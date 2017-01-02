Product Tankers In 2016: Late Rally Overshadowed By General Oversupply

Freight earnings and asset prices for clean tankers are down on year.

Product tankers earnings have spiked across the globe in the final two weeks of the year, with market participants busy fixing vessels before leaving for holidays.

The Baltic Exchange Clean Tanker Index closed this year at 678 points, showing significant improvement from 446 on December 13 and even up from the year-ago level of 580.

The year-end figure might be misleading, though, as the 2016 market is mostly overshadowed by a large number of newbuilding deliveries, limited scrapping and low trading activity due to high product stocks.

Danish Ship Finance has forecast in its latest market report that product tanker demand will end up growing 4% this year, already higher than the 1.8% growth in global demand for refined oil products but still lower than the 6% net fleet expansion.

Reflecting weakening supply-demand fundamentals, this year's average earnings of the main types of product carriers are sharply lower than 2015 levels.

According to Baltic Exchange assessments, earnings of long range one tankers averaged $15,006 per day and those of LR2s averaged $12,290 on the benchmark Middle East-Japan route in 2016, both of them 48% lower on year.

For the medium range segment, the 2016 average Atlantic Basket earnings were $12,390 per day, down 50% from the 2015 level.

Looking forward, the 2017 market will likely remain plagued by continued newbuilding deliveries and stock drawdowns.

According to Lloyd's List Intelligence, 38 LR2 product carriers, 28 LR1s and 78 MRs are due to be delivered in 2017.

Gibson Shipbrokers has suggested negative impact from a possible stock drawdown process next year, but stressed that the situations will differ in each region and depend on how the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries enforces its planned production cuts, among other factors, and that such a process could bring long-term benefits.

"Initially drawing down stocks might be painful for owners if these [drawn down] barrels compete with imports," the brokerage noted.

"However, such action is a necessary evil that must be completed for the market to find a sustainable footing once again, where global product imbalances drive tonne-mile demand forward."

Weak mid-term outlook

Before the market rebalances, the medium-term outlook appears decidedly bearish, though, as reflected by lacklustre time charter and asset markets.

Poten & Partners assessed the one-year time charter rate for eco-LR2s at $17,000 per day, that of eco-LR1s at $14,000 and for eco-MRs at $13,750 on December 23.

The year-ago level for eco-LR2s was $29,000 per day, for eco-LR1s $24,000 and for eco-MRs $19,000.

The lack of financing and the weak earnings outlook have curbed investments in newbuilding and secondhand product tankers. Clarksons recorded 45 newbuilding and 87 secondhand deals this year, compared with 224 newbuilding and 121 secondhand deals in 2015.

Simultaneously, asset prices are falling.

According to the latest assessments by Clarksons, a newbuilding LR2 would cost $46.5m, an LR1 would cost $41m and an MR $32.5m, down 13.9%, 8.9% and 8.5% on-year respectively.

In the secondhand market, a five-year-old LR2 was valued at $28.6m, an LR1 at $25.9m and an MR at $23m on Wednesday, according to VesselsValue, down 35.7%, 30.1% and 14.3% from the year-ago levels, respectively.

The relative resilience of newbuilding prices is because shipyards, faced with pressure from creditors, are not willing to cut prices lower after years of heavy losses and weak margins. The phenomenon is most prevalent in South Korea, where the shipbuilding industry is undergoing government-led restructuring.

In contrast, secondhand deals continue to be done at weak levels. The latest benchmark deal was India Steamship's reported sale of four LR2 tankers built in 2008-2010 for a total of a mere $92.3m.

Overall, newbuilding prices are still significantly above their historical lows while secondhand prices are close to theirs, according to DSF. The lender pointed to "additional downside risk" to secondhand prices, with a likely future reduction in the average age of scrapped fleet suggesting shorter lifespans of older ships.

