letting go of these balances they help to slow the economy. By letting go of these balances, though, they remove buying support.
Fed Causes The Bubble
It needs to be said. By holding on to these securities they artificially inflate markets while holding back business growth. Higher markets along with lower growth is classified as a bubble. By maintaining these balances the Fed causes the bubble.
Conclusion
Last week saw a drop in reserves which can remove buying support from markets. This was the first year since 2008 that the Fed did not increase their reserves. That said they are still buying simply by keeping their balance levels static. That move is a double-edged sword as we move into a new year of expected rate hikes.
