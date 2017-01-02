10 Things I Learned As A Dividend Investor In 2016

1 lesson about why we invest: To be able to "rest easy" with simplicity and contentment.

4 personal lessons about the importance of quality; of the disciplined use of a stock checklist; of removing ego and emotion from due diligence; and of patience.

4 "macro" lessons about the market's ability to reflect change; about the unexpected; about the futility of trying to outsmart the market; and about the danger of complacency.

Ten Things I Learned in 2016

1. Never underestimate the market's ability to reflect change. I wasn't prepared for the post-election rally even though I offered a "Shopping List For a Potentially Volatile Week" on November 8. Given the universal difficulty of making accurate predictions, one takeaway from 2016 was this: Focus on strong companies that can withstand whatever shifts occur on the political landscape.

2. Expect the unexpected. Given the vastly different political and cultural philosophies that co-exist in the US, major shifts in economic policy are not surprising, particularly when one party gains control of both the White House and Congress. The election of Donald Trump in 2016 caused shifts in US markets and introduced new styles of communicating. Tweets by the President-elect have demonstrated his potential to move markets as he singles out companies for praise or criticism. One of my 2016 learnings was this: Be prepared for extreme optimism and extreme pessimism, confident that the general direction of the economy will be upward.

(Donald Trump C-Span portrait from The Washington Times. Twitter icon from Twitter, Inc.)

3. Don't try to outsmart the market. Sometimes life can "turn on a dime," as it did in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, when the Chicago Cubs won the Series for the first time since 1908. Series MVP Ben Zobrist provided the go-ahead RBI. The financial markets "turned on a dime" when the 2016 Republican sweep sparked a strong rally in the stock market and a dramatic decline in the bond market.

For at least 18 months, I've expected the next major move of the stock market to be down. I anticipated volatility, but I was not prepared for the strong rally we've seen since November 8. The market expects lower taxes, repatriation of money held by US companies offshore, and stronger economic growth. This gave new life to the bull market. Who knows how long it will last? One of the things I learned in 2016 was this: Be alert to major market shifts in 2017 and beyond.

4. Avoid being lulled into complacency by long upward trends (such as the bull market in bonds since the early 1980s). I wanted to protect gains made early in 2016, so I moved some money from common stocks to preferred stocks and bonds, thinking they would be less volatile. For several months, the preferreds and the bonds appreciated with surprising strength, but it all changed on November 8th. One takeaway was this: Don't be complacent about the market's current direction and be prepared to react when underlying economic factors turn.

(Photo of Ben Zobrist's 10th inning RBI double from Concord Monitor, November 3, 2016. Seesaw graphic from the Securities and Exchange Commission.)

5. "Stick to quality, buy value, and tune out the noise." Seeking Alpha participant CapeCapMgmt consistently reminds us of this wise mantra. My first four 2016 learnings (listed above) came from our unpredictable world and the ephemeral nature of the market. Just when I think I've discerned long-term trends or short-term market prospects, I discover that my supposed wisdom was merely internalized "noise." In 2016, CapeCapMgmt provided a good reminder that any market success I achieve is in spite of my inability to predict the market's moves. Any success is due entirely to some mentors (such as Charles Allmon and Lowell Miller) and friends (such as Bob Wells and CapeCapMgmt) who have said to focus on quality companies. In 2016, my re-learnings is this: Quality is Job 1.

6. Bring a good Toolkit to the study of stocks. Shortcuts are tempting. In a recent blog, SA contributor Factoids offered this:

... (1) "buy quality stuff". To do so, one needs to do the due diligence to know what quality is. (2) Be very diversified. (3) Invest with metric awareness - and spend time on that effort because it takes time. Most investors spend most of their time chasing borrowed opinions. Delete that mis-spent time and effort and you will find time to do the right things.

One takeaway from 2016 was this: Don't forget the checklist:

F.A.S.T. Graphs

David Fish's CCC list of Champions, Contenders and Challengers

Better Investing's Company Research sheets

Simply Safe Dividend's company commentaries

The company's website for quarterly earnings reports, conference calls and other presentations

Seeking Alpha articles and transcripts of earnings calls.

(Quality logo from Linkedin Pulse. Toolkit logo from the National Council for Behavioral Health.)

7. Due diligence requires dispassionate objectivity and freedom from ego and emotion. I found a helpful 3-fold summary of due diligence from R.B. Gold & Associates, which calls for:

Disciplined Approach Qualitative Research Objective Decisions.

I found this definition of due diligence for individual investors:

An individual investor performs due diligence by studying annual reports, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and other relevant information about a business and its securities. An investor verifies the material facts related to purchasing the investment and determines whether it fits his return requirements, risk tolerance, income needs and asset allocation goals. For example, an investor may read the company's last two annual reports, several recent 10-Qs, and any independent research available. He can then develop a sense of where the business is heading, what market factors may affect the stock's price and how volatile the stock is. The investor then has guidance on whether the investment is right for him, and how much and when to purchase it.

In 2016, I didn't discover that S&P downgraded the credit rating for General Electric (NYSE:GE) from AA+ to AA- until three months later. My 2016 learning about due diligence was this: Use the checklist to perform basic research, and maintain a 360-degree surveillance, which includes keeping up with news events.

8. Patience is my greatest shortcoming as an investor. Sometimes I could be more disciplined to wait for a stock to reach my target price before making a purchase. In 2016, I knew it would be smarter to wait for Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) to back off its 52-week high before making an initial purchase. I wrote an article about patience in September, but I'm still tempted to make impulsive decisions. I enjoy studying individual companies, even though it goes against the wisdom of John Bogle and others who advocate index investing. Here's one of my 2016 learnings: If I'm going to invest in individual equities, it's essential that I practice the art of patience.

(Due Diligence graphic from R.B. Gold & Associates. Patience graphic from WordPress.)

9. The most important aspect of investing is how one designs a thoughtful, intentional portfolio. The stock market provides an endless opportunity to "connect the dots" with other areas of life, for which I have an insatiable desire. For example, a few years ago, at a staff meeting, I was introduced to Marty Neumeier's book, The Designful Company, and I immediately saw wisdom in applying his insights about the art of design to the task of portfolio-building. I wrote about this in a June, 2015 article, "How to Design an Elegant Portfolio: What I've Learned from Seeking Alpha's Practitioners."

Another way to express this quest is, "How to design a suitable portfolio." Your portfolio should "suit" you, tailored to fit your needs, your situation, your temperament and your objectives. Neumeier would say if it truly "suits" you, it will be elegant. So be it.

In late summer 2016, I wrote three articles about my decision to include an exchange-traded funds component in the portfolio. Those articles were a laboratory experiment for me and much of what I learned in 2016 can be found in the conversation threads of those articles, as well as private messages with several SA participants, particularly Winning Formula and Kent Candee.

To summarize, I've chosen seven ETFs as a template to provide for the possibility that either I or an inheritor may choose to move increasingly toward, or entirely to, an ETF portfolio. In 2016, I built the ETF component to 10% of the portfolio, and one of my goals for 2017 is to move this closer to my short-term goal of 20%. Meanwhile, I will focus my stock-study energies on the 80% of the portfolio that is comprised of individual equities.

So, with the help of many SA colleagues, one of my 2016 discoveries was this: I can "rest easy" that the outline of a portfolio succession plan is in place and I can focus on 35-40 individual companies.

10. The reason for all this work is to rest easy. It's important for an investor to be conscious of the matrix of "outside" influences upon one's investment decision making. These include macroeconomic and market factors, which can cause fear and/or greed. These also include family, health, vocational and life-stage factors.

I have not yet fully retired from gainful employment, but that prospect is looming ever closer. I am now 66, my "full retirement age" for Social Security purposes. So, I have applied to receive Social Security benefits, which will help facilitate the eventual decision to retire. I have not yet begun to tap the income stream that the retirement portfolio is designed to provide, but during 2016, I made some changes to the portfolio in anticipation of this event. My goal is to be in a position to "flip the switch" and activate these monthly withdrawals at the appropriate time.

In this season of my life, I am seeking simplicity. I've learned some things in 2016 about simplicity from Friar, who was assigned to my wife for 16-18 months. She's a "puppy raiser' for a non-profit organization that places service dogs at no cost for wounded veterans, autistic children, etc., or for facilities (such as "court dogs" that provide comfort for young children whose testimony is needed in a case). The name "Friar" was selected by the organization. His siblings included seven males and three females, all given names that begin with "F." If all goes well, he will matriculate in mid-2018 to "college" for 6 months of more intensive, formal training. If he "graduates," my wife will hand the leash over to the person (or organization) to whom he is placed. If he for some reason does not complete the program, he will be offered to my wife as a "change of career" dog (otherwise known as a "pet").

SA contributor Dale Roberts has helped me with one more 2016 learning: Now that I have designed a suitable portfolio, I need to allow it to do an increasing percentage of the work rather than attempting to micromanage it.

(Quote from The Designful Company, graphic from Brand Autopsy. Photo by Dividend Sleuth, upon Friar's arrival at age 2 months, with Blue, his favorite toy.)

Conclusion

My next article will be a 2016 year-end review of the portfolio and my strategy and goals for 2017. I appreciate the feedback from my last article about Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY). As a result of the conversation, the portfolio now has 37 individual equities with the addition of one-third positions in Nestlé and Unilever (NYSE:UL). One more "preview" of the year-end review: The three largest holdings at year-end were Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and 3M (NYSE:MMM).

(Logos from the company websites.)

My goal is to produce about one article per week, usually about one of the holdings in my retirement portfolio. You can access previous articles here.

To be notified of future articles on a real time basis, just click "follow" at the top of this article, then choose "follow this author" and "real-time alerts."

Your comments are an important part of my learning process. We are co-learners. I'm grateful for my SA colleagues and friends.

It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. I offer articles and blogs to provide ideas for stocks to study and to share a journal of my effort to design and build a retirement portfolio that puts a priority on relative safety, a history of dividend growth and solid future prospects. Your goals and risk tolerance may differ, so please do your own due diligence.

(Photo by Dividend Sleuth. Friar is now age 5 months; Blue is now "Old Blue," who thus far has survived two surgeries.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, PG, MMM, MSFT, PFE, AAPL, WMT, ADP, MRK, GE, KO, GWW, IBM, CSCO, RY, CL, NSRGY, TD, TXN, UL, GPC, VFC, PSA, SO, PPL, DUK, WEC, VTR, O, EPD, BIP, AGR, WPC, BEP, PEGI, APLE, MRCC, VTI, VEA, VWO, VYM, VNQ, VPU, SCHW.D, CHSCM, AGM.C, KKR.A, SOJB, BIF, RFI, THW, ETJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.