Kimco Realty: A Quality REIT That Pays 4.3% With Strong NOI Growth, Good Dividend Coverage

Kimco Realty Trust has good dividend coverage, and just boosted its cash dividend by 6 percent.

The shopping center REIT has strong portfolio stats, including a portfolio occupancy rate well in excess of 90%, and robust NOI growth.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) looks like a good deal at today's price point. The REIT's shares have fallen off of their latest highs, and are now selling for a defensible AFFO multiple. Further, Kimco Realty Corp. has good dividend coverage, and the board of directors just bumped the REIT's dividend by 6 percent. All considered, Kimco Realty Corp. is a BUY considering what the Real Estate Investment Trust brings to the table.

In expectation of higher short term interest rates, investors have ditched income paying stocks (i.e. REITs), and gobbled up interest rate-sensitive assets like financials. The resulting decline in REIT valuations, however, has made several quality REITs much more affordable lately. In particular, Kimco Realty Corp. offers income investors the right combination of dividend safety and (dividend) growth potential.

Shopping Center REIT

Kimco Realty Corp. invests in open air shopping centers across the U.S., but tends to concentrate its investments in metropolitan markets with strong economic fundamentals. As of the end of the September quarter, Kimco Realty Corp. owned interests in 534 shopping centers consisting of 86 million square feet. The portfolio is spread out over 35 U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

Kimco Realty's real estate portfolio is deeply diversified, insulating the Real Estate Investment Trust from downturns in certain industries.

Strong Portfolio Stats Backing Kimco's Investment Value

When it comes to Real Estate Investment Trusts, investors need to pay close attention to two key stats: Occupancy rates, and NOI growth.

Consistently high occupancy rates point to a high quality real estate portfolio, and good property management skills. The same is true for robust NOI growth. Growing net operating income underscores management's skills to consistently squeeze more profits out of its investment portfolio.

Kimco's occupancy rate sits at well above 90 percent (and has remained there for a while) while the shopping center REIT has grown same-store NOI at 3%+ rates since 2013.

No significant Near Term Debt Maturities

Kimco's staggered debt maturity schedule significantly lowers the REIT's risk.

Good Dividend Coverage

Kimco Realty pulled in an average of $0.37/share in adjusted FFO in each of the last five quarters which compares favorably to an average dividend payout of $0.25/share. In other words, there are no concerns to be had about Kimco Realty's dividend coverage.

Kimco Realty's AFFO payout ratio has remained well below 100 percent, leaving headroom for dividend growth. The AFFO payout ratio of the last five quarters was 68 percent.

Shareholders Just Got A Generous Raise

Kimco's Board of Directors announced a ~6 percent hike in the common stock cash dividend in October. Based on a new dividend rate of $0.27/share, an investment in the common shares of Kimco Realty throws off a 4.29 percent dividend.

Not Cheap, But Also Not Overvalued

The sell-off in REIT stocks has made Kimco Realty a little more affordable lately.

Kimco Realty's management expects its adjusted FFO to clock in somewhere between $1.49-$1.51/share in 2016. This guidance implies that the REIT's shares are changing hands for ~16.8x 2016e AFFO.

Your Takeaway

Though Kimco Realty isn't cheap selling for ~17x this year's estimated AFFO, the REIT brings a lot to the table that is of value to income investors. The property portfolio is well diversified, and Kimco's portfolio stats reflect success. Strong same-store NOI growth and a high occupancy rate underpin Kimco Realty's investment value. Staggered debt maturities and a well-covered dividend further make Kimco Realty interesting as a REIT income vehicle. Buy for income.

