Energy Fourth-Quarter Review And The Outlook For Q1 And 2017

The energy sector had a spectacular final three months of 2016.

In 2014, the energy composite fell by 36.59% due to the swoon in crude oil, petroleum product and natural gas prices. A composite of energy commodities fell 25.14% in 2015, making it the worst performing sector last year. The sector was up 2.37% in the first three months of 2016 and exploded 24.06% higher during Q2. The results in Q3 were calm compared with past quarters with the composite falling 1.44%. However, in Q4, energy was turbocharged once again and the sector posted a 14.67% gain.

Crude oil is still close to half the price it was in June 2014. All energy commodities, except ethanol, posted double-digit gains in Q4. The energy sector finished 2016 an incredible 42.57% higher than it was on December 31, 2015.

Crude Oil Review

On November 30, OPEC shocked markets by announcing the first production cut in nine years. With the help and support of Russian arm twisting, the cartel came to an arrangement that will cut production on January 1, 2017. The big winner in the arrangement is the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin as he has expanded his sphere of influence on the global scene and delivered a higher oil price for the cartel's members.

Additionally, oil got another boost when the U.S. elected Donald J. Trump as the forty-fifth president of the United States. During the campaign, candidate Trump pledged both energy independence for the nation and an improved and enlightened relationship with Russia. During the transition period, the appointments to president-elect Trump's cabinet have cemented the energy orientation of the incoming administration. The president-elect nominated Rex Tillerson, Chairman and CEO of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) as Secretary of State. He nominated Rick Perry, the former Governor of the state of Texas, an energy state, as the Secretary of Energy. The nomination of Scott Pruitt, the Attorney General of the state of Oklahoma, a foe of excessive regulation, as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency has sent a signal that the regulatory environment in the U.S. is about to change dramatically when it comes to exploration and development of oil and gas. Finally, Mr. Trump nominated Vincent Viola as the Secretary of the Army. Mr. Viola is not only a West Point graduate, but the former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange, the world's largest and most influential energy futures market.

OPEC's grip on the oil market slipped as they abandoned their failed pump up the volume strategy to build market share. The power in the energy markets have shifted to Russia, the new non-cartel member leader of the OPEC members and the United States with an energy-friendly government.

NYMEX light sweet crude oil was down 30.47% in 2015 after falling by 43.31% in 2014. In the first quarter of 2016, NYMEX WTI crude oil gained 3.51%. In Q2, NYMEX crude rallied by 26.06%. In Q3, crude oil traded in a range of $40 and $50 per barrel and was down by 0.39% over the three-month period. In Q4, crude oil built on price gains and was 11.59% higher for the three-month period. Crude oil finished 2016 with a 45.03% gain on the year.

Active month NYMEX crude oil fell to lows of $42.03 in March 2015 and then rallied sharply to just over $62.50 by early May of last year. Last August, the energy commodity fell to $33.75 and then rallied to over $50 by early October. After the December 4, 2015, meeting of OPEC, NYMEX crude oil plunged to February lows when the cartel continued to advocate selling oil without abandon. Crude oil prices have been very volatile since June 2014. NYMEX active month crude oil traded in a range from $26.05 to $55.44 in 2016; it closed at $53.72 per barrel on December 30 close to the highs of the year. Click to enlarge

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the bearish trend for over two years. After a long period of price consolidation following the February lows, on June 6, oil traded to a higher high of $51.67 per barrel, above the October 2015 highs of $50.92 and breaking the pattern of lower highs. Bearish sentiment caused by increasing global supplies caused oil prices to work their way lower. As the price of oil moved lower, OPEC refused to cut production even though the poorer cartel members suffered economic disaster under the weight of lower revenues. OPEC strategy to force high-cost production from the market failed as they have finally capitulated and cut daily output at their November biannual meeting.

Crude oil production in the United States fell below the 9 million barrels per day level in April. Rig counts (as reported weekly by Baker Hughes) had been falling precipitously since last year, but the recent move above the $50 level caused the number of rigs in operation to begin to rebound. Rig counts stand at 525 as of December 30, 2016, 100 higher than the number at the end of the third quarter of this year and only 11 below one year ago. While the number of rigs in operation was falling, there was a lagged effect on crude production which did not decline in commensurate fashion. Horizontal versus vertical drilling in North America increased output efficiencies and lowered the cost of production. Technological advances in U.S. oil production threw a monkey wrench in OPEC's strategy to flood the market with oil and cause shale output to cease. It is likely that the production cost of oil and gas will continue to drop in the U.S. as there will be fewer regulations for exploration and production in the coming years under the Trump Administration. Regulations have caused additional costs for oil producing companies which have increased total production cost. A more business friendly regulatory environment will cause the cost of producing a barrel of U.S. oil to decline.

Even the strong OPEC nations have suffered under the weight of lower oil prices. Saudi Arabia, perhaps the most influential member of the organization, began to borrow money for the first time in many years in the international debt markets. The Saudis raised domestic energy prices and announced cutbacks on social welfare programs, signs that they felt the economic effects of lower petroleum revenues. Saudi financial reserves fell like a stone. When the price dropped to lows in February, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Qatar met to discuss the plight of the global oil markets.

While Russia is not a member of OPEC, they are a strong ally of Iran. The Saudis are the dominant producing member of the cartel. Venezuela represented members who desperately need a production cut shouldered by the richer economic members like Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf States. Qatar has often been a mediator between conflicting Saudi and Iranian interests. The group discussed and leaked the potential for a production freeze. After the meeting, a special session of the membership together with the Russians occurred on April 17 in Doha, Qatar. Iran and Libya did not attend the meeting, and there was no agreement. At the next scheduled OPEC meeting in early June, the cartel could not agree on anything but the recovery in oil gave them comfort that high-cost production had abated.

The Saudis then announced that they will be selling a percentage (assumed at around 5%, but it could be more) of their crown jewel, Aramco, the Kingdom's oil producing giant sometime in 2017 or 2018. During Q1, they ended a long-standing refining arrangement with Shell Oil to prepare for an IPO that will create the largest publicly traded oil company in the world. The Saudi King and his advisors are planning to divest away from oil and build the biggest sovereign wealth fund in the world. They had been the chief advocate of selling oil to force marginal producers from the market to increase market share for OPEC members. When oil did not recover, another meeting took place in September in Algeria. This time, there was headway when it comes to an agreement between the Saudis and Iran which led to the November 30 accord. The prospects of an IPO for Aramco likely contributed to the change in Saudi strategy as it is now in their best interest to have the price of oil move higher to boost the valuation of the IPO.

In the wake of the OPEC meeting, the Russian sold a large chunk of Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF), the largest Russian oil company to the Qatari sovereign wealth fund and Glencore (GLCNY), the physical commodities trading giant. The proceeds from the sale will cut the Russia deficit by one-fifth and it will increase Qatar's profile in the oil market. Additionally, Glencore will receive the marketing of over 200,000 barrels of Rosneft oil each day adding to their current portfolio and cementing their position as a leading commodity merchant after a tough start to 2016. Glencore shares have skyrocketed over recent month rising from lows of under $2 per share in January to highs of $7.67 on December 8. GLNCY closed the year at $6.74 per share.

Open interest on NYMEX futures exploded higher over the quarter increasing from 1.881 million contracts at the end of Q3 to 2.051 million at the end of Q4, an increase of 170,000 contracts. Open interest moved to highs of over 2.08 million contracts in December, an all-time high for the metric. The recent rise in open interest is likely due to a combination of long and short positions and an increase in hedging from shale producers as the price moved higher.

Oil is a highly political commodity, and its consumption is ubiquitous. The lower oil price had taken some pressures off consumers around the world, lowered production costs for other raw materials, manufactured products, and had provided what amounted to a tax cut for consumers of oil products. Even though the price of oil has doubled since February, it is still far below the June 2014 highs at over $107 and the 2008 highs of over $147 per barrel. Economic lethargy in China and Europe added pressure to the price of oil early in 2016. Meanwhile, China has been a huge buyer of the energy commodity on price weakness adding to the nation's strategy petroleum reserve. Crude oil demand is likely to suffer from a renaissance of alternative energies including battery-powered and hybrid automobiles, solar, wind, hydroelectric, and nuclear power sources that decrease global requirements for petroleum in the future. However, an increase in U.S. production and price stability between $50 and $60 per barrel could take some of the pressure off these other energies and result in buoyant demand for oil in the months and years to come.

Brent crude oil fell 34.97% in 2015. In Q1, Brent recovered by 4.99%, and in Q2, it exploded 26.93% higher and in Q3, it only moved 0.34% lower. Active month Brent futures traded in a range from under $29 to $57.49 per barrel in 2016. Brent moved 12.85% higher in Q4; outperforming NYMEX WTI crude because the OPEC production cut will impact crude that uses Brent as a pricing benchmark. Brent crude closed on December 30 at $55.87 on the expiring February futures contract. Brent's premium to WTI disappeared late in last year and turned into a discount briefly. However, the production cut caused a rebound in the Brent premium which closed 2016 at $2.015 per barrel, 78 cents higher than at the end of Q3. The evaporation of the Brent premium seen in recent years was an indication of the mounting of sales of Middle Eastern oil and increasing output by OPEC members. It also told us that the political premium for crude declined even though the Middle East remains a treacherous region of the world. Historically, an increase in the Brent premium compared to WTI is a supportive factor for the price of crude oil.

Brent crude oil had been trading at a higher premium than current levels to NYMEX crude since the Arab Spring in 2011. Even as violent flare-ups and war continue to plague the region, oil continues to flow. The long-term norm for the Brent-WTI NYMEX spread is a $2-4 per barrel premium for NYMEX crude. NYMEX crude is lighter and sweeter, meaning it has lower sulfur levels making it easier and cheaper to refine into products like gasoline. However, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East had caused Brent to remain at a premium. The Brent premium moved higher after the November 30 OPEC accord.

The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for crude oil. The dollar index appreciated by a whopping 7.23% in the fourth quarter and was 3.58% higher in 2016. Oil fell like a stone when the dollar rallied over 27% from May 2014 through the end of 2015. The strength in crude oil in Q4 in the face of a breakout to the upside in the dollar is a testament to the strength of the energy commodity.

Term structure in both NYMEX and Brent crude continues to trade in a contango; deferred prices are higher than nearby price, but the market has tightened as the price has moved higher. February 2017 NYMEX crude oil versus the February 2018 NYMEX futures (the nearby one-year spread) closed at a $3.02 contango at the end of Q4, translating to an annualized contango of 5.6%. The contango on one-year NYMEX oil spreads has moved 2.9% lower over the past three months. The Brent March 2017 versus March 2018 spread closed Q4 at $1.62, or 2.8%, 4.9% lower than at the end of Q3. There are some spreads on the forward curve in NYMEX crude that have moved towards backwardation, signaling the potential for real tightness in the oil market. The June 2017 versus June 2018 spread on NYMEX was trading at a small backwardation of a few pennies at the end of the year as were the Brent June one-year spreads.

One of the biggest trades of 2015 and early 2016 had been oil cash and carry transactions. For those with sufficient capital and physical trading capabilities, buying physical crude oil, storing and financing it and selling forward at less than the contango creates profits. It is likely that those with deep pockets and those nations looking to build strategic physical petroleum reserves continue to hold oil in these financing arrangements, and that is one of the reasons for high inventory levels. Countries like China have taken advantage of the wide contango and low prices of crude oil to build their strategic petroleum reserves during a period of price weakness. As the curve shifts towards flat or into backwardation, it is likely that some of this oil in storage will make its way back into the market booking huge profits for those who had the foresight to enter into the cash and carry transactions.

Crude Oil Outlook for Q4

As we head into 2017, OPEC has passed the gauntlet of power in the oil market to Russia and the U.S. will once again rise on the international scene as output cranks up with a higher price and lower production costs, the best of both worlds for a nation that is seeking energy independence. I expect the price of oil to trade in a range from $50 to $60 per barrel during the first three months of 2017. Daily historical volatility on NYMEX futures fell from 35.65% on September 30 to 16.04% on December 30. The decline of 19.61% could be a sign that oil is entering a new period of consolidation that will keep it in a $10 trading range.

Meanwhile, there are so many things going on in the world that could send the price of oil higher or lower in a flash over the coming three months. The Middle East is a powder keg that could go off at any time. Europe is facing massive issues now that the U.K. has voted to leave the Union. Asian contagion from China, Japan, and North Korea could present challenges for the world. However, it is probable that oil has found its comfort zone, a level where cartel members and the Russians will receive more cash flow and where the U.S. can begin pumping oil at an economic level.

Oil Products Review

Oil products often reflect periods of seasonal demand. RBOB gasoline tends to rally in the spring and summer, and heating oil tends to do best during late fall and winter. Over the course of the final three months of the year, oil products kept pace with raw crude oil. Gasoline and heating oil both posted double-digit gains. Gasoline was down by 13.66% in 2015. In Q4, gasoline posted a gain of 14.41% and it finished the year 31.70% higher since December 31, 2015. Click to enlarge

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, gasoline has traded in a massive range of 89.75 cents per gallon to $1.7038 on active month NYMEX gasoline futures in 2016 with the highs coming at the very end of the year. February futures closed on December 30, 2016, at $1.6739 per gallon wholesale. Gasoline had been making lower highs and lower lows since trading at $3.2672 per gallon in March 2013. However, at the end of December, it broke above the May 2016 highs in a sign that the pattern could be coming to an end.

Heating oil was down by 38.71% in 2015. In Q4, heating oil was up by 12.43% and was an amazing 53.88% higher on the year. Heating oil futures are also a proxy for diesel fuel as both oil products has similar characteristics. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

Like gasoline, the weekly heating oil chart shows a downtrend since the highs in 2013 and heating oil also broke the pattern late in 2016 by rising above the June highs. February heating oil futures closed on December 30 at $1.7295 per gallon wholesale, less than a penny off the year's high. Heating oil traded to lows of under 85 cents per gallon at the beginning of the year. Heating oil futures were the best-performing energy commodity within the sector as of the end of Q3, but they lost that title amazingly as spectacular gains in natural gas eclipsed the extraordinary gain in the oil product for the year.

Oil Products Outlook for Q4

Oil product prices continue to have upside room when compared to the price of raw crude oil. As the weekly charts show both gasoline and heating oil are only first breaking out of their multiyear downtrends. On a technical basis, product prices look bullish, but the fundamentals for oil products could be even more compelling in the months ahead. The incoming Trump Administration has promised the biggest infrastructure building project in the U.S. since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s. With both houses of Congress behind the President-elect, it is more than likely that he will fulfill many of his campaign promises. Rebuilding the nation's roads, bridges, airports, railroads, tunnels and the construction of a security wall along the southern border of the U.S. will increase the demand for energy. Additionally, the project amounts to fiscal stimulus which will increase economic growth. As GDP rises in the richest nation in the world, the demand for oil products is likely to go along for the ride. Therefore, both the technical and fundamental picture for oil products is positive and bullish as we head into 2017.

On the other hand, the world remains a dangerous place and demand for jet fuel could decline under pressure because of fears of terrorism around the world. The Christmas tragedy in Berlin is another reminder of the threats facing the world. The current state of the geopolitical environment and threat of terrorist attacks could continue to weigh on the demand for jet fuel. Meanwhile, oil processing spreads have done well and look like they could be on a path higher.

Crack Spreads Review

Crack spreads posted double-digit gains in the fourth quarter of 2016. While there should be a divergence between gasoline and heating oil refining spreads because of seasonal differences in the winter, gasoline has outperformed the heating oil crack which has been strong over the past three months. In Q4, the gasoline crack moved 24.47% higher and the processing spread lost only 0.06% on the year. Click to enlarge

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the February gasoline processing spread closed on December 30 at $16.33 per barrel. Meanwhile, the heating oil crack rose by 13.71% over the fourth quarter and was up 83.66% in 2016.

Click to enlarge

Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial of the heating oil refining spread illustrates that it closed Q4 at $18.66 per barrel and has been moving steadily higher throughout the year. Crack spreads are real time indicators for the profitability of those companies that turn raw crude into oil products. With the gasoline and heating oil crack spreads up, we would expect an increase in refining profits or the share prices of those companies involved in processing the energy commodity. Click to enlargeSource: Barchart

As the chart of Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) highlights, the stock has moved from $53 per share at the end of Q3 to $68.32 at the end of Q4. The increase of 28.9% was even more exciting than the action in crack spreads. In my Q3 report I wrote, "I believe that VLO offers good value at its current price, its earnings multiple is low at under nine times earnings and it pays a 4.35% dividend. Moreover, I like VLO because I believe that crack spreads will rise over the final three months of 2016." Those long VLO at the end of Q3 did very well as the share price far outperformed the overall stock market. At the close of the year, VLO's price to earnings ratio was at 10.98, still way below the market's average making VLO cheap after an almost 30% increase in price. Moreover, VLO continues to pay a 3.49% dividend. I continue to believe that Valero's best days are ahead.

Crack Spreads Outlook for Q4

The trend in both the gasoline and heating oil crack spreads are positive and given the excellent changes for an infrastructure rebuilding project in the U.S. I believe we will see a continuation of the trend in both oil product and crack spreads as we move forward into 2017.

These crack spreads provide clues for the path of least resistance for crude oil at times. In early 2015, when crude oil was plunging towards the first low at $42 per barrel, both refining spreads exploded to $30 per barrel just weeks before the raw crude rallied. While I do not anticipate a move with that sort of trajectory over the coming months, I believe that the refining spreads are on the upswing and signal a positive trend leading for more gains in both raw crude oil and oil product markets in 2017.

Natural Gas Review

Natural gas was downright ugly in March of 2016, and it hit the lowest price since 1998 when it traded to $1.6110 per MMBtu. Natural gas dropped 32.88% in 2014. It was down 19.11% in 2015. However, in a reversal of fortune natural gas moved 28.84% higher in Q4 and led the energy sector posting a 60.21% gain in 2016. From the March lows, the gain is even more impressive. February natural gas futures closed at $3.744 on December 30, 132.4% higher than the price in March. Click to enlarge Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, Natural gas has traded in a range of lows of $1.6110 to highs of $3.9940 during the first nine months of 2016. On the weekly chart, natural gas traded at the highest price since December 2014 over recent weeks. Volatility in natural gas has been wild since October with the price moving higher and lower in violent fashion. The best cure for low prices was low prices and producers were making any money below $3 per MMBtu.

November, they made a higher high and a new record. As of December 23, stockpiles of natural gas stood at 3.360 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 10.9% below last year's level at this time and 2.3% below the five-year average. The final inventory report of the year was the first time in well over a year that stocks were below the five-year average. Over the course of the injection season that ended in the fall the growth rate of additions to stockpiles dropped dramatically compared to the prior year. The low prices caused output to slow. A cold start to winter across many regions of the U.S. caused the demand for heating to increase and the price of natural gas has moved appreciably higher. Technical resistance in natural gas is at the $4.041 per MMBtu level, the December 2014, but anything is possible, now that natural gas has broken out to the upside early in the winter season. During the winter of 2014, the price of the energy commodity rallied to almost $6.50 per MMBtu. Natural gas has been making higher lows since March, and that translates to a bullish technical pattern that has taken off like a rocket ship over recent weeks.

Open interest in NYMEX natural gas futures contracts has increased from 1,076,797 contracts on September 29 to 1,243,059 on December 29. The increase of 15.44% is supportive of the price trend since the March lows. Rising open interest and increasing price provide a degree of technical support for the direction. Natural gas is an action market and right now speculators can find no place better than natural gas futures to fulfill their need for volatility.

The first shipments of LNG left U.S. ports in 2016. It is likely that this business will grow in the years to come creating a new demand vertical that will offset some of the huge reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S. and encourage production and exports. In the immediate future, the path of least resistance for natural gas prices is in the hands of Mother Nature as temperatures across the United States will determine whether the extraordinary rally in the early days of the winter of 2016/2017 will continue.

Natural Gas Outlook for Q4

At the end of Q3, daily historical volatility was around 29.27%, and as of December 30, this metric stood at just over 52%. The high level of volatility means that both put and call options are expensive on a historical basis.

In my Q3 report I wrote, "I expect high volatility this year in natural gas, but it is really in the hands of the weather gods at this point." The UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged ETN products are only advisable for intraday positions. They have a high degree of correlation when it comes to short-term market moves, but do not do a good job at holding value over the medium or long term. At the end of Q3, I also wrote, "I am bullish on volatility in natural gas and could see the price moving higher quickly at times, over coming months. However, the higher it goes, the more chances rise that fundamental shorts will return to the market." While it is hard to be bullish on volatility at over 50%, it is very dangerous to go against the trend at this time. My upside target for Q4 was $3.25-$3.50 with an outside possibility of $4 per MMBtu in early 2017 if the weather cooperates. We reached those levels already and now I think that we will see some real craziness. I would not be surprised to see the price of the energy commodity drop $1 per MMBtu and rally back to a new high over the coming weeks. I would also not be surprised to see the price rise to $5 or higher if the weather turns frigid and stocks start dropping by over 200 bcf each week from the beginning of the year until the end of February. The current trend in inventory withdrawals is very bullish; watch out if stocks are below the one trillion cubic feet level in late February. Buy dips and take profits on rallies in natural gas futures and only use those leveraged ETN products for day trading. If you cannot trade futures, UNG is a safer bet for medium-term positions. Never forget to trade with stops on the long and the short side as natural gas takes no prisoners when it moves. This commodity tends to hand out a great deal of pain to the largest addressable market possible. Both longs and short who overstay their welcome tend to lose their shirts.

Ethanol

In the US, ethanol is a biofuel - a product of corn. Corn moved higher during Q4 by 4.53% as the price recovered after the U.S. produced its fourth straight bumper crop. While gasoline exploded by 14.41% in Q4, ethanol watched both corn and gasoline and was appreciated by 7.93% over the three-month period. Ethanol underperformed the price of gasoline in Q4, but outperformed corn. Ethanol was up 14.71% in 2016, while gasoline has rallied almost 32%. At the same time, corn was 1.88% lower in 2016. The price of January ethanol futures closed on December 30 at $1.6060 per gallon with the price of February gasoline futures closing at $1.6739, there is a divergence between the two fuels. Ethanol traded in a range of $1.2960 to $1.76 per gallon over the course of 2016.

Margins for ethanol producers were steady over the fourth quarter but on the year, those refining corn into ethanol hit a homerun as corn was down almost 2% and ethanol rallied by almost 15%. Producers like Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) and Bunge (NYSE:BG) did very well throughout the year. Click to enlarge Source: Barchart

ADM shares were up by 8.3% in Q4 and 24.5% in 2016. Click to enlarge Source: Barchart

BG shares were up 22% in Q4 and 5.8% in 2016. Click to enlarge

Source: Barchart

Both ADM and BG have price to earnings ratios below 19 times earnings and pay respective dividends of 2.65% and 2.37%. Compared to the rest of the market, the shares of both companies remain cheap. When it comes to their profitability from refining corn into ethanol, the cost of the input (NYSEARCA:CORN) moved lower and the price of the manufactured product (ethanol) was higher on the year, thus profits increased and the share prices reflected the positive refining margins. The volatility in BG shares was due to their operations in Brazil where wild currency swings weighed on year-on-year profitability. Additionally, in their Brazilian operations BG refines sugar into ethanol and the price of sugar, the input, more than doubled between August 2015 and September 2016.

Ethanol Outlook for Q4

2016 was the fourth straight year of a bumper crop of corn. As we move into 2017, ethanol should follow gasoline prices, but there could be political events that will shift the economics for refining corn into ethanol in the United States given the new administration in Washington D.C. The ethanol mandate may become an issue of contention with the energy administration in the months ahead. I recently wrote a piece on this topic for Seeking Alpha that explains the political reasons why I believe the Trump Administration will leave the mandate unchanged. However, the issue could cause more volatility than usual in the ethanol futures market in the weeks and months ahead.

The bottom line on energy:

The United States accounts for just over 4.4% of the world's population, but the nation is a massive consumer of energy. A massive infrastructure building project in the U.S. will increase the demand for all forms of energy.

Another energy commodity to keep an eye on is the coal market. The Obama Administration attempted to put the coal market to sleep, but during the campaign the incoming leader of the free world told many audiences that he intends to support clean coal production in the U.S. Over recent months, the price of coal, like many other energy and industrial commodities, has exploded higher. Click to enlarge

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the Coal ETF (NYSEARCA:KOL) shows, this vehicle that replicates price action in the coal market rallied from lows of $5.30 on January 20 to highs of $14.74 following the election of the next president. KOL finished 2016 at the $12.26 per share level more than double the price it was last year on the lows. It is worth watching this ETF and buying on a price dip given the support for an industry that many thought would be out of business. In 2011, this ETF was trading above the $50 per share level.

We will remember 2016 as a year that the energy industry in the world changed dramatically. The little power held by OPEC disappeared as the Russians intervened to help the cartel make a 180-degree change in policy. The U.S. went to the polls and elected a president who promised energy independence through fewer regulations and support for the oil, gas and coal producers in the nation. It is likely that the production costs of oil, gas and coal will drop in the U.S. and output will rise in the months and years ahead. Meanwhile, after eight years of lethargic economic growth, an increase in GDP over the months and years ahead will increase the demand side of the equation for energy. When it comes to crude oil, the fact that a huge amount of the world's reserves are in the Middle East means that there is always the potential for production or logistical issues that could cause violent price spikes to the upside in the future. While I believe that oil will settle into a trading range from $50 to $60 per barrel which will make producers and consumers around the world happy, all bets are off if there is a flare up in that dangerous part of the world.

The energy markets are a huge puzzle with many moving pieces. We are likely to see lots of changes over the months ahead, which will cause volatility in oil, oil products, natural gas, ethanol and coal markets. Volatility is a trader's paradise, but at the same time it is an investor's nightmare. When approaching the energy markets in 2017 remember to think as a trader and protect against unexpected risks.

I have introduced a new weekly service through Seeking Alpha Marketplace. Each Wednesday, I will provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.