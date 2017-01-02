Crude Tankers In 2016: VLCCs Outperform Suezmaxes And Aframaxes

But all segments of crude carriers are hurt by increasing vessel supply.

Sliding earnings and falling asset prices have defined this year's crude tanker markets.

It is true that the current down cycle is not as severe as some feared. The Baltic Exchange Dirty Tanker Index, having recovered since August, closed this year at 919 points - higher, even, than the year-ago level of 869.

But freight earnings peaked in 2015. This year's weighted average earnings of suezmax tankers on the Baltic Exchange were down 47% on-year at $23,874 per day, and of aframax tankers, down 47% at $19,353 per day.

Earnings of very large crude carriers were more resilient, though, down 38% at $41,782 per day on the benchmark Middle East-Japan route.

In a large part, these performances reflected different trading dynamics in each segment.

With a high number of newbuilding deliveries and little scrapping, Danish Ship Finance said in its latest market report that the overall crude carrier fleet to expand by 6% this year. As for vessel demand, growth in the VLCC segment would be 4%, that in the suezmax segment 1.5%, and for aframaxes 2%.

The relative strength of VLCCs is partly due to continued strong expansion of China's seaborne crude imports, the workhorses of which are VLCCs. Clarksons has forecast tonne-mile demand related to Chinese imports to have risen by 11% this year.

However, the general market weakness is likely to persist well into 2017, with softening supply-demand fundamentals.

On the demand side, high inventories, production cuts of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and possibly more supply disruptions in Nigeria remain worrisome.

And there is still a large orderbook. According to Lloyd's List Intelligence, 55 VLCCs, 72 suezmaxes and 40 aframaxes are scheduled to hit the water in 2017.

Reflecting the bearish outlook, the one-year time charter rate for eco-VLCCs was $32,000 per day as of December 23, 41.8% lower on-year, according to Poten & Partners. The rate for eco-suezmaxes was $21,500 per day and for eco-aframaxes $18,000, versus the year-ago respective levels of $36,750 and $28,500.

Vessel values dropping

With an imminent, strong recovery unlikely, asset prices have continued to fall.

According to Clarksons' latest assessments, the newbuilding price for a VLCC is at $84.5m, for a suezmax at $54.5m and for an aframax at $44.5m, versus the end-2015 levels of $93.5m, $63m and $52m, respectively.

The secondhand markets have fared even worse, pegged more closely to freight markets and less affected by shipbuilders' reluctance in cutting prices after years of hefty losses.

A five-year-old VLCC was valued at $55.7m on Thursday, data from VesselsValue showed, while a suezmax of the same age was at $39.7m and aframax at $27.2m. Their respective valuations were $72.5m, $51.7m and $42.5m a year ago.

"The secondhand prices followed closely the freight rates and showed a decline," Banchero Costa research analyst Luigi Bruzzone said.

Lower asset prices have come amid limited market activity, which in a large part results from the difficulties in obtaining financing.

So far this year, Clarksons has recorded 14 newbuilding and 18 secondhand deals for VLCCs, 14 newbuilding and 13 secondhand deals for suezmaxes, and 11 newbuilding and 24 secondhand deals for aframaxes. In 2015, 68 newbuilding and 25 second deals for VLCCs, 52 newbuilding and 30 secondhand deals for suezmaxes, and 101 newbuilding and 33 secondhand deals for aframaxes were reached.

Looking forward, secondhand prices could fall further, according to DSF. The lender's expectation is that owners will increase scrapping amid weak earnings, and, with few crude carriers aged 25 or above, they are likely to recycle much younger vessels.

"The age profile of the fleet indicates that the average age of the vessels to be scrapped could be as little as 17-18 years," DSF said.

"If this is the case, older vessels could see their value reduced by up to seven years' worth of expected future earnings."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.