Precious Metals Fourth-Quarter 2016 Review And The Outlook For Q1 And 2017

Precious metals were the worst performing commodities sector in the fourth quarter. A composite of the active month futures prices of the four exchange-traded precious metals moved lower by an average of 11.92% in Q4. This composite dropped by 8.10% in 2014. The sector fell by 19.46% in 2015, but in 2016, precious metals have gained 11.71%. The US dollar moved higher 7.23% during the final three months of the year and was up 3.59% in 2016. A continuation of low interest rates around the world along with economic and political uncertainty had been supportive of precious metals prices in 2016. However, the bullish party stalled after the U.S. election and prices declined.

Global interest rates continue to be at very low levels - in Europe, and Japan rates are negative. In China, they continue to fall, and the currency, the yuan has been the subject of a devaluation program by the government. The U.S. Federal Reserve raised the Fed funds rate for the first time in December 2015 and promised 3-4 additional hikes in 2016, but only increased the rate once at the December 14 meeting. At their final meeting of the year, the U.S. central bank told markets to expect three more 25 basis point rate hikes in 2017. The election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth president of the United States was initially bullish for the price of gold, but the buying only lasted for a few short hours and gold tanked in the wake of the election, taking the other precious metals along for the bearish ride.

Gold Review

Gold closed on December 31, 2015 at $1060.20 per ounce. It never traded to that level in 2016 as the price of the yellow metal moved higher on the first trading day of the year and never looked back. Gold fell 10.46% in 2015, but it rallied by 8.66% in 2016. In Q4, the yellow metal declined by 12.54%. Gold settled on December 30, 2016, at $1152 per ounce basis the active month COMEX February futures contract. Gold traded in a range between $1061 and $1387.10 over the course of the year with the highs coming on July 5, at the beginning of the third quarter and just after the surprise Brexit vote. The lows for the year came on the first trading day in 2016. Gold had entered into bull market territory, but that came to an end on the day following the U.S. presidential election. A last-gasp rally up to $1341 on the night of November 8 evaporated into selling taking gold down to a low of $1123.90 in the middle of December. Physical demand for gold continues to be active around the world. Central banks have been net purchasers of the yellow metal with most buying coming from Russia and China, who have been adding to national reserves. While these monetary authorities bought around 550 tons in 2015, official sector purchases this year are likely to be closer to the 400-ton level. In November, Russia bought one million ounces of gold. Currency issues in India has increased demand for the metal and a change in Sharia law allowing people to own gold and gold instruments could add to physical and derivative demand in the months and years ahead.

Gold had appreciated in all currencies in 2016 until November, which was a statement on central bank policy and gold. Gold is the oldest means of exchange in the world; it has been around a lot longer than any paper currencies in circulation today. A growing lack of faith in government fiscal policy and central bank monetary policy drove investment capital to gold which became the ultimate safe-haven under severe economic and political conditions around the world. However, what goes up tends to eventually correct down and gravity took gold back down to earth during Q4. Gold producing equities attracted capital throughout the year and posted impressive gains outperforming the yellow metal throughout most of 2016. However, in Q4, the mining shares moved aggressively lower. The Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) fell by 20.85% over the last three months of the year, while the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) was down by 28.76%. On the year, these indices appreciated by 52.48% and 64.24% respectively. Open interest in COMEX gold futures contracts declined by 150,249 contracts to 415,510 contracts during the three-month period from September 29 to December 29, a decrease of 26.6%. The decrease in open interest is a sign that trend following longs and investors abandoned positions in the gold market. The bulk of the decline came after the presidential election as the price of the yellow metal moved aggressively lower. Gold open interest hit an all-time high of 657,776 contracts in July following Brexit, but has declined by more than 36.8% since. The move lower did considerable damage to the bull market and turned the bull into a bear. Click to enlarge

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold futures highlights, the yellow metal moved into bull territory in February. In November, price action extinguished the uptrend. In November, gold traded to a higher price than the October highs and then proceeded to close the month below the previous month's lows putting in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the monthly chart on record high volume on over 7.1 million contracts. The last time the gold market saw a price reversal like the one that occurred in November was back in September 2011 when gold hit its all-time high and reversed entering into a bear market that lasted until early 2016.

Outlook for Gold in Q4

After the rally that took gold to this year's highs in early July, the yellow metal ran out of steam on the upside. Gold now faces a triad of bearish factors. First, the technical price action in November could be a harbinger of more losses in the months ahead. Second, the dollar broke out to the upside moving above the 100.60 resistance on the dollar index futures contract in November and moving to a high of 103.625 on December 20. Finally, the Fed increased the Fed funds rate for the first time in 2016 in December, but promised three more interest rate hikes in 2017. While the Fed over-promised and under-delivered in 2016, next year may be a different story. The result of the 2016 election in the U.S. is likely to result in a massive shot of fiscal stimulus for the U.S. economy. The biggest infrastructure building project in the nation since the 1950s could put the central bank in a position where they will over-deliver with even more than three rate increases in 2017. Meanwhile, gold reached its high in July, the same month that longer-term interest rates in the U.S. turned lower. Click to enlarge

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the U.S. 30 year Treasury bond shows, it dropped from highs of 177-11 in July to under 150 by December before closing the year at just above the 150 level. Increasing interest rates and a strong dollar are traditionally bearish for the price of gold and all precious metals.

Meanwhile, the world continues to be a dangerous place with a changing political landscape. Elections in Germany, France and the Netherlands in 2017 could threaten the future of the European Union if there are similar populist victories like seen in the Brexit vote and the U.S. election. A continuation of a change in the global political power base could result in periods of flight to quality buying in gold at times during the coming year. In 2016, commodity prices rose by over 13.40% on average, while the dollar rose by almost 3.6%. Gold underperformed commodities but massively over-performed the dollar.

In the wake of the presidential election on November 8, I became bearish on the price prospects for gold. The yellow metal fell from $1341 to just under $1124 in the five weeks following the election of Donald Trump. In the immediately aftermath of the contest, I wrote that there are many parallels between the 2016 election and the 1980 contest. In the wake of the 1980 election, the price of the yellow metal entered a long-term bear market. However, the world is a lot different these days and I expect volatility in gold in 2017. I covered my short position in the yellow metal before the end of the year.

Monthly historical volatility has decreased by 0.72% to 17.56% over the past 90 days as gold retreated. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions in COMEX gold futures has declined precipitously, a sign of both profit taking and lack of interest in the yellow metal. Key support is at $1046 the 2015 lows with resistance at around $1236 per ounce. As we head into 2015, I am neutral on the price of gold and will go with the flow of prices during the coming year. If gold breaks below $1100 and $1046 things could get sloppy and ugly for the price. However, if gold can manage a recovery above $1200 and there are signs of inflation in the U.S. and global economy, the post-election selloff may have just been a case of over optimism. Meanwhile, it is possible that gold could see very choppy price action over the coming months.

Silver

Silver was the best performing precious metal in 2016. Silver moved 16.94% lower in Q4, but was up 15.63% in 2016 after moving 11.51% lower in 2015. In 2014, silver shed 22.82% of its value. Silver settled on December 30 at $15.96 on the active month March COMEX futures contract. Silver has traded in a range between $13.75 and $21.25 throughout the year. Silver usually displays a higher degree of volatility than gold, and it tends to attract more speculative activity. As of the end of Q4, daily historical volatility in silver was 15.71%, down 7.23% from the end of Q3. Meanwhile, daily historical volatility in gold was 9.49% down 0.56% from the end of Q3. Open interest in silver futures traded on COMEX moved from 200,854 contracts at the end of Q3 to 164,401 contracts on December 29, 2016 - a decrease of 18.1%. Open interest in silver was at all-time highs at the end of the second quarter of 2016 and has declined precipitously since as trend following and speculative longs liquidated positions.

Silver is an industrial precious metal and concerns about the health of the global economy were a roadblock for gold's little brother early in 2016. Silver has a dual role as a precious metal or hard asset and an industrial metal. Silver has been making lower highs and lower lows since July and closed the year less than 30 cents away from recent lows at $15.675 per ounce on the March futures contract. As we move into 2017, I will continue to watch the silver-gold ratio, which closed the year at 72.18, the ratio moved higher over the quarter by 2.63 a sign of overall weakness in the precious metals sector. The ratio traded to highs of over 83:1 in early March of 2016 which was the highest level in 21 years since 1995. In July, it hit lows for the year at 65.7:1. Silver continues to underperform gold on a historical basis as the long-term pivot point for the ratio is around the 55:1 level.

Outlook for Silver in Q4

Like gold, the long-term chart for silver has deteriorated given price action during Q4. Click to enlarge

Source: CQG

The monthly chart for COMEX silver futures shows that the slow stochastic, a momentum indicator had crossed and shifted lower in overbought territory in Q4, and the price extended downside losses. Lower lows is a negative sign for the metal and support for silver is now at the recent December low of $15.675 per ounce, below that level, the December 2015 lows of $13.635 comes into play. Resistance is at $17.30, the December 7 highs and then at $19.12, the peak from November 9.

The long-term (40+ year) median for the silver-gold ratio is around 55:1. The divergence in the ratio continues to tell us that silver is too cheap at current levels, or gold is too expensive. The Q4 ending price of gold would imply a silver price of $20.95 per ounce if the relationship were to return to its historical mean. That price is $4.99 per ounce above the current market price. Conversely, silver at $15.96 implies a gold price of $877.80. Eventually, something has to give in these precious metals. While the ratio is only a benchmark for value, prices have tended to return to the mean over the past four decades. Click to enlarge

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the ratio illustrates, it has a penchant to revert to the average. The trend in the ratio has shifted higher, and while there is a triple top dating back to 2003, the last high was higher than the precious two and if the ratio heads back to the highs, we will likely see lower precious metals prices. We need to keep our eyes on this value-relationship for clues about the trajectory of silver and gold in the months ahead.

Silver fundamentals are difficult to evaluate as a significant percentage of silver comes as a by-product of copper, lead, zinc and tin concentrate output. Silver tends to attract speculative interest because of its volatility; therefore, it could provide clues in coming months as to the price path of all commodities on a macro basis. As in gold, I believe we saw important changes in the silver market during the first six months of 2016, but the bullish tone to the market disappeared during the fourth quarter. Like in gold, silver faces a triad of bearish factors as we head into 2017. A strong dollar, rising interest rates and a breakdown in the technical picture for the precious metal could cause more downside pressure. However, if we learned anything in 2016, it was that conventional wisdom has been consistently wrong and expecting the unexpected has been a rewarding strategy. I have been trading in the silver market for thirty-five years and I have learned never to take anything for granted in the volatile metal and to always be prepared to go with the flow.

Platinum

Industrial precious metal prices had been suffering under a weak global economic landscape for the past few years. April platinum futures closed on December 30, 2016 at $905.80 per ounce. Platinum lost 26.24% of its value in 2015 after being down 14.35% in 2014. In the fourth quarter of 2016 "rich man's gold" lost 12.44% and was up only 1.58% in 2016. Platinum traded in a range between $812.40 and $1200.40 during the year that ended last week.

Platinum is a rare precious metal that is expensive and difficult to mine. The vast majority of platinum production, 80%, comes from South Africa. When it comes to the balance of output, Russia is the largest platinum producer as a byproduct of their nickel production in the Norilsk region of Siberia. As an industrial precious metal, a large percentage of platinum demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters. Slower growth in China and Europe continues to weigh on the platinum market; industrial demand was weak for the rare precious metal. Currency volatility in the South African rand likely contributed to platinum's weakness. Weak auto sales around the world have also weighed on platinum as have technological advances reduce automotive demand for the precious metal. According to the World Platinum Investment Council, platinum will enter its sixth straight year of a fundamental deficit, where demand is higher than supply in 2017. However, the price action in the precious metal ignored the fundamentals throughout 2016.

Investment demand has not been buoyant in platinum, and it has remained weak compared with gold. Platinum, like many other industrial commodities, posted a new multi-year low in early 2016 before the price corrected. However, platinum is also a precious metal with a history of investor interest. It may only be a matter of time until fundamentals kick in for platinum. However, there are few signs that speculative or investor interest are returning to the platinum market any time soon. Open interest in NYMEX platinum futures had increased to all-time highs of over 81,800 contracts in August before coming lower to close Q3 at the 68,847. At the end of 2016, this metric fell to the 62,933 contract level, 5,914 contracts lower on the quarter and 23.1% off the August highs.

The platinum-gold spread closed 2015 at a $168.50 discount; platinum was cheaper than gold. The long-term median level for this relationship over the past four decades has been around a $200 premium for platinum over the price of gold. The premium reflects the rarity of platinum; there is more than ten times the amount of gold produced each year than platinum, and on a per ounce basis, industrial applications for platinum are much more than for gold. During Q2, the discount increased to just under $360 - a new, modern day, all-time low. On December 30, this relationship closed at $246.20 platinum's discount under gold decreased by $36.40 from the end of Q3. (click to enlarge) Click to enlarge

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of gold minus the price of platinum reveals, before 2015, platinum had never traded to a discount of over $200 to the price of gold. In 2008, it sold at over a $1200 premium. The nickname for platinum is "rich man's gold" - in recent years, it has been anything but that, platinum has not traded at a premium to gold since 2014. In 2015 and 2016, platinum has been the cheaper alternative when compared with the yellow metal.

Click to enlarge

Source: CQG

The daily chart of the price relationship highlights the volatility in the spread during Q4.

The discount tells us that platinum is either too cheap at its current price or gold is too expensive on a relative basis. The December 30 price of platinum implies a price of $705.80 for gold given a reversion to the mean on the long-term price relationship. On the other hand, it also could suggest a platinum price of $1352. The divergence is significant and based on the closing level of $905.80 per ounce platinum would need to rally by $446.20 or 49.3% to revert to the long-term median level for the price relationship. Divergence often creates the most profitable trading opportunities.

Outlook for Platinum in Q4

Platinum is rarer than gold. While gold production amounts to approximately 2,800 tons per year, there is only about 250 tons of platinum output each year. Moreover, due to its properties, industrial applications for platinum are numerous. Platinum is also far less liquid than gold. Therefore, I believe that over the long haul, platinum will eventually outperform gold once again. For the long term, purchasing physical platinum may be a better option than buying physical gold or silver in the precious metal markets today. Premiums on platinum coins and small bars are high which indicates a shortage of these products available to the general market. I favor buying NYMEX platinum contracts and standing for delivery as opposed to buying retail platinum bars or coins at very high premiums in this market. Each NYMEX contract contains 50 ounces of the metal, which means that at a price of $905.80 per ounce, it costs $45,290 to purchase a platinum contract. There are some additional fees for taking delivery and removing the metal from warehouse receipt, but those costs are far below the premiums today for coins and small bars making the NYMEX route to physical far more attractive for physical purchases.

While platinum remains in a long-term fundamental deficit, the price action has been very weak. I continue to believe that platinum offers the best potential for appreciation in the precious metals sector, but I prefer to hedge my purchases of platinum by selling gold against it, putting on the platinum gold spread. Since each NYMEX platinum contract represents 50 ounces of the metal and a COMEX gold contract represents 100 ounces, each spread requires the purchase of two NYMEX platinum contracts and a sale of only one COMEX gold contract.

Palladium

Palladium was the best performing precious metal in Q4 as it only lost 5.78% and closed on December 30 at $679.80 per ounce. Palladium was also the best performing precious metal of 2016, posting a gain of 20.96% for the year. Palladium fell 29.61% in 2015, making it the worst performing precious metal of that year. Palladium traded in a range between $451.50 and $776 during 2016. The lows came in early January, and palladium has recovered since then with the most recent highs coming on December 1 before the price declined alongside other precious metals.

Palladium, a platinum group metal, is a rare precious metal. Russia, more precisely the Norilsk Nickel mines in Siberia, produces the majority of the world's palladium, around 80%. Like platinum in Russia, palladium is a byproduct of nickel production. The fact the selling pressure may be off nickel, which moved significantly higher in 2016, could mean that Russian selling in both nickel and palladium has slowed, or demand has increased. The all-time high for palladium in January 2001 was at $1090 per ounce. As with platinum, a large percentage of palladium demand comes from its use in automobile catalytic converters and the weak global economy weighs on demand for palladium.

Outlook for Palladium in Q4

Palladium was the star performer in the precious metals sector in 2016, but the price is now at a level where caution is appropriate. Open interest in NYMEX palladium futures declined from 27,406 contracts at the end of Q3 to 23,952 contracts on December 29 - a decrease of 12.6% over the three-month period. The decrease in open interest is likely reflective of less interest in precious metals as prices turned south. The bearish technical tone in other precious metals could weigh on the price of palladium, which is likely to follow the other precious metals when it comes to the path of least resistance for price in 2017.

The bottom line

Precious metals had a great year, but in Q4, they gave up a lot of their annual gains. In Q3, gold and silver were up over 24% and 39% for the year respectively. However, the metals closed the year with gains of 8.66% and 15.63%; each gave back more than half their rallies from the nine-month mark on the year. Platinum closed Q3 up over 16% for the year and was barely able to close the year on the upside, posting less than a 1.6% gain. Palladium was up over 28% for the year on September 30, but only gave back a little under 8%.

As we head into 2017, the trends in all of the precious metals have clearly turned, but they all remain above critical areas of support established in late 2015 for gold and silver and early 2016 for platinum and palladium.

The prospects for a higher U.S. interest rate and a strong dollar do not bode well for the precious metals as we head into the New Year. However, there are many events in 2017 that could trigger rallies in all of these metals. Elections in Europe, the details of Brexit and a massive political change in the United States that will take place on January 20 when Donald Trump takes the oath of office could all fuel volatility in precious metals. Moreover, interest rates around the globe have been at historical lows since the financial crisis in 2008 and are still in negative territory in Europe and Japan. While U.S. rates are in the rise, they are still not far off historical lows. Incredible amounts of paper money have been flowing around the world at very cheap rates and that could prove inflationary in the years ahead. In a sign that many have lost faith in traditional paper currencies, the price of Bitcoin appreciated by over 58% in Q4 and was up over 122% in 2016. That trend could eventually lead some investors and traders back to precious metals, which have a long history as the ultimate form of money.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.