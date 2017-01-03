Commodities Fourth-Quarter Overview And The Outlook For Q1 And 2017

The raw material markets posted a gain in the fourth quarter of 2016, but we saw mixed results across the various sectors. The overall commodity sector consisting of 29 of the primary commodities that trade on U.S. and U.K. exchanges moved 3.75% higher for the final three months of 2016 that ended on December 30 and was 13.41% higher in 2016. The overall winner of the 29 for the quarter was natural gas posting a gain of almost 29%. Two commodities not included in the composite - iron ore and lumber - moved up an incredible 50.65% and down 2.08% respectively. If I add these commodities and the Baltic Dry Index, which gained 9.83% into my calculations, the sector rose by 5.06% in Q4 and 22.47% in 2016.

The U.S. dollar is a major factor when it comes to commodity prices, as it tends to have an inverse value relationship with raw material prices. Commodities moved higher even though the dollar index exploded by 7.23% over the quarter, creating a divergence. The dollar moved higher after the election of Donald Trump as the forty-fifth president of the U.S. Mr. Trump pledged to rebuild infrastructure in the U.S., which would amount to a massive injection of fiscal stimulus into the economy. Industrial commodity prices rose in the wake of the election, but interest rate-sensitive commodities like precious metals experienced declines. The Fed hiked the fed funds rate by 25 basis points on December 14 and indicated that rates are likely to go up by the same amount another three times in 2017. The economic slowdown in China continues to weigh on demand for raw materials around the world, but there are some signs that business activity is picking up in Asia. The Baltic Dry Index gained over 100% in 2016, which means that dry bulk cargos are moving around the world. As the largest commodity consumer, it is likely that China is the recipient of many of those raw materials. At the same time, an infrastructure building project in the U.S. creates a new vertical of industrial commodity demand aside from China.

On the final day of November, OPEC the international oil cartel cut production for the first time in nine years, which was an about-face from its previous strategy to build market share by flooding the market with the energy commodity. The OPEC production cut effective January 1, 2017, caused energy prices to rally, and the energy sector was one of the top performers in commodities in Q4 and on the year.

After the late 2015 and early 2016 bottoms in many raw material prices, things turned around dramatically. Commodities posted a marginal gain in Q1, followed by a strong performance in Q2. In Q3, we saw some big winners and other commodities that were big losers. In Q4, raw materials added to gains on the year, but not all commodities participated in the rally during the final three months of the year that ended last week.

Q4 big winners

During the period from October 1 through December 30, animal proteins or meats led the commodities asset class with a composite gain of 19.44%. The energy sector rallied 14.67%, grains moved 6.66% higher and base metals added 3.14% during Q4.

The big winner in Q4 was iron ore, which climbed 50.65% over the three-month period. The move in iron ore was fantastic this year, as it rallied by more than 110%. The Baltic Dry Index joined in the party, moving 102% as the demand for shipping dry bulk commodities picked up around the globe.

The biggest mover in the commodities that trade on U.S. futures exchanges was lean hogs, which appreciated by 34.93%. The pork market hit lows of 40.7 cents per pound after the end of the grilling season in October, but closed Q4 at 66.15 cents per pound on the active month February futures contract. Natural gas futures, a market that fell to the lowest level since 1998 in March 2016, posted a 28.84% gain in Q4 as the price rallied to just shy of $4 per MMBtu and closed at the $3.744 level on December 30. The other traded commodity that posted a fantastic gain was the oats market, which was up 28.19% in Q4. Oats were down almost 18% on the year at the end of Q3, but the action in Q4 moved the agricultural commodity into positive territory for 2016.

Q4 losers

Two sectors lost ground in Q4. The biggest loser was the precious metals sector, which had been a leader throughout the first three quarters of the year. The composite of gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices lost 11.93% during the final three months of the year, but still managed to post a gain of 11.71% in 2016. Soft commodities also lost ground during Q4 with a loss of 9.47% as four of the five commodities in the sector moved lower; softs also posted a double-digit gain of 11.11% in 2016.

The biggest loser during the third quarter was cocoa, which lost 23% of value. Cocoa was also the biggest loser in 2016 with a 33.79% loss in value on the year. Silver was the second biggest loser in Q4 with a 16.94% loss, followed by sugar, which shed 15.17% over the final three months. Gold and platinum both lost around 12.5%, and coffee was down 9.57% in the three-month period after making a new high in November.

The leaders and laggards in 2016

In 2016, winners outnumbered losers, as commodities as an asset class was up over 13.4%. Energy was the leading sector, up 42.57% on the year. Base metals posted a 26.77% gain, and precious metals finished the year 11.71% higher than where they ended in 2015. Despite an ugly fourth quarter, soft commodities finished the year up 11.11%.

The big losing sector of 2016 was the animal protein complex, which shed 8.8% of value, and following the fourth straight year of bumper crops, grains lost 2.89% on the year.

On the year, aside from iron ore and the Baltic Index, first place amongst the winners went to natural gas, which was over 60% higher, and the silver medal went to zinc, which gained 59.5%. Honorable mention to heating oil, which rallied by almost 54%, and Brent crude posting a 49.87% gain. WTI NYMEX crude was up 45.03% on the year. There were lots of big winners in the commodities markets in Q4 and 2016 overall.

Tin moved 44.1% higher, gasoline was up almost 32% and sugar gained just over 28% on the year that ended last week. Nickel gained almost 16%, while all other base metals posted more than a 10% increase on a year-on-year basis. Silver was up more than 15.6%, and palladium gained almost 21%. Gold posted an over 8.66% increase, but platinum was only 1.58% higher. Soybeans and soybean meal were up 14.54% and 18.39% respectively.

The big losers on the year, aside from cocoa, were feeder cattle and live cattle, which lost 21.84% and 15.17% respectively, and rice, which fell by over 19.11%. Chicago and Kansas City wheat futures lost 13.19% and 10.67% respectively.

As you can see, the percentage gains in 2016 dwarf the losses leading to a raw material sector, which has posted a double-digit increase. Out of 32 traded commodities, only six were moved lower in 2016. The gains in commodities were particularly impressive considering the action in the U.S. dollar over the past three months and on the year. The dollar was up 3.59% in 2016, leading to a big divergence between the greenback and commodity prices.

History - Results from my best bets for Q4

The results of my best bets for Q4 from my Q3 report are as follows:

Meats are the worst performers of Q3 and 2016. I expect cattle and hog prices to stabilize. I would be a scale-down buyer in each market. Meats made lower lows at the start of Q3, but the sector was the best-performing group, posting a gain of 19.44% over the final three months of 2016.

Precious metals prices could move lower, but any weakness in the sector is a scale-down buying opportunity. Precious metals did move lower, but they kept on going. Anyone who reads my articles on Seeking Alpha knows that I changed my opinion on the precious metals immediately following the presidential election on November 8. I closed out all longs and went short gold, closing that position at the end of the year last week.

Cocoa is in the buy zone, but a stop should be at below $2650 per ton. Cocoa closed Q3 at $2761 per ton, so the stop did not cost that much. I reversed as the critical technical level broke and cocoa traded to lows of $2121, finishing 2016 close to the lows.

Buy cotton on a scale-down basis with a target of 80-90 cents per pound. Cotton closed Q3 at 68.20 cents per pound and closed Q4 at 70.65. I continue to favor the fiber above 66 cents.

Crude oil should become volatile as the November OPEC meeting approaches. I believe it will have issues above $55 per barrel given supply levels. OPEC shocked markets with a production cut, and crude oil rallied to a high of $55.44 on the NYMEX contract and closed the year at just below the $54 level.

Natural gas will become volatile as the winter season approaches. The rate of injections this year is bullish, so buy on price weakness with stops below $2.75 per MMBtu. A sharp rally could take the energy commodity to $3.50-4.00 this winter. Natural gas has been off the hook trading up to just under $4 in late December and closing the year at the $3.744 per MMBtu level.

Heating oil crack spreads should head towards the $20 per barrel level. Heating oil cracks were up 113.71% in Q4 and closed the year at around $18.66 per barrel. The big move came in gasoline cracks, which rallied 24.47% in Q4 and closed the year at $16.33 per barrel.

Platinum is cheap at $1035; stops should be below $950. Platinum is cheap indeed, and it got cheaper, stopping me out of all long positions.

Copper will likely run into selling above $2.30 per pound. Copper exploded through resistance just above $2.30 per pound in November on election day. Those who read my articles on Seeking Alpha or subscribe to my service know that I recommended buying copper as LME stocks moved lower in late October. Copper traded to a high of $2.7530 per pound on November 28 and closed the year at the $2.50 level.

Grains are too cheap; use price weakness to build long positions in corn and wheat on a scale-down basis. The grain sector moved 6.66% higher for the quarter. Gains in soybeans offset losses in wheat, and corn was a small loser.

Equities remain overvalued, and the odds of a sharp market correction are currently high. Equities made new highs after the election of Donald J. Trump on November 8, despite a rally in the dollar and an increase in short- and long-term interest rates. Price-to-earnings ratios on stocks remain at very high levels, but the trend is your friend in stocks, although they struggled at the end of the year.

We had some winners and some losers in Q4, but on balance, the results were positive. I will reiterate what I said at the end of Q3: "market volatility means that we cannot look to hold positions for long periods. These are trading markets that require tight stops for protection. When profits present themselves, take them as there will always be an opportunity for another trade."

Best bets for Q1 2017 - Commodities

As we move into 2017, there are lots of events that will move markets across all asset classes.

My best bets for Q1 are:

The breakout in the dollar will have significant ramifications for commodity prices.

Agricultural commodities, grains continue to be cheap and offer limited risk opportunity on the long side.

Interest rate-sensitive commodities will continue to underperform the market.

We are entering a new era in the energy markets.

Soft commodities offer some interesting prospects on the upside and the downside depending upon individual fundamentals.

Stocks remain expensive at current levels. Remember how 2016 started.

Happy New Year to everyone! I expect volatility to continue in 2017. The inauguration of a new president on January 20 will usher in a new political and economic era in the United States. Elections in Germany, France and the Netherlands could cause some wild currency volatility during the year, as the future of the European Union hangs on the results. Trading rather than investing is likely to yield optimal results across all asset classes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.