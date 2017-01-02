American Shale Oil Production May Rise Just As OPEC/Non-OPEC Cuts Go Into Effect

It's January, and the producer cuts are to go into effect, according to schedule.

According to the agreements announced by OPEC and non-OPEC producers, January marks the beginning of their roughly 1.75 million barrels per day (mmbd) in production cuts. It should become better known in a few weeks, around when Donald Trump takes office, just how much is being cut and how much is smoke-and-mirrors. For example, Russia's Gazprom Neft expects to produce 5 percent more oil in 2017, a slower rate of growth, "to meet its commitments under an agreement with the OPEC group of oil producers," according to its CEO.

A recent survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas found 58 percent of the respondents believe the agreement will not be enforced. Less than 50 percent expected the oil market will be balanced by the third quarter of 2017. Data were collected Dec. 14-22, and 147 energy firms responded to the survey. Of the respondents, 67 were E&P firms, and 80 were oilfield services firms.

Meanwhile, the rig count in the seven primary shale oil and gas basins in America bottomed seven months ago in May at 262. In November, the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) says they were up to 401, their highest since last January.

Click to enlarge

That may be enough to begin lifting production. The EIA's estimate for January production in the basins is slightly higher than their December estimate. Shale production had peaked in March 2015 at 5.461 mmbd and is expected to be 919,000 b/d lower this month, but up from December.

Click to enlarge

Production in the Permian basin only paused late last year. The EIA forecasts production will be 2.127 mmbd in January.

Click to enlarge

If this is the turn, it is coming much quicker than Saudi minister Khalid A. Al-Falih had expected. He said that there are significant time lags involved even though rigs have started rising again. He said based on the time lag of when oil prices had peaked in 2014 and when production peaked in 2015, he doesn't expect to see any shale oil response in 2017.

Job postings in the oil and gas industry were increasing in the second half of the year, according to the job search site, Indeed.com. The Texas Workforce Commission reported Dec. 16 that the state added jobs for the second consecutive month in its mining and logging sector, which includes oil field workers.

Thanks to projects in the Gulf of Mexico coming on-line, total U.S. crude production has likely bottomed. The EIA has estimated that production will be about 250,000 higher by end-2017 due to the GOM additions.

According to 29 analysts and economists polled by Reuters, Brent crude futures will average $56.90 a barrel in 2017, starting with $53.67 in the first quarter, rising to $56.51 in Q2, $58.69 in Q3 and $59.78 in the fourth quarter. Brent has averaged about $45 per barrel in 2016.

Conclusions

The cuts announced are unlikely to all start this month. If Russia does not actually cut, but only says companies will cut the rate of growth, I find it unlikely that many other non-OPEC voluntary cuts will materialize either.

I'm expecting higher production in the U.S., Libya and Nigeria during 2017. And based on the most recent CFTC data, it appears speculators have already placed their most bullish bets. As a result, crude futures prices could grind lower instead of increasing, as the market expects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.