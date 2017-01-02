Don't Invest Like Jerry Seinfeld And George Costanza In 2017

(Photo credit)

I don't like to discuss figures - George Costanza.

There are many classic moments from the Seinfeld television show. Jerry Seinfeld's date tearing open a lobster with her man-hands, Mr. Pitt eating Snickers with a knife and fork, George Costanza's erotic photo shoot, and the infamous Soup Nazi shouting "No soup for you!" I often go on YouTube to watch clips of the show to get a good laugh. Last night I tuned into an episode titled The Stock Tip which shared a valuable investing lesson: speculating is nothing but a form of casino gambling.

The episode does an excellent job in capturing behavioral biases such as fear of missing out, loss aversion, and herd mentality, or as I call it, performance chasing. In it, George grabs the newspaper and scans the business section. He gets blown away by a company's stock return that he was closely watching. George intends to buy the stock now and tries to persuade Jerry to invest with him.

Jerry: How high's it supposed to go?

George pitches Jerry a company called Sendrax that he learned about from his friend Simons. Sendrax is some "new kind of technique for televising opera" and there's supposedly "a merger of some sort" that will push the stock higher. Simons received the stock tip from his friend Wilkinson who is very knowledgeable, and makes a lot of money in the stock market. Wilkinson will tell them "the exact right minute" to sell the stock.

Jerry: Well, how much are you going to invest? George: Five thousand… ten. Ten thousand… five thousand. Jerry: Boy… George: C'mon. Wilkinson's got millions invested in this stock. It's gone up 3 points since I've been watching it. Jerry: What if I lose it? George: C'mon, go for twenty-five hundred. We'll do it together. Come on, come on. We're in it together. Jerry: All right, twenty-five hundred.

Jerry and George are speculative investors. They're clearly not investors looking to profit from long-term streams of cash flow. The goal here is to buy Sendrax's stock and profit from a short-term change in price. Remember it's not what you buy, but why you're buying or shorting a stock that determines whether you're a long-term or speculative investor. George is being irrationally exuberant. The euphoria of seeing the explosive price increase motivates him to buy Sendrax. George is simply chasing performance. Jerry is doing more of the same. He doesn't want to be left behind and miss this great opportunity to produce a quick profit (fear of missing out). Jerry subscribes to the "herd mentality" and invests with George.

Recency bias manifests from fear of missing out. Jerry and George see that Sendrax's stock has moved up three points, and they think there's a chance for it to gain some more points. Recency bias often leads us to believe that the market or stock will increase because it moved higher in the recent past. For instance, the average investor might look at this year's winners and think to themselves, well, if they did well in 2016, they might continue to perform better in 2017. Recency bias is among one of the many behavioral bias that puts your finances at more risk.

What could go wrong with such reckless investing decisions?

Kramer: Bad news, my friend. Jerry: What? What news? Kramer: Sendrax. Jerry: Oh, C'mon! It's down again? Kramer: Two and a half points. Jerry: That's four and a half points in 3 days! That's almost half my money!

Chasing hot stocks is one of the many reasons why the average investor continues to underperform the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) index. Euphoria and exuberance can lead to irrational, emotionally-charged investing decisions that put your long-term returns at risk. In a CFA Institute survey, 608 respondents identified the two practices most likely to have a negative impact on clients returns. To no surprise, chasing performance (buying high, selling low) was the leading investing habit by investment professionals, with 36%. The second most harmful habit was focusing on short-term metrics at the expense of long-term value, at 35% (see Figure 1). Even the most sophisticated investors get caught up in euphoric market peaks. For instance, the tech boom in the late 1990s saw many investors buy into high-flying Internet stocks for quick gains. The wave of performance chasers succumbed to huge losses when the tech bubble finally burst in 2000.

Click to enlarge

(Fig. 1: Which of the following habits exhibited by investment professionals is most harmful to clients? Source: CFA Institute)

Jerry: Well, this is it. I'm selling. George: Just give it a little more time. Jerry: I never should've gotten involved in this. I'm a nervous wreck. I'm not cut out for investing.

Sendrax's stock drop causes Jerry's emotions to run wild. He listens to George and gives the stock a little more time to recover. He eventually panic-sells and later admits to his girlfriend that he lost four thousand dollars (I assume he added to his initial bet). It's normal for stocks to fluctuate up and down, but many investors can't keep their emotions in check, and deal with the volatility. No one likes to lose money. In fact, this cognitive bias is called loss aversion. It's the tendency to feel worse about losses than we feel the enjoyment of similar-sized gains. As Daniel Kahneman wrote in his book Thinking, Fast and Slow, "losses loom larger than gains."

Elaine: Didn't work out, huh? George: Not quite. Elaine: Well, what are you gonna do about the stock? George: I'm keeping it. I'm going down with the ship.

George got lucky and cashed out when Sendrax's stock turned around and shot up six points. The episode was funny, but it teaches a valuable lesson of not treating the stock market like a gambling machine. Speculative investing and chasing hot stocks is risky and dangerous behavior. You might get lucky as George did. You can also get badly burned as Jerry did. My advice is simple, but hard in practice for some. Have a long-term investment strategy and stick to your investing process.

Building an investment strategy that aligns with your financial goals and tolerance for risk is one the best defenses against behavioral biases. Stick to your plan no matter what happens in the short-term. The average investor often gets too distracted by short-term, day-to-day price movements. In turn, they rapidly shift from the long-term view to the current moment. Avoid this mindset. It takes a lot patience and discipline, but if done correctly, your investment strategy will gradually accumulate wealth over time.

Don't invest like Jerry and George in 2017.

