Credit Suisse: DOJ Settlement Resolution Provides Earnings Clarity

Credit Suisse’s litigation settlement with the DOJ over its pre-financial crisis mortgage-related underwriting and securitization practices provides better clarity over the bank’s litigation expenses over the upcoming years.

Thesis: Progressive ROE normalization to just 7% by 2021 and book value of equity growth of 3%-5% year-over-year would project to generate annualized returns of ~10% over the next five years. However, it's still highly uncertain whether the macro environment, despite some level recent of optimism, will allow the banking industry to emerge from its extended slump.

Overview

Earlier this week, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) announced it had reached a settlement with the US Department of Justice ("DOJ") relating to its residential mortgage-backed securities underwriting and other securitization practices leading up to the financial crisis. Credit Suisse will accept a fine of $2.5 billion as part of a civil penalty and agree to an additional $2.8 billion fine for consumer relief, to be paid out over the course of five years. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) also recently agreed to a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion and a consumer relief fine of $4.1 billion. On aggregate, largely in accordance with estimated negligence and assorted damages, Credit Suisse's penalty is approximately 26% smaller than that of Deutsche Bank's.

The consumer relief penalty is likely to be settled through loan contract alterations over a period of five years forward and aren't expected to have any impact on Q4's financials.

The settlement is largely positive for stakeholders as management can put a decent portion of a legal episode to rest from a decade prior. To help account for this penalty, management is likely to approve of an additional $2 billion assigned to the company's litigation reserves in Q4. This will help cover the penalty and provide an additional buffer against any future litigation penalties. After the $2.5 billion payment, the reserve cushion will measure approximately $1.6 billion. Nonetheless, Credit Suisse's underwriting and securitization practices still are subject to legal examination among the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") and several state-level jurisdictions. A further significant penalty for any wrongdoing will cause a hit to earnings and be a negative event to all stakeholders.

While an aggregate $5.3 billion penalty is never positive for a company with a $30.4 billion market cap, the acceptance of the DOJ's verdict provides clarity on how a meaningful piece of litigation will affect earnings in the years ahead. Knowing exact amounts regarding the DOJ settlement will allow management to more resolutely execute its revised business strategy rolled out in October 2015. When announced, Credit Suisse sought to dispose of non-core assets in the Strategic Resolution Unit to build capital, reallocate resources to higher-growth emerging markets, raise new capital, and cut down the headcount in its investment banking division by 20%.

Toward the latter part of 2017, Credit Suisse is expected to raise capital by IPO'ing its Swiss banking unit that incorporates retail, corporate, private, and investment banking clients. This along with the sell-off of non-strategic assets is likely to be the bank's primary capital raising strategy over the next twelve months.

Share Price Valuation

- Discounted Cash Flow

A basic DCF analysis can be completed with a few basic factors for a financial institution: net income, book value of equity (or tangible book value of equity, if one wants to be more conservative), return on equity, retention ratio (1 - percent of earnings paid out as a dividend), and a cost of equity.

Net income through the first nine months of 2016 has come to minus-$91.1 million. Net income should be in positive territory for Q4. I'm assuming $100 million in net income for the year. Book value of equity comes to $45.7 billion. Dividend rate has steadily been built up to a point where one might expect the bank to perform in equilibrium over the long-run.

A handy rule of thumb to project a stable payout ratio is estimated by: 1 - (long-run growth rate of economy) / (long-run ROE). If we take the US Federal Reserve's estimated long-run growth rate of 1.8% as accurate (revised down from 2.0% at the Fed's September 2016 meeting) and Credit Suisse's long-run ROE at 7%, that would support a stable payout ratio of approximately 75%. In five years' time (year-end 2021), assuming 3%-5% year-over-year growth in the book value of equity, and ROE normalization to about 7%, this would generate a net income of $3.7 billion with total dividend payouts of $2.7-$2.8 billion. Assuming no additional shares are issued and the market values these earnings at 13x, this could provide a dividend payout north of 5% or be of use in buying back shares.

Return on equity on a trailing twelve months' basis has come to -13.1% (source: recent company public filings), but is far out of whack with respect to where the firm will trend long-term, which I expect could be around 7%. If we were to assume that ROE rebounds to 3% in 2017 and increases by 100 bps each year and retains that mark over the long-run (in recognition of some level of financial tightening to take effect and a degree of bank deregulation in the US). Historical ROE means/medians tend to hover around 10%, with bottom quartile and upper quartile performance around 6% and 15%, respectively.

For a cost of equity, I use a fairly standard 10%, which can be adjusted up or down depending on returns requirements (e.g., adjusted higher for higher returns expectations).

Based on these assumptions, I obtain a median fair share price of ~$11.50 (versus $14.31 as of the end of 2016). Adjusting the cost of equity up +/- 100 bps each way provides a price range of $9.90-$13.40.

- Earnings

Annual earnings from 3%-5% year-over-year book value of equity growth and incremental ROE normalization back to 7% would project earnings per share to range from $0.65 to $1.76 over the 2017 year-end ("2017E") to 2021 year-end ("2021E") period. Over the past thirteen years, the bank's median earnings multiple has come to around 13x. Although earnings are barely in positive territory at the moment due to a tough run in 2016, if earnings expectedly normalize ahead, $1.76 in EPS would come to nearly $23 per share, or about 10% in annualized returns.

Corresponding table in terms of annualized returns based on today's $14.31 share price:

Conclusion

Credit Suisse doesn't look particularly attractive currently from an earnings perspective. However, if we assume a level of progressive normalization in ROE up to even a consistent 7% (industry medians are closer to 10%), with only moderate book value of equity growth (3%-5% year-over-year), the stock could have high-single to low-double digit percentage annual growth in five years' time.

Even though these assumptions seem conservative, it is still no guarantee that Credit Suisse will meet them. Interest rates remain low, especially in the EU and Swiss markets. and it is my belief that the market (and the Federal Reserve) is overestimating how far rates will raise within the next few years. Lower growth and inflation is a trend that will likely persist over time as more parts of the globe develop, get up to speed technologically, and as the pace of innovation slows. Disinflationary headwinds come from many angles and most conspicuously in the form of underutilization of the world's productive resources (e.g., oil, with supply continuing to outstrip demand), industrial overcapacity in some larger developing Asian economies such as China and India, unsustainably large public debt scenarios that limit forward growth prospects, an overall slowdown in globalization, and over eight years of ultra-low rates that have worked to pull forward a large amount of growth into the future.

Even despite some nominal amount of monetary tightening in the US and belief that a fiscal boost may be in store during the next presidential administration, there is still a high level of uncertainty regarding whether the banking sector can break out of its elongated slump.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.