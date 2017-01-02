Omega Healthcare Investors - High-Yield Growing Healthcare REIT

Combining Omega Healthcare Investors' very respectable dividend along with the growth of the senior housing markets, we can see how the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a well distributed portfolio in high growth markets. At the same time, the company has access to a significant amount of capital.

Omega Healthcare Investors' present stock price is still less than 70% of the company's pre-crash highs. At the same time, the company continues to offer a dividend of 8.00%.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) is a triple-net equity REIT focused on assisted living facilities. The company currently has a market cap of just under $6 billion and offers investors a very respectable dividend of $2.44 annually, or an 8% annual yield. On top of this respectable dividend yield, Omega Healthcare Investors is in a rapidly growing field. As we will see, the growth of the field Omega Healthcare Investors is in combined with the company's dividend make the company a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Omega Healthcare Investors operates in both the Skilled Nursing Facility (NYSE:SNF) and Assisted Living Facility (ALF) industries. These industries provide living assistance to those who are no longer able to do so on their own, and in the face of a rapidly aging baby boomers generation, is an industry that is growing rapidly. Omega Healthcare Investors provides capital and financing to companies in this industry and is looking to take advantage of the industry's rapid growth.

Omega Healthcare Investors - Simply Safe Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors' stock price peaked in early-2015 at just under $45 per share. From that point the company's stock price dropped to a February 2016 low of just under $27.5 per share. This bottom was revisited by Omega Healthcare Investors in November 2016. Even with Omega Healthcare Investors' recent stock price recovery to just over $30 per share, the company's stock price is still just under 70% of its pre-2015 crash highs.

Omega Healthcare Investors Portfolio

Now that we have an introduction to Omega Healthcare Investors, it is time to begin with an introduction to the company's portfolio.

Click to enlarge

Omega Healthcare Investors Portfolio - Omega Healthcare Investors 2016 Financial Supplement

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has 81 operators spread across 2 countries, 1001 facilities, and 42 states. Omega Healthcare Investors' operators are concentrated in major states such as California, Texas, and Florida. The company's operations are concentrated in states with a large aging population such as Texas and Florida. That means that Omega Healthcare Investors has positions in several large growing markets to take advantage of an aging baby boomer population in the United States.

Click to enlarge

Omega Healthcare Investors Revenue Concentration - Omega Healthcare Investors 2016 Financial Supplement

On top of the spread of Omega Healthcare Investors' operations across the United States, the company also has a relatively spread out revenue concentration. The company's largest operator, Ciena Healthcare, provides 10% of the company's revenue. The company's top 5 largest operators make up just 35% of the company's revenues. As we can see here, Omega Healthcare Investors has a well distributed portfolio that will prevent it from running into the same issues as Healthcare Property Investors (NYSE: HCP). This means that Omega Healthcare Investors dividend will stay secure.

Click to enlarge

Omega Healthcare Investors Lease and Mortgage - Omega Healthcare Investors 2016 Financial Supplement

Omega Healthcare Investors has strong lease and mortgage obligations. The company has total lease obligations of $7.81 billion compared to total mortgage obligations of $0.62 billion. These operations have thousands of beds and will be maintained at a high occupancy. As we can see here, Omega Healthcare Investors has a well-distributed portfolio with significant lease obligations every year.

That means that Omega Healthcare Investors will continue to generate strong income from its portfolio for what will likely be decades to come.

Omega Healthcare Investors Capitalization

Now that we have an overview of Omega Healthcare Investors' portfolio including the company's position in high growth markets and the distributions of the company's lease portfolio, it is now time to discuss Omega Healthcare Investors' capitalization.

Click to enlarge

Omega Healthcare Investors Capital Structure - Omega Healthcare Investors 2016 Financial Supplement

Omega Healthcare Investors has a total market capitalization of $11.68 billion along with total debt of $4.45 billion and total debt capacity of $5.48 billion. The company's average rate on borrowed debt is 4.02%, but the company has access to additional withdrawals with cheaper debt. That means that should the company choose to borrow another $1 billion, it will get the average weighted interest rate of its debt down to 3.61%.

On top of this low average rate on borrowed debt, a rate that Omega Healthcare Investors can leverage into a higher rate when it loans out money to investors, Omega Healthcare Investors' debt portfolio is well spread out. The company has a total of $0.73 billion of debt due in 2019, its first major debt obligation. From then onwards, Omega Healthcare Investors has roughly $0.4 billion of debt due each year until 2025.

This shows how Omega Healthcare Investors has a very well-spread-out debt portfolio that will keep the company from running into major issues.

Click to enlarge

Omega Healthcare Investors Secured Credit Facility Covenants - Omega Healthcare Investors 2016 Financial Supplement

On top of this strong capital structure, Omega Healthcare Investors is holding to well within its required covenants. Over the last two quarters, Omega Healthcare Investors has managed to pass both of its leverage ratio tests with a combined ratio of 48% compared to a ratio requirement of 60%. This strength in the company's leverage ratio means that Omega Healthcare Investors has the option to withdraw another $1 billion in debt should it choose to do so.

Such a withdrawal will provide significant strength to Omega Healthcare Investors' growth opportunities.

Omega Healthcare Investors Market Growth Potential

Now that we have an incredibly detailed overview of Omega Healthcare Investors' portfolio along with an overview of the company's capitalization in terms of the strength of its debt portfolio, it is now time to finish up by discussing the growth potential of the market Omega Healthcare Investors operates in.

Click to enlarge

U.S. Population Trends 60+ - Campagn Olobonk

We can see here, the trend in the percentage of the U.S. population aged 60+ from 2015 to 2050. Currently roughly 65 million people in the United States are greater than the age of 60+. However, this is expected to grow to 105 million people by 2050. This is a significant population growth, a growth that will also result in significant growth in the 80+ population also.

A significant portion of this population will require assisted living.

Senior Housing Stats - CCIM

This growth has resulted in high occupancy rate for senior housing facilities. Assisted living facilities have seen occupancy levels at 90% for 2012 with skilled nursing and independent living facilities also in the high 80s. There was a drop-down in occupancy rates during the 2008 crash, however, rates continue to remain high, and this shows the strength of the overall market.

As we can here, the assisted living markets are incredibly strong with not only rapid growth being expected in the population that uses these facilities but also rapid growth in the occupancy rates of these markets. This shows the potential for Omega Healthcare Investors in the long-term and helps support why the company is a strong investment at the present time.

Conclusion

Even with Omega Healthcare Investors' recent stock price recovery, the company continues to see that its stock price is less than 70% below its 2015 highs. Despite these difficulties, Omega Healthcare Investors continues to offer investors a very respectable dividend of 8.00%. On top of these incredibly respectable dividends, Omega Healthcare Investors is operating in a market with strong growth potential.

The assisted healthcare markets are growing rapidly, and Omega Healthcare Investors has room to grow here. The company has access to roughly $1 billion in capital with a low average weight. In fact, after withdrawing this $1 billion, Omega Healthcare Investors has access to weighted capital of 3.6%. The company's capital strength combined with the growth of the American senior housing markets means that Omega Healthcare Investors is a strong investment at the present time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, HCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.