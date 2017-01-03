Soft Commodities Fourth-Quarter 2016 Review And The Outlook For Q1 And 2017

Soft commodities was the second-worst performing commodity sector in Q4, but still managed a double-digit gain in 2016, thanks to sugar and frozen concentrated orange juice futures. The composite of five soft commodity futures - sugar, coffee, cocoa, cotton and frozen concentrated orange juice - fell by 9.47% in Q4 after rising by 6.86% in Q2. This sector was the best performer in 2015, and in 2016 it gained 11.11%. Soft or luxury commodities were the only bright spot for commodities last year, and they are one of many this year. Only the grains and meat sectors moved to the downside in 2016, while precious metals, base metals, energy and soft commodities all posted double-digit gains.

The dollar moved 7.23% higher in Q4 and 3.58% for the year which weighed on soft commodities given the historical inverse relationship between raw material price and the U.S. currency. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities, including those of the soft or tropical variety. Four of the five commodities in this sector posted losses in the fourth quarter. Cocoa was the biggest loser in Q4, falling 23%, while sugar corrected 15% lower. Coffee shed over 9.5% of its price in Q4, and FCOJ was down 3.4%. Only cotton posted a marginal gain of just under 3.8%. Let us look at the action in the softs in Q4 and the outlook for this sector as we head into 2017.

Sugar Review

Sugar was 4.96% higher in 2015 after falling 9.7% in 2014. In Q4, the price of sugar declined 15.17%. Sugar traded in a range of 12.45-24.10 cents per pound during 2016 and posted a 28.02% gain on the year. Ample supplies of sugar had caused the commodity to make a series of lower highs and lower lows since 2011. The bottom came in August 2015, when the sweet commodity traded down to 10.13 cents per pound. Sugar then proceeded to rally making a series of higher lows and higher highs culminating with the recent highs in late September at 24.10 cents per pound. Sugar closed on December 30, 2016, at 19.51 cents on the active month March ICE futures contract.

Sugar prices traded as high as 36 cents per pound in February 2011. In regions like the U.S. and EU, the price of sugar is subsidized by the government. However, the major sugarcane producers - Brazil, Thailand and India - are not. In Brazil, the weakness of their currency, the real, throughout 2015 contributed to a lower sugar price. Brazilian producers were dumping sugar into a falling market in dollar terms, but as the real moved lower, the price of sugar in Brazilian currency had done much better. At the same time, lower energy prices decreased demand for biofuels, and in Brazil, ethanol production comes from sugarcane. The price of the real began to recover, and sugar caught a bid. At the same time, crude oil recovered from lows of $26.05 per barrel on February 11, and that raised the prospects for domestic demand for the sweet commodity regarding ethanol production in Brazil. Additionally, El Nino-related droughts in Asia have caused production to decline in China, India, Thailand and Indonesia. After five straight years of surplus conditions, the sugar market went into a small deficit in 2015/2016, and that imbalance has increased in the 2016/2017 crop year. Sugar is now in its second year of a deficit, and the price action has reflected its fundamental condition.

When prices fell to lows of just above 10 cents per pound because of a huge surplus of physical sugar, it made economic sense for producers to cut back. However, the most significant help for sugar may have come from Mother Nature and the trajectory of the U.S. dollar. The strongest El Nino since 1997 first caused a rally in the price of rice, and sugar was the next agricultural commodity to wake up. Sugar is, historically, a very volatile commodity - the amount planted and the weather each year in the major growing countries has a direct effect on price.

The sugar market had been moving back and forth between contango and backwardation during the rally, but recently, the higher price has led to a sustained backwardation. When the nearby price of a commodity is greater than the deferred prices, it signals a tightness or supply concerns in the raw material market.

The forward curve in sugar futures highlights the backwardation that exists in the sweet commodity all throughout the forward curve beginning in March 2017. Backwardation is a condition where deferred prices are lower than nearby prices, and it is a sign of tight supplies.

The monthly chart of ICE sugar futures displays a trend that ran out of steam at just over 24 cents per pound. The price target for sugar was 23.10 cents, which was the 50% retracement level of the move from 36 cents in 2011 to just over 10 cents last August. The price had climbed above that level at the start of Q4, but it reversed and a correction commenced. Brazil is the world's leading producer of the sweet commodity, and weather in the South American nation will likely dictate the path of least resistance for the price.

As the weekly chart illustrates, open interest in sugar futures increased and decreased with price moves. The first correction that took sugar from 15.85 to lows of 12.45 came with a move in open interest from 897,318 contacts on January 29, 2016, to 748,537 contracts on March 9. The price decreased by 21%, and open interest fell 16.6%. Sugar then proceeded to take another leg up to 16.75 cents, and open interest exploded to over 860,000 contracts. When sugar corrected to 14 cents on April 11, open interest fell to around the 790,000 contract level. As sugar approached its high of over 24 cents, open interest reached a high of 923,527 contracts and then began to fall as profit-taking by speculative longs caused a decline in the metric as the total number of risk positions decreased.

Open interest was at the 841,000 contract level as of the end of Q3 and has fallen to the 805,302 at the end of Q4; the decline of around 35,700 contracts is a sign that many speculators have departed the sugar futures market. The value proposition for a long position in sugar has declined as the price doubled and is now in correction and consolidation mode.

Sugar is one of the most volatile commodities that trade; in past years, daily historical volatility had exceeded 100%. At the end of Q4, daily historical volatility stood at 22.19%, which is 0.92% lower than it was on the final day of trading in Q3. Lower volatility is the result of the price retracement. If sugar decides to break above the 24.10 cents technical resistance, that could quickly change and we could see wild volatility in the market.

Sugar Outlook for Q1 2017

The value proposition for sugar has changed with the higher price. The deficit in the sugar market will have to increase for the market to gain fundamental steam to make a new high above 24.10 cents in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the strong U.S. dollar, which rallied by 7.28% in Q4 and was 3.63% higher in 2016, could present a problem for sugar. The stronger dollar makes sugar more expensive in Brazilian real terms, which could encourage selling from the world's largest producer of sugarcane. However, a big rebound in the oil market will likely cause more sugar processing into ethanol in Brazil, offsetting some of the effects of the dollar. I expect sugar to trade in a range between 18 cents and 22 cents for the first quarter of 2017. Technical support is at 17.84 cents; the December 15 lows and resistance remains at the 24.10 cents higher established on September 29. Daily historical volatility in sugar is low at below 25%, making options cheap in the sugar futures market. Back in July, as sugar was on its way up, the volatility metric approached the 50% level. The iPath Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) is my preferred ETN product for those who do not trade in the futures market, and the vehicle does offer options contracts.

Coffee Review

Coffee was the best-performing commodity of 2014, registering gains of 43.19%. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that it had a rough time in 2015; it was the worst-performing soft commodity. Coffee futures fell 23.95% in 2015. Active month March ICE coffee futures closed on December 30, 2016, at $1.3705 per pound - coffee was down 9.57% in Q4, but it appreciated by 8.17% in 2016. The price range over the first three months of 2016 was $1.1105 on the lows to $1.7955 on the highs; the lows of the year occurred in January, and the market reached the highs on November 8 in Q4. Coffee had a very volatile fourth quarter - the price exploded and then crashed.

On the daily chart of December ICE, coffee futures illustrate the bullish trend that turned south after a massive rally that took the price of Arabica coffee beans to just shy of $1.80 per pound. The market continues to expect a shortage of Robusta beans this year. Any lack of Robusta - which is the bean needed to make espresso - is likely to translate to more demand for Arabica beans, which is the coffee traded on the ICE futures contract. Open interest in coffee futures increased over the last three months. Open interest stood at 185,874 contracts at the end of Q3 and rose slightly to 191,320 at the end Q4 - an increase of 2.9%. However, the metric moved to highs of over 228,000 contracts on November 7 as coffee was making its high for the year. Open interest declined as speculative longs ran from the market and closed risk positions as the price dropped 46.7 cents on the recent lows, or 26% from the highs over the final seven weeks of 2016.

There is a great inverse correlation between the price of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock and the price level of coffee futures.

Click to enlarge

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, when the price of coffee rose to the November 8 highs at almost $1.80 per pound, SBUX fell to lows of $50.84 per share, but the correction lower in coffee caused the price of SBUX to rebound, reaching a high of $59.54 on December 13. The stock closed on December 30, 2016, at $55.52, a rally of 2.5% since the end of Q3. Support for March coffee futures is at the $1.26 level, with resistance at the recent highs. If you own or trade SBUX, it is important to follow the coffee price to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

Coffee Outlook for Q1 2017

Coffee is always a wild ride, as we saw at the end of 2016; it is one of the most volatile commodities that trade. Daily trading ranges of 8% are the norm rather than the exception. Demand for coffee around the world continues to grow with population and the growing number of coffee shops like Starbucks and imitators around the globe. In Asia, the traditional tea-drinking community has been adopting coffee as a preferred substitute which has increased global demand.

Weather patterns, as well as crop disease (leaf rust) in the main growing regions will determine price direction of this soft commodity. Like in sugar, a deficit could emerge given the problems with the Robusta crop related to the recent El Nino. Although supplies remain ample, Brazil took advantage of a plunge in their currency to sell all of their inventories and now relies on another bumper crop from the country that is the world's number one producer of java beans. Additionally, 2017 is likely to be an "off year" for coffee production in Brazil, the world's leading producer of Arabica beans.

The futures curve in coffee remains in contango, with deferred contracts trading at a premium to nearby contracts. However, the cash price is higher than all contracts on the board out to May 2019, which could be a signal that the market is tight. The shortage continues to be in the Robusta beans, but Arabica is following higher.

I was bullish on coffee at the end of Q3, and the price increased dramatically before the correction took it much lower. I believe the current price level sets up a great buying opportunity for 2017. I expect coffee to hold above the $1.26 per pound level, and we could see a return to the highs if production starts to come in below market expectations. Global demand for coffee continues to increase on a daily basis. I am a buyer of coffee at current prices looking for a rally to commence over the first eight weeks of 2017. If you do not trade in the treacherous futures markets, consider the iPath Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) product. Coffee is a wild ride, so always be prepared for massive price volatility in this percolating commodity.

Cocoa Review

Cocoa was the best performer in the soft commodity sector in 2015. In fact, it was the only commodity that posted a double-digit gain in 2015 and won the gold medal for performance across all of the raw material markets that I cover. As is often the case, the best performer for one period often turns into the worst for the next. Cocoa was the worst-performing soft commodity in Q4, falling 21.59% over the final three months of the year. It was also the worst-performing soft commodity and the worst-performing commodity of all in 2016, posting a loss of 33.79%. Cocoa closed on December 30, 2016, at $2126 per ton and traded in a range of $2121-3241 per ton during the year, with the lows coming at the very end. The commodity has been highly volatile.

The daily chart of ICE cocoa futures illustrates the huge moves we have seen in 2016 and the downward trend that developed since June. Cocoa traded to highs of $3,241 per ton in early May and then fell to lows of $2,896 in only two weeks. The price then proceeded to rally to $3,190 on June 23, and the Brexit vote triggered a cascade of selling. Cocoa closed the year $5 per ton above the annual lows. Open interest in ICE cocoa futures increased from 230,206 at the end of Q3 to 257,902 at the end of Q4. The rise of 12% while the price has made lower lows continues to be a bearish sign for the future price direction of the primary ingredient in chocolate.

Cocoa is highly sensitive to moves in the British pound, as the hub of global cocoa trading is located in London. Given the unusual move in the pound, the commodity has rallied in that currency, but it has declined in dollars. The monthly chart highlights the long-term rally in cocoa futures, which has been demand based.

As the monthly chart highlights, the bull market in cocoa ended when the price broke below critical price support at $2669 per ton in November. The demand for chocolate confectionery products, primarily from Asia, had caused the price of the commodity to increase over recent years, making higher highs and higher lows. However, the market action has been extremely volatile over that period. The cocoa market had displayed all of the characteristics of a demand-based bull. One must remember that in the world of commodities, supply-side rallies can be sharp, volatile and short-lived, while demand-based rallies tend to be slow and steady with many pullbacks along the way.

The Chinese have developed quite a taste for chocolate, and as most people will attest, once you taste the delicious treat, there is no turning back. The rally in cocoa started back in late 2013, and since then, every price correction has been another buying opportunity. The world's major producers of cocoa beans are the West African nations of the Ivory Coast and Ghana. Between them, they are responsible for around 60% of the world's production. Cocoa production from West Africa is expected to increase this year, and supplies have been piling up at the port in the Ivory Coast. Increasing supplies is bad news for the price of the commodity.

Cocoa Outlook for Q1 2017

Every price dip in 2014 and 2015 was a buying opportunity in cocoa - but each one was scary. The rally was demand-based; China and Asia bought cocoa beans and are consuming more chocolate than ever before, and volatility is increasing in the cocoa futures market. Daily historical cocoa volatility is at the 28.54% level, 1% lower than last quarter. In March 2011, cocoa traded at all-time highs of $3,826 per ton. One must exercise caution in a market like cocoa, as the charts illustrate there are periods of boom and bust. It is now approaching the key psychological level of $2000 per ton. The last time it traded at this level was back in December 2011. Critical support stands at $1898 per ton, the low of that month. As I have been writing on Seeking Alpha since cocoa broke support, I am a seller of rallies in the commodity and am looking to cover those shorts at new lows. Cocoa has gone from bull to bear, and going long this market over recent weeks has amounted to catching a falling knife. There will come a time to buy the primary ingredient in chocolate, but it is probable that we have not yet seen the lows. If you do not trade in the cocoa futures market, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) is an appropriate vehicle for short- to medium-term trading positions.

Cotton Review

Cotton was the worst-performing soft commodity in 2014; it moved 27.33% lower for the year. In 2015, the price of cotton appreciated by 4.99%. During the fourth quarter of 2016, it appreciated by 3.78%. Cotton was up by 11.65% in 2016. It was the best-performing soft commodity in Q4.

As the daily chart highlights, cotton broke to the upside in July and peaked at 78 cents per pound on August 5 on the March futures contract, before profit-taking and selling took the price all the way down to the 65.45 cent level. It traded as low as 54.19 cents per pound on a spike down at the end of February and as high as 78 cents in early August. Support for the fiber is now at the 66 cents per pound level. Cotton closed on December 30, 2016, at 70.65 cents per pound. In March 2011, it traded up to an all-time high of $2.27 per pound on supply shortages. Since then, prices have moved progressively lower.

As the forward curve demonstrates, the term structure in cotton futures has moved into a small backwardation. Cotton inventories remain high in the United States and China, but there are signs that they have begun to decline. China is a major factor for the cotton market due to the demand for the fiber, and there have been signs that U.S. exports to China has been edging higher. Open interest in the fiber moved slightly lower, from 250,174 contracts on September 29 to 241,775 at the end of Q4, a decline of only 3.4% for the quarter.

As the monthly chart shows, cotton had been consolidating below 70 cents per pound since September 2014, but it broke higher in July and traded to the highest price since July 2014. Since then, the commodity has been in consolidation mode.

Price action on the daily chart highlights a pattern of higher lows and higher highs since late February, which is constructive and resulted in the spike to almost 78 cents per pound.

Cotton Outlook for Q1 2017

The bear market in cotton had been firmly in place since 2011. However, the spike down to 54.19 cents per pound on February 29 on heavy volume, which was the lowest price since July 2009, formed a significant bottom for this besieged commodity. Current support for cotton lies at just below 66 cents per pound, but to keep the pattern of higher lows in place, the fiber needs to hold the 69.32 cent level on the March futures contract. I expect cotton to continue to work its way higher in the months ahead, and my target remains above the 80 cent level. Cotton has been making higher highs, and chances are this pattern will continue.

You can trade cotton on the ICE futures and options market, or for those who do not have futures accounts, the iPath Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BAL) product does a good job tracking the price of the fiber futures.

Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice Review

Trading FCOJ futures is a frantic business - I would not recommend it to anyone. FCOJ was virtually unchanged in 2015, falling by only 0.04%. During the first three months of 2016, FCOJ gained 5.14%, making it the best-performing soft commodity of all. In Q2 and at the beginning of May, it went ballistic. FCOJ futures rose to highs of $2.1825 on September 28 and it was the best-performing soft commodity in Q3, appreciating by 15.72%. In Q4, it continued to astound, rallying to an all-time high of $2.36 per pound on November 2. However, the price plunged from the new highs and closed on December 30, 2016, at $1.9810 per pound, 3.37% lower in Q4. In 2016, FCOJ gained 41.50%, making it the best-performing soft commodity. Orange juice traded in a range of $1.1345 to a high of $2.36 per pound during the year that ended last week.

As the weekly chart highlights, the record peak came in the beginning of November, but it has corrected lower since. FCOJ rallied because of crop disease "citrus greening" in Floridian groves and poor weather conditions in Brazil, the world's leading orange producing nation. Over the past 40-plus years, FCOJ futures had traded as low as 37.4 cents and as high as $2.2695 per pound. In Q4, OJ rose to the highest level in history.

Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice Outlook for Q1 2017

FCOJ is both illiquid and suffers from small volumes on the futures exchange. There are many sessions when it trades fewer than 1,000 futures contracts in a day. Open interest closed Q4 at only 12,822, a decrease of more than 20%. As we head into 2017, some issues will continue to pull OJ in two directions. While it is possible that weather in Brazil, Florida, California and other regions of the world could cause even more price gains in this thinly traded commodity, and citrus greening remains an issue, demand for OJ continues to be weak. Demand destruction at such high historical prices could cause the commodity to fall to the $1.20-1.30 per pound in a heartbeat. This commodity is not for the faint of heart; there are no ETF or ETN products that correlate with FCOJ futures. Be careful if you decide to wade into the shark-infested waters of the FCOJ futures market. Given the steady decline in open interest and the high degree of volatility, it is possible that the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) could decide to delist this commodity that attracts only limited daily volumes.

The bottom line

Four out of five soft commodity prices were losers during Q4, with only cotton posting a gain. The strong dollar weighed heavily on the soft commodity sector over the final three months of 2016. However, on a year-on-year basis, only cocoa was a loser, and a composite of the sector gained 11.11% despite a decline of 33.79% in cocoa. Be cautious when trading in this sector, as it is always highly volatile.

Coffee is a highly volatile commodity, but it could provide excellent trading opportunities for those with the wherewithal to buy on dips and take profits when the market offers them. Critical support for coffee is at $1.26 and then $1.10 per pound. The continuation of the rally in the dollar could weigh on coffee futures. Keep an eye on coffee futures when trading SBUX shares.

Sugar, which has rallied aggressively throughout the year, continues to present opportunities given the fundamentals for the sweet commodity. I am a buyer of sugar on dips and prefer to continue to trade rather than invest in the sweet market for the balance of the year. Support now stands at 17.84 cents per pound, but a strong dollar could put downside pressure on the sugar price.

Cocoa continues to be in free fall, but the price will eventually find a bottom. Watch the $1898 per ton support level, which is a line in the sand for the commodity. Fundamentals and technicals both point to a test of that support level in the weeks and months ahead.

I believe cotton will eventually test above the 80 cents per pound level. I would buy cotton futures or ETF/ETN products (BAL) on dips and take profits when the price makes new highs. We saw the first move in Q2, and buying on price weakness and taking profits on rallies has been the best path to profits since March.

When it comes to soft commodities, it is ultimately the weather or logistical events that cause these markets to move. Absent of those factors, the dollar tends to push these commodities around. When trading and investing in this sector, always be prepared to expect the unexpected and anticipate periods of massive volatility. Long options could be the best way to play from the long or short side. When you buy a call or put option, all you risk is the premium. Options allow one to stay with a position if it moves against them for a period and to capture sharp movements.

While I continue to favor agricultural commodities in 2017, I would only buy significant price dips - as the action in 2016 taught us, high volatility is the norm rather than the exception in this sector.

