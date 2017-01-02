Transports Week In Review - 2016 Year-End Edition

Click to enlarge

Now that 2016 has come to an end, hopefully all of you are as eager as I am to get things started for 2017. After a year off from managing my custom portfolios over a three-year period, I rebuilt an entirely new portfolio during 2016, wrote many articles focused on transports, and even launched a subscription service on Seeking Alpha. I encourage all readers to feel free to engage with me in any areas of interest that I cover.

The catalyst for developing the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio, LLGP, which is updated monthly, was a product of developing Transports by James Sands. This process has been an extension of 15 plus years of developing databases for individual company analysis. Core improvements were made during the year incorporating management strategies and parameters for each individual holding.

But enough about these accomplishments. This past year was very strong for many transport industries. But investors may have had a hard time initiating or adding to positions throughout the year. There were many contributors on Seeking Alpha as well as other sites with negative viewpoints. There were also volatile times throughout the year including the winter selloff, Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential election.

For transport industries and individual companies, both negative and positive trends were prevalent during the year. We saw severe overcapacity issues throughout most of the year for container shipping companies, deflationary pressure on commodity-specific businesses, a bottom in energy pricing in January/February, a bottom in rail traffic during March/April, a bottom in trucking industry pricing in May/June, overcapacity issues in air cargo, among other items. Most of these areas recovered and/or benefited from the peak shipping season.

For 2017, there will likely be similar events leading to volatility across market indices and specifically for transports. However, like 2016, 2017 is expected to witness a continued expansion economic cycle with marginal improvement in GDP led by industrial production.

Year-End 2016

For the year-end 2016, the spread between the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) and the S&P 500 decreased from last week with transports leading by 16.4 percentage points. The S&P 500 declined by 130 basis points (bps) to 9.5 percent for the year; while the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF declined by 120 bps to 26 percent for 2016.

Seeking Alpha provided a quick listing of ETF winners and losers, but the transports ETF was left off the list; despite a 26 percent return for the year besting other top peers. Transports industries offered some of the best performing individual stocks for the year as well.

The biggest disconnect for transports was within the container shipping industry. Matson (NYSE:MATX), as the only U.S.-based vessel operator pure-play, was down in the mid-teens, while some container lessors and charter owners and managers were down over 40 percent.

Overall, volume and traffic trends for transports were negative to modestly positive, resulting from the pace of GDP growth and poor performing industrial production. Trends improved the most during the year for rail operators and for both truck and rail intermodal. Air cargo demand witnessed spot improvements. Most areas benefited from the peak shipping season towards the end of the year.

Pricing has remained soft for most modes as demand has not picked up enough steam. Key trends coming into 2017 will involve the electronic logging device, ELD mandate to go into effect in December, among other federal trucking rules; industrial production trends, continued e-commerce growth, overall consumption and GDP, inflation, and the severity of winter, among other items.

Rail Operators

For 2016, rail stocks were a top performer within transports. This was led by CSX (NYSE:CSX) with a nearly 39 percent gain for the year. All other U.S. rail stocks outperformed Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) with gains over 24 percent; the exception was Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) was up 20 percent for the year, while Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) was the laggard up below 12 percent.

Rail traffic ended the year down, but prospects improved greatly from the March/April bottom. For 2017, Kansas City Southern, Canadian Pacific and Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) offer the best discounts. If the economy improves and industrial production strengthens, we should see moderately positive traffic growth, possibly for the entire year. Any broad-based negative impacts from Trump's policies on the North America Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA will impact Kansas City Southern, the Canadian rails and Union Pacific the most.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors were much more mixed versus rail operators for the year. The group was led by GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) and The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX). Not all performance for the year was equal however, as both American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) witnessed negative performance.

2017 will be an interesting year for railcar manufacturers and lessors. Currently, I do not see any substantial upside value for any of these companies based on their closing 2016 stock prices. It may take towards the end of 2017 or even into 2018 before substantial railcar demand picks up. Companies including Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Greenbrier and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) do have exposure in Mexico.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers also displayed substantially mixed results for the year, but most were positive. Of particular interest was the tight range between companies through March, versus the year-end. Swift Transportation (NYSE:SWFT) led all peers with a 76 percent performance; USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) was the laggard. Both Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) and P.A.M. Transportation (NASDAQ:PTSI) were also negative, Celadon being down 28 percent.

For the trucking industry, the theme for success was to own the largest players. For 2017, this theme will likely continue. There are going to be federal rules coming into effect over the near-term which may tighten capacity; this will also benefit larger players. Not many companies are discounted at the moment; Swift may be appealing with any moderate pull-back. The upcoming Schneider National (Pending:SNDR) IPO is something to watch.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload, LTL peers displayed varied performance as well. This was led by Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB). The laggard and only negative performer of the group was YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW).

Like truckload carriers, I continue to like Old Dominion as a pure-play LTL carrier rather than take my chances with the higher volatility and pension risks associated with this week's laggards. However, only YRC Worldwide is currently discounted. Improved industrial production will be a potential catalyst for 2017.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight package and delivery companies were strong performers for the year. This was led by Air Transport Group's (NASDAQ:ATSG) 58 percent performance. Both Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were up around 25 percent.

Based on current valuation levels, FedEx is the strongest play for 2017. E-commerce tailwinds should continue to drive peak season shipping volumes; marginally increasing GDP globally and within the U.S. should sustain operating segments.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were also up strongly for the year. This was led by XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO), which was up 58 percent. All other peers were also up double digits.

For 2017, I like XPO to continue to improve earnings and free cash flow. The stock is not overbought, so any pullback below $40 per share would offer a solid buying opportunity. Others to keep an eye on include Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) and Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT). These companies will remain pressed to grow through acquisitions, and/or may themselves be acquired.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

The container shipping industry has been the worst performing transport industry for the entire year. Most companies were down double digits, led by Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) and Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH). Strong declines have led to substantial dividend cuts for Textainer, Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) and Costamare (NYSE:CMRE).

It is debatable as to how much longer the overcapacity issues will continue to plague the container shipping industry, but the thought is that it could still last a year or more. Freight rates have displayed improvement during the peak shipping season; newbuild orders have declined and vessel idling and scrapping has increased.

There will definitely be some major investment opportunities as long as the current economic growth cycle continues. But investors need to be prepared for strong volatility. Owning Matson is a better investment choice for those seeking less risk to dividends and/or credit. Costamare, Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), Textainer and Triton offer strong upside potential, but short-term management strategies may be prudent.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

For week 51, total traffic increased by 50 bps to -5 percent YTD with carload traffic better by 40 bps to -7.5 percent and intermodal traffic better by 50 bps at -2 percent. Week 51 witnessed a substantial increase of 24 percent versus last year.

Container traffic improved to 0.1 percent for the year, a 40 bps increase. As of early December, eastbound domestic intermodal pricing has stabilized and was up between four and 24 percent versus last year. Carload traffic is expected to pick up more next year, but some experts have cautioned regarding expected seaport traffic demand for 2017.

Week 51 witnessed a new record for the year with the twenty-fourth consecutive week of weekly coal carload traffic above 105,000. It was also the second consecutive week which coal traffic was positive, up 13 percent from last year. Grain performance remained strong up 25 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic maintained its performance near or above 40,000 carloads, performance was up 25 percent versus last year. Crushed stone, gravel and sand has outperformed petroleum products twenty-three out of the previous twenty-seven weeks; week 51 performance was down substantially.

Trucking Industry

Class 8 U.S. sales in November 2016 were down 27.5 percent versus last year. Sales through November for 2016 were down over 22 percent when compared to 2015. The majority of major truck manufacturers witnessed strong declines, in line with broader performance.

On a similar note, driver pay grew in the third quarter at the lowest levels in seven years according to Transport Topics. This year's soft demand has had an impact on both purchased revenue equipment and driver pay. Experts did mention that two large carriers have announced raises effective January 1st, which could encourage others to follow in 2017.

An improving economy would provide for increased demand allowing for driver pay raises, increased freight rates and possibly marginal improvements in new revenue equipment purchases.

Air Cargo

Air cargo carriers are facing a similar industry challenge as container shipping lines as capacity growth continues to exceed volume growth. There have been months were volumes have picked up, but overall the overcapacity imbalance still persists. Notably, peak shipping seasonality has served as a positive catalyst of late.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has filed for a patent to use airships to store products and serve as a base for delivery-drones. This concept, as depicted above, includes airborne fulfillment centers, AFCs as a launch station for drones. These AFCs would hover at an altitude of 45,000 feet and restocked by smaller airships.

Amazon continues to push the limit with its shipping endeavors. The company has increased its lease exposure for transportation equipment, notably its recent air cargo leases with Air Transport and Atlas Air Worldwide. This new endeavor for AFCs is just another step in integrating another part of third-party dependency into Amazon's business model.

Container Shipping Lines

Average spot rate activity has remained stable during December, per the Drewry Weekly, while the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index, SCFI, has witnessed further improvement. Eastbound rates during late December were up 21 to 131 percent.

Westbound pricing from Los Angeles to Asia has remained stable with average spot market rates up 13 percent versus last year. Asia to Europe pricing has varied between -29 to 97 percent from peak shipping seasonality. Trans-Atlantic pricing continues to be substantially weaker than recent Trans-Pacific performance for the eastbound direction.

There is not clear end in sight today regarding stability for average spot market freight rates. Transported container volumes have been higher during the third quarter for some carriers, but pricing has remained weak. The fourth quarter may provide some return to a better balance with increased spot market rates, but this is no guarantee for greater stability in 2017.

North America Seaports

Top North America monthly TEU traffic improved by nearly eight percent for the month of November 2016 versus last year. Improved performance was evident across all major gateways including the West, East and Gulf coasts.

With one month remaining for 2016, TEU traffic is looking like it will be flat at best. This is better than what some experts were calling for, but also much lower than some of the highest expectations.

The peak shipping season during 2016 has provided strong positive performance for container traffic. This has also benefited both the rail and trucking industries. For 2017, consumer demand is expected to keep traffic constant and in a best case scenario, marginally higher.

North America Cross-Border Trade

There really is no way to have any tangible expectation for NAFTA-related investments. There has been rampant speculation regarding import tariffs, not just for NAFTA countries, but across the globe for U.S. imports.

We will not know Donald Trump's trade policy changes until they are publicly disclosed and implemented. The U.S. - Mexico Leadership Initiative CEO Dialogue will be a heavily relied upon forum for many large global corporations to discuss and influence potential trade policy changes.

This group will also be instrumental in informing Donald Trump and his advisors regarding the current trade relationships in North America and specifically, major industry supply chain infrastructure dynamics. Ultimately, the decision will be made at the federal level as to the future for NAFTA trade, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Summary

Overall, 2016 was an excellent year for transports. It did not come without volatility, but this is a given almost every year. Hopefully for 2017, investors can stay the course by keeping apprised of the key metrics driving transport business; both sector/industry wide and on an individual company basis.

The current outlook for 2017 is positive, as the expectations are for the economic expansion cycle to continue. President-elect Donald Trump's policy changes remain as a wild card, but transports and other industries including energy and industrials are likely to benefit.

