The REIT Opportunity For You & Me?

Investment Thesis

With interest rates rising and the general outlook on the US economy improving, the REIT sector is well-positioned to benefit and should provide shareholders with impressive total returns looking forward. Investing in a CEF will make things simpler and provide instant diversification.

Observations

Real Estate analyst Brad Thomas recently mentioned in his interview with Daniel Shvartsman that the retail sector could benefit well from the macro environment and that there are opportunities to be found in the healthcare sector. This is due to Obama's medicare and the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration, though the president-elect has said that no one will "slip through the cracks simply because they cannot afford health insurance."

The Federal Reserve increased interest rates earlier this month by 0.25%, signaling more increases in 2017. With a strengthening economy, we should hopefully see improving occupancy rates, rental growth and overall business fundamentals. This should translate into an increase in earnings and dividends across the majority of the REIT asset class. The next few years could see huge job creation, such as IBM (NYSE: IBM) announcing that they intend to hire 25,000 new employee's. This will push the average consumer spending higher, whether it be moving into a new apartment, shopping at the mall, or business's expanding to where they need to lease extra industrial space or data centers.

Why Choose a CEF?

I only invest in REITs if the yield is at least 6% or selling below net asset value, as this is what people generally look for when buying a rental property. With this CEF I have the opportunity to invest in REITs that I wouldn't be able to own unless a market sell-off happens.

The CEF also provides investors with the simplicity of buying one investment vehicle and relying on management to do the work for you. Otherwise you and I would be researching and buying 10-20 individual REITs to become diversified, saving time and money on transaction fees.

Cohen & Steers has clearly demonstrated its ability to deliver shareholder returns in excess of 10% annualized since 1993.

Cohen & Steers Is Leading The Pack

Fund Since Inception Return On NAV Discount Distribution Effective Leverage Total Expenses Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE: RFI) 10.24% -9.38% 8.05% 0.00% 0.84% Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (NYSE: RQI) 9.33% -9.73% 8.05% 22.29% 1.82% Cohen & Steers REIT & Pref Fund (NYSE: RNP) 8.82% -12.60% 7.89% 24.18% 1.67% Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: JRS) 8.32% -5.67% 9.40% 30.90% 1.81% Principle Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: PGZ) 7.84% -14.41% 10.96% 31.32% 2.52% RMR Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE: RIF) 4.60% -20.52% 6.58% 27.27% 2.02% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSE: NRO) 3.12% -8.64% 9.07% 27.76% 2.23% Click to enlarge

The two CEFs we will be looking at are the Total Return Realty Fund and the Quality Income Realty Fund. There were seven REIT CEFs to choose from on the CEFConnect website.

These two funds from Cohen & Steers outperformed on an annualised basis, but they've also managed to do this with the least amount of leverage and with lower total expenses for the shareholder.

I thought it would be interesting to compare the CEFs against two low-cost ETF trackers; Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSE: VNQ) and the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSE: RWR) over multiple time frames to see the difference in total return.

If you're a passive investor and still have 30+ years until retirement, it may be better to consider VNQ or RWR due to the minimal expense ratio of 0.12% and 0.25%, respectively. They are also very liquid due to their AUM being considerably larger at $32 billion and $3.26 billion.

Breakdown of the Top 10 Holdings

Total Return Realty Fund, RFI

Company Industry Weighting Price FFO Per Share Price To FFO Occupancy Yield Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) Retail 8.54% $174.20 $10.79 16.14 96.30% 3.75% Prologis (NYSE: PLD) Industrial 4.30% $51.55 $3.62 14.26 96.40% 3.23% UDR Inc (NYSE: UDR) Residential 3.87% $35.49 $1.79 19.84 96.60% 3.32% HCP Inc (NYSE: HCP) Healthcare 3.35% $29.01 $1.35 21.52 92-98% 5.04% Equinix Inc (NYSE: EQIX) Data Center 3.05% $353.86 $12.61 28.06 N/A 1.96% Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Diversified 2.66% $102.32 $6.09 16.79 83.25% 2.45% Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) Residential 2.29% $62.92 $4.39 14.33 96.00% 3.19% Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) Office 2.28% $70.42 $5.49 12.82 96.60% 2.05% Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) Healthcare 2.10% $30.53 $2.88 10.60 100.00% 8.00% Cubesmart (NYSE: CUBE) Industrial 1.99% $25.99 $1.47 17.70 93.10% 4.10% Click to enlarge

Quality Income Realty Fund, RQI

Company Industry Weighting Price FFO Per Share Price To FFO Occupancy Yield Simon Property Group Retail 8.12% $174.20 $10.79 16.14 96.30% 3.75% Prologis Industrial 4.27% $51.55 $3.62 14.26 96.40% 3.23% Equinix Data Center 3.22% $353.86 $12.61 28.06 N/A 1.96% UDR Inc Residential 3.08% $35.49 $1.79 19.84 96.60% 3.32% HCP Inc Healthcare 2.95% $29.01 $1.35 21.52 92-98% 5.04% Vornado Realty Trust Diversified 2.65% $102.32 $6.09 16.79 83.25% 2.45% Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) Retail 2.27% $23.98 $1.97 12.18 92.60% 4.06% Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) Diversified 2.24% $218.28 $10.57 20.65 94.80% 3.63% General Growth Properties (NYSE: GGP) Retail 2.08% $24.41 $1.85 13.23 96.60% 3.58% Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Healthcare 2.04% $18.45 $0.91 20.27 95.70% 4.84% Click to enlarge

All information provided by YCharts.com and SEC Filings from Seeking Alpha.

The Investment Case For RFI

The total returns on the CEFs are impressive, but my favorite is RFI for four simple reasons.

It has no leverage, whilst RQI is currently sitting on 22% effective leverage. The total expenses are the lowest at 0.84% compared to RQI at 1.82%, meaning RQI has to outperform by at least 1% a year for you to be ahead. The annual portfolio turnover is only 14%, which minimizes trading fee's and underperformance as seen by RQI that has 35%. The top 10 holdings appear to have cheaper valuations when comparing the funds from operations, as well as a generally higher occupancy rate.

Expanding on the fourth point, when considering RQI, the average P/FFO, occupancy and yield of the top holdings are 18.29, 94.08% and 3.59% respectively. When considering RFI, the average P/FFO, occupancy and yield of the top holdings are 17.21, 94.75% and 3.71%, respectively.

So not only are you getting a great valuation in terms of discount and P/FFO, you're also getting improved quality and safety in occupancy and a slightly higher yield, with no leverage and nearly 1% cheaper in total expenses!

Whatever you decide to choose, both funds are adequately positioned going forward and buying at a 10% discount gives you a nice margin of safety.

Two of my Christmas Presents to help me become a better REIT investor and contributor!

I'm looking forward to publishing articles on individual RIC's in the future. If you appreciate this article and wish to be notified on any future publications, please click on the "follow" button and feel free to either inbox me or leave a comment below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDT, LXP, OHI, STAG, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to initiate a position in RFI when I've got the capital to do so.