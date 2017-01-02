Defense Sector Update December 26-January 1: Closing The Year Out

I go over what I'm looking at in 2017 and give a rundown of some smaller companies I have my eye on in this space.

A slow week on the trading front, but a busy week on the contract front brings our focus companies into the new year with some nice tailwinds.

The trading week was short and quiet with some light volume typical of the end of the year. What wasn't quiet was the DoD Contracting Offices and a quick glance at last week's numbers will illustrate that.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): $14,207,816,948

Boeing (NYSE:BA): $3,322,034,804

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): $3,011,424,250

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): $1,743,853,054

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII): $1,735,800,642

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY): $1,143,483,804

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX): $966,456,180

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC): $623,352,284

Significant Contracts

Lockheed received three separate modifications to an existing contract (FA8611-08-C-2897 ) for F-22 sustainment. The three, totaling $94 million, brings FY17 total modifications for this contract up to $748 million. Investors concerned with the F-35 program can be comforted knowing that Lockheed profits off the F-35 in a multitude of ways even when it appears threatened.

Lockheed also won a $450 million contract (N00019-15-C-0003) for F-35 sales to the Republic of Korea. The deeper entrenched the F-35 becomes in the plans of foreign governments, the lower the overall cost to the US gets, which in turn makes it harder to cancel or cut the program.

Raytheon had a big week with over $777 million in contracts coming their way. Foreign military sales were a huge part of this with a $303 million contract (N00019-17-C-0034) for 214 Tomahawk missiles to the United Kingdom and a $207 million contract (W31P4Q-17-C-0057) for Stinger missile system sales to India, Qatar and Italy. Of all the US based defense contractors, Raytheon has the largest portion of their revenues come from foreign governments, and I see great things for this company as NATO defense spending increases and domestic defense spending seeks to bulk up our stockpiles of ordnance.

Boeing saw a large contract (N00019-16-C-0032) for EA-18G next generation jammers. The $308 million modification could be interpreted as further evidence of the F-18 platform sticking around much longer than expected.

General Dynamics got another $324 million in a contract modification (N00024-16-C-2227) for the Expeditionary Sea Base 5 craft. If you're picturing a giant floating warehouse, you're mostly correct.

Weekly Performance

As briefly discussed above, it was a short and quiet trading week to close out 2016. Defense was less volatile, mostly because Mr. Trump didn't attack any defense contractors over Twitter.

LMT Price data by YCharts

Only Lockheed had a positive week but just barely. Boeing, General Dynamics and Huntington all underperformed the S&P 500. Taking a look back at the entire year puts things into perspective.

LMT data by YCharts

Huntington was the big winner by almost doubling the next best performer's gain, General Dynamics. BAE Systems was the only company with a negative year which was mostly related to currency issues and the uncertainty of the whole Brexit situation. The only other company to underperform the S&P 500 was Boeing. From a defense perspective, Boeing had a great year, but we always have to be cognizant of the commercial aircraft portion of their business, which is the bulk.

Defense had a strong year and I'm anticipating a very strong market-beating 2017.

If I had to make a reckless 2017 prediction for what will be the best performing company out of the above listed ones for 2017, I'll go with Lockheed. I think Sikorsky is a little underappreciated and the F-16/F-22/F-35 combination will continue to add to the bottom line in a meaningful way. A smaller company I have my eye on to have a big year is Textron (NYSE:TXT), which has the Bell Helicopter subsidiary responsible for the V-22 Osprey. With General Mattis as Secretary of Defense, General Dunford as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and General Davis who is the Marine's Deputy Commandant for Aviation, I can see the Corps moving ahead on their tilt-rotor dreams being realized.

The Coming Year

The first 100 days of the Trump Administration will set a very specific tone. Vice President-elect Pence has stated that they will request additional defense funding from Congress within those first 100 days. The 2017 allocation for defense spending is already at $619 billion and any increase is good news for contractors.

The situation with China in the South China Sea and elsewhere will continue to weigh heavily on both defense and economic policy. The Chinese under President Xi have been greatly expanding their military capability. I don't really see China as a direct threat, but we have fought wars via proxy before and that shouldn't be ruled out. A head-to-head clash with China would be incredibly destructive for both nations from a military standpoint, but also economically. The nation has also been expanding their international footprint via economic diplomacy and opening up military bases on foreign soil. This won't slow down and as President Xi positions himself to retain power, China will only grow more aggressive.

Syria appears to be winding down, but what happens when Assad remains in power? I also wonder how Mr. Trump will handle this situation especially with the strong influence Russia has in the situation. The most recent ceasefire was negotiated without the United States, and our influence has been waning in the region for some time. Turkey, once a pro-Western government and a model for other moderate Muslim-majority nations has been growing more hostile to Washington and others especially after the failed coup to overthrow President Erdogan over the summer. I know one thing: I'm glad I'm not Donald Trump. This situation is incredibly complicated and finding a long-lasting solution will be like threading a needle blindfolded.

In 2017, I want to increase coverage on smaller defense names out there, so I'll start now with a few brief looks.

Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS), a small defense contractor, badly needs their UTAP-22 to get some more love from the DoD. The almost-mach drone has demonstrated some incredible capability, but hasn't attracted any serious buyers just yet. The company faces some liquidity concerns stemming mostly from their incredible investment in this drone. Though the drone has recently gained some traction and the DoD is paying attention the company is burning through cash and recently completed an offering at $6/share to raise some equity. If the drone gets a solid response from the DoD, it isn't ridiculous to think that a larger contractor will buy the $534 million market cap company.

With China building more submarines and Russia popping up in weird places with their own, it may be a good year for Sparton Corporation (NYSE:SPA), a $235 million company that produces sonobuoys, which are essential in submarine detection. The company has been growing revenue annually from $223 million in FY2012 to $419 million in FY2016.

DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) is a small satellite imagery company that has previously caught my eye. The company recently launched another satellite capable of some pretty incredible imagery and acts as sort of an "on-demand" company for satellite images. They are also building a massive database of images that can be used by commercial entities as well. I like the aspect of them catering to smaller nations who don't necessarily need a network of imaging satellites overhead, but still need high-resolution imagery for intelligence gathering. The United States is also their largest customer which provides a good amount of stable revenue.

In Other News

The Syrian cease-fire remains tenuous and there are doubts it will hold for long.

Cyber-attacks are in the news and the US power grid is skylined as a target after the Ukraine went dark.

Russia and Iran get close over Syria, I can't help but look back at history to see this one ending poorly for the US.

On Seeking Alpha

Tunga Capital gives us some coverage on thinly-covered TransDigm (NYSE:TDG).

I wrote a little on Lockheed and the Trump Tweets and also some programs that could get out of the Congressional black hole this year.

In Closing

I'd like to thank all of you for reading and contributing so much to the conversation in the comments section. This has been a fun series to write and has helped me immensely in understanding the world around me. I look forward to the new year and what it will bring and plan on delivering weekly updates into 2017. I hope this new year finds you all healthy and fortunate in your situations.

