Base Metals Fourth-Quarter 2016 Review And Outlook For Q1 And 2017

Base metal prices fell by 23.43% in 2015, but in 2016 they have done yeoman's work to recoup losses. The nonferrous metals sector was up 3.14% in Q4 and has appreciated by 26.77% in 2016.

The best performing commodity in the base metals sector was copper which rose by over 13% in Q4 and is up ROUND 18% so far in 2016. Zinc gained 8.32% over the past three months but is at the head of the pack on the year posting gains of 59.53%. Iron ore, a ferrous metal, moved higher by 50.65% during Q4 and has rallied 110.34% in 2016. Iron ore was trading at just under $80 per dry ton on December 30. Activity continues to be buoyant in the world of dry bulk commodities; the Baltic Dry Index appreciated by 9.83% in Q4 and was up 102.32% on the year. The BDI has moved from all-time lows of 290 on February 11 to 961 on December 30.

Base metal prices increased as the U.S. dollar index moved 7.23% higher in Q4 and 3.59% higher in 2016. The economic slowdown in China pushed prices to lows early in the year but the recovery in the sector has been dramatic. However, the increase in the BDI is a sign that China is buying commodities. Additionally, the result of the U.S. election has spurred buying in ferrous and nonferrous metals which are industrial commodities. On the campaign trail, President-elect Trump pledged that he would support the biggest infrastructure rebuilding project in the United States since the Eisenhower Administration in the 1950s. The rebuilding of bridges, tunnels, roads, railroads, airports and the construction of a security wall along the southern border of the U.S. will likely find support in both houses of Congress as both have Republican majorities that will back the incoming president in fulfilling his campaign pledge. Infrastructure rebuilding in the world's richest nation will increase the demand for industrial commodities which are the building blocks of infrastructure and these staple commodities have added to gains on the year in the aftermath of the election.

The rebound in metal prices in 2016 has been welcome news for companies that are producers of metals like Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), BHP (NYSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO), Vale (NYSE:VALE) and others that saw the values of their shares plunge along with metal and mineral prices early in the year. All of the stocks in these companies rose in the three-month period ending on December 30. Let us take a look at the price action in the non-ferrous metals during the quarter that just ended:

Copper

The red metal was the worst performer in the sector in Q3 but it finally played catch up and was the best in Q4 posting a 13.91% gain on the LME and a 13.48% gain on COMEX during Q4. COMEX copper closed Q4 at the $2.5085 per pound level. LME copper closed the fourth quarter at $5,520 per ton. Copper on COMEX was 24.77% lower in 2015 and on the LME; it dropped 25.39%. In 2016, copper rebounded and has appreciated by 18.02% and 17.45% respectively on the two markets.

Copper fell to the lowest level since 2009 in mid-January when active month COMEX futures traded $1.9355 per pound. The red metal then proceeded to rebound to $2.3235 during Q1 which stood as technical resistance until November. Click to enlargeAs the daily chart highlights, copper finally broke out to the upside on November 8, Election Day in the U.S., and continued to move higher reaching a peak at $2.7530 on November 28. After the explosive rally, copper has corrected back down to the $2.50 per pound level on the active month March COMEX futures contract. In my Q3 report I wrote, "As the monthly chart illustrates, the path of least resistance for copper may now be higher as the slow stochastic has crossed indicating the emergence of a gradual bullish trend." Click to enlargeAs the monthly chart illustrates, copper had been consolidating since the January lows before breaking out to the upside. From a technical perspective, the price of copper has appreciated alongside rising volume and open interest which provides technical validation for the bullish breakout. Additionally, the slow stochastic is a momentum indicator and on the long-term chart is continues to signal an uptrend for the red metal.

China is the largest consumer of copper in the world. The Chinese economy was problematic over 2015, and a stronger U.S. dollar did not help matters for the red metal. Dr. Copper often diagnoses the overall state of the global economy. In 2015; copper told us that things could be getting worse. Other base metals had outperformed copper throughout the year and China is the demand side of the equation for these industrial metals as well. Therefore, the recovery and double-digit gains in many other base metals finally caught up with copper. Copper may be returning to its role as a prognosticator. After all, copper rallied and broke out to the upside on election day, before the results of the contest were clear and when most expected that Hillary Clinton would emerge the winner. The red metal signaled that the new builder-in-chief in the U.S. would be the Republican candidate, Donald J. Trump. However, a sharp drop in warehouse stocks on the LME in late October and November led to the rally.

At the December 2015 meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve Open Market Committee, the central bank decided to hike short-term interest rates by 25 basis points. The increase in the fed funds rate was the first in nine years. In the statement that followed the rate rise the central bank said they expected that rates would rise 3-4 times in 2016 depending on the progress of the U.S. economy and economic data. The Fed did not increased rates again in 2016 until December 14, and the historically low interest rate environment continues to be a positive fundamental factor for copper and all commodity prices.

The vote by the U.K. to exit the European Union on June 23 could have an effect on traditional markets in London. It will be interesting to see the fate of the London Metal Exchange, which is now owned by the Chinese, once the terms for the UK's departure from the EU emerge. That should happen sometime in 2017.

Copper was a laggard throughout most of the year because of the abundance of copper metal in financing arrangements in China due to interest rate differentials between the Chinese RMB and other currencies adds to already large global inventories. The copper is collateral in these deals, and the idea is that when Chinese demand returns to the copper market, the metal will be readily available at sites in the nation. A higher copper price has taken the pressure off these financing arrangements, and lower domestic interest rates in China have also helped matters. Infrastructure building in the U.S. will likely create a new demand vertical for copper.

Copper traded to lows of under $1.25 in 2008 in the wake of the world financial crisis. In 2000, the price of the red metal was 85 cents per pound. Before the mid-2000's, copper never traded above $1.60 per pound. Despite positive price action in other base metals, copper has yet to join the bullish party. Now that copper has broken out of the bearish technical trading pattern that was in place from 2011 through November 2016, technical resistance for copper is at $2.9610 on the March COMEX futures contract, the May 2015 highs. The resistance at $2.32 has now become support.

Aluminum

The price of aluminum moved 1.98% higher on the LME during the fourth quarter of 2016 and is up by 12.43% in 2016; it was 18.35% lower in 2015. Aluminum closed on December 30 at $1701 per ton on the LME.

The slowdown in Europe and China has not been positive for the metal as it weighs on demand. For the past nine years, there have been massive stockpiles of aluminum in LME warehouses and those stockpiles are above 2.20 million tons, around 70,000 higher than at the end of Q3. China's smelters continue to produce aluminum and will probably continue even if prices move lower. The production of aluminum requires tremendous amounts of electricity, and many of the smelters in China connect to the electrical grid and provide baseline demand for underserviced regions of the country. Therefore, even if the price of aluminum heads lower China will continue to produce as the metal production serves more than one purpose.

Aluminum was the third worst performing metal on the LME in Q4, and the reason is that there is a glut of supply in the market. Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) moved from an adjusted $22.71 per share at the end of Q3 to $28.08 on December 30, an increase of 23.65%. Alcoa outperformed aluminum because the company has separated into two independently traded divisions. The segment of the company that supplies parts for planes and cars will become one company and the traditional smelting and refining operations another. The board of directors approved the split on September 29, and it will take effect on November 1. Last month I wrote that aluminum would likely follow the dollar but like most other base metals, it ignored the greenback's rise and added to gains. Aluminum was up just under 2% for the three months ending December 30, and the dollar index was up by 7.23% for the same period. The strength in aluminum and other base metals in the face of the raging dollar is impressive and a sign of underlying strength in the base metals sector.

Nickel

The price of three-month LME nickel, a highly volatile metal, plunged by an astonishing 42.57% in 2015. In Q4 nickel corrected lower by 4.27%. Nickel closed on December 30 at $10,090 per ton and was 15.98% higher in 2016. Russia is a major producer of the metal. Additionally, the increase in the price of iron ore and the pickup in dry bulk shipping as illustrated by gains in the Baltic Dry Index mean that demand for stainless steel has increased which is a positive factor for nickel.

Nickel is above the $10,000 per ton pivot price, and I continue to suggest a cautious approach to nickel at current prices. However, the action in the metals sector is likely to cause more gains in the volatile metal. Long positions continue to require tight stops. If the price begins to move higher, one should raise the level of the stop accordingly. I am cautiously bullish on the price of nickel as we move forward into 2017.

Lead

Lead, the worst performing nonferrous metal in 2014, falling by 17.65%. Perhaps that is why lead was the best performing nonferrous metal in 2015, declining by only 3.36% in 2015. In Q4, lead was the worst performing base metal posting a loss of 5.23% for the three month period. Lead was 11.14% in 2016 and the metal closed on December 30 at $1995 per ton.

Slower growth in China, a large producer and consumer of the metal is the chief reason lead prices had been under pressure. However, many batteries require lead. It is probable that lead found support from the Chinese in 2016 as the country had trimmed production by as much as 30%. China is, by far, the world's largest producer of lead. Lead suffered from lower oil prices as demand for electric automobile car batteries decreased but the rally in oil could turn out to provide some degree of support for the metal. Additionally, the advent of fuel cell cars could weigh on the price of lead if future demand falls short of expectations. I am neutral on the price of lead at just under $2000 per ton; it has come a long way in 2016. However, if oil were to rally to over $60 per barrel, demand for lead batteries for electric-powered automobiles could rise. For now, the lead market continues to exhibit an oversupply condition.

Zinc

The price of zinc dropped by 25.8% lower in 2015. Zinc was the second best performing metal on the LME in Q4, adding to gains and appreciating by 8.32% for the quarter. Zinc moved 59.53% higher in 2016, making it the best performing nonferrous metal of the year. Zinc closed on December 30 at $2,578 per ton.

Throughout this year I have been writing, "The chance for a continuation of price appreciation in zinc remains high." The depletion of several large zinc mines has been supportive for the metal, and the price has responded to the supply and demand equation for zinc. Zinc fundamentals continue to be the best in the world of nonferrous metals considering mine depletion and falling inventories of the metal. In Q4, zinc ignored the dollar strength and continued to add to gains. The path of least resistance for zinc based on its fundamentals is bullish, and a major infrastructure initiative in the U.S. will likely continue to support the metal. Additionally, any pickup in the Chinese economy could launch the metal required for galvanizing steel to the $3000 per ton level in 2017.

Tin

Tin is most volatile and illiquid metal traded on the LME. Tin declined 25.13% in 2015. In Q1, tin was the best performing base metal, rising by 16.2% in the quarter. Tin went to sleep in the second quarter posting a gain of only 0.89%. In Q3, tin exploded higher adding another 18.06% making it the best performer for the quarter in the base metals sector and in Q4, tin metal added another 4.13% in gains. Tin appreciated by 44.10% in 2016 making it the second best performing base metal. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of tin. The global tin market should remain in a slight deficit condition until the year 2018 based on current production and consumption levels. Indonesian output is on the decline. Above $20,000 per ton, things could get dicey for tin, but economic growth in China and the infrastructure project in the U.S. could provide stability to the price and help add to gains. Three month tin forwards on the LME closed at $20,930 per ton on December 30.

The bottom line: Outlook for Q4

The U.S. dollar exploded higher during Q4 in the wake of the U.S. election and base metal prices, as a sector moved ignored the greenback and added to gains. Base metals were the second best performing sector for 2016, second only to energy which staged an amazing rebound of over 42% for the year. In the world of metals, the top three performers of the year come from this sector. Iron ore was up over 110%; zinc gained almost 60% and tin was up over 44% in 2016. Additionally, in another sign of real strength, the Baltic Dry Index more than doubled on a year-on-year basis as dry bulk cargoes moved around the world from producer to consumer.

Each non-ferrous metal traded on the London Metal Exchange has different supply and demand fundamentals. Some of the metals are in deficit, and some have surplus inventories. They all have several things in common. High-cost production had become uneconomic as prices fell to multiyear lows in late 2015 and early 2016 and output in some declined leading to price rebounds. On a macroeconomic basis, these strategic metals are all essential building blocks of infrastructure, and as a result, China is the number one consumer across the board. However, the upcoming project in the United States adds a new prospective demand vertical to the sector which is likely the reason for price strength during the final quarter of the year despite the huge rally in the U.S. dollar.

Copper has moved into an uptrend and scale down buying below the $2.50 level with a stop below $2.30 is likely to yield optimal trading results in the red metal as we move into 2017. Resistance is at just below $3 per pound on the March COMEX futures contract. Given the action in Q4, the bear market in copper appears to have ended. The zinc and tin markets continue to have differing degrees of deficit fundamentals but prices have moved appreciably higher and the higher they move the more risk on long positions.

Nickel at over $10,000 per ton is also no longer cheap, and it will need more positive economic news or problems on the supply side from Russia or other producing nations to post any significant gains in 2017. However, nickel is a highly volatile metal and the price is always subject to short-term up and down drafts in price. Under the right circumstances, the price of nickel could potentially double to the 20,000 level but that would mean there are supply-side issues driving the price.

The aluminum price should remain stable given production cutbacks, but the Russians and Chinese remain the key variable for the price. Aluminum divorced from its historical relationship with the dollar in Q4 but a continuation of dollar strength could limit further gains or cause a pullback in the metal that continues to have massive stockpiles that could weigh on price.

When it comes to an overall macro view, the current path of least resistance for the dollar and U.S. interest rates is clearly a bearish factor for the sector. However, infrastructure building in the United States provides a clear and present offset. One thing is always true when it comes to market prices, when there is more buying than selling, prices tend to go up. A massive infrastructure project in the U.S. will cause demand to rise for all industrial commodities and ferrous and nonferrous metals are likely to be beneficiaries. While low interest rates and stimulus programs in China and Europe are not bearish for base metal prices, the economic landscape that has caused these programs is highly problematic. Additionally, major elections in Europe in 2017 in Germany, France and the Netherlands could cause further changes in the European Union if Brexit and the Italian referendum were harbingers of coming political changes on the continent. Therefore, after recent price gains, we could be in for some volatility during the months ahead. Always be on the lookout for risk-off situations in the markets that could cause sudden downdrafts. Base metals tend to take the stairs up and the elevator down. I expect that base metal prices will reflect the health of the global economy in Q1 and throughout 2017 and that those markets in deficit will continue to perform best when it comes to price. There could be lots of volatility ahead in the base metals market, but a bullish trend emerged in 2016. If U.S. and global GDP begin to rise in 2017, more gains should be ahead for industrial commodities and base metal prices will likely move higher adding to their 2016 gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.