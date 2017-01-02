Will There Be Another Successful Year For Accenture?

The firm will maintain their growth if it doesn't have to write off any wrong acquisition. This growth will be slowly adjusted in the share price.

There are definitely changes to be expected in 2017, and some will impact Accenture, but I believe the firm is resilient enough to overcome any issue.

Sometimes I discuss stocks which sit out of my comfort zone, simply because they have a few characteristics which could be of interest to any kind of investor but don't necessarily fit my portfolio. For example a blue chip stock which has features of positive capital gains combined with interesting dividend. In this case I am talking about Accenture (NYSE:ACN). A little bit more than a year ago, I covered this enormous IT consultant on Seeking Alpha.

I concluded that the firm is sometimes made fun of in the internet for its reputation to no surprise, but has excellent financial figures and a solid backlog. I thought based on current figures it would see another positive year in 2016 and the firm did not disappoint:

2015 was only marginally better:

Overall, Accenture has performed significantly better than the market since the bull market started in March 2009:

As we are now officially in 2017, will this be another market-beating year? Is Accenture a good investment in 2017? In this article I will have a look what 2017 has to offer for Accenture.

Accenture: What happened in 2016?

Accenture seems to be the preferred option in the IT industry for any kind of corporation which would like an upgrade of their systems (in any of the new IT trends) for years now. Competition is fierce, from local competitors as well as third party developers, large blue chips like IBM (NYSE:IBM) as well as other consultancy firms such as Cap Gemini and Deloitte but Accenture has dodged many of their attacks.

2016 was a rocky year with Brexit on 1 hand, and the US elections on the other. Both are likely going to cause FX volatility and the new negotiated trade deals will impact businesses all around. However, Nanterme, CEO of Accenture, is not expecting that Trump (and any of his policies) will have impact on Accenture going forward. Furthermore, Accenture started a new alliance with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in 2016 around industry-specific mobile and cloud solutions to help their customers and clients with the digital change and transformation. I'm a big fan of this alliance as I believe any alliance between consultancy firms and Google acts ultimately in the benefit of the consultancy firm as it will be their consultants going the client, not the ones from Google.

Accenture: Latest Results

Accenture recently published their earnings in late December. As this was just recently, it's worth having a look on what kind of implications this can have for 2017.

Accenture reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2017, with a staggering record of net revenues around $8.5 billion. This is a 6% increase in U.S. dollars and 7% in local currency over the same period last year.

Financial services revenue increased to $1.8 billion, up 4% from $1.75 billion due to growth in the European financial markets. Revenue for Accenture's products group increased 17% to $2.3 billion. This is mainly driven by rapid implementation of digital, cloud and security changes.

On the other hand, revenue in resources fell to $1.2 billion, which is down 4%. This is mainly due to the unfavourable macroeconomic environment for the natural resources and energy sector in America. With Trump in office in 2017, I'm not expecting this to decline significantly.

As consultancy firm, the firm is maintaining a high level of utilization:

Accenture is still active in eating (acquiring) the lunch as well as breakfast and dinner of their smaller peers. The firm has always been a large M&A machine which is a huge driver for their growth. It allows the consultancy firm to stay on top of their game. M&A activity is used for either growth within recognized sectors or it is used for different cash flow streams. Accenture recently acquired Karmarama, an advertising agency and surprised competitors with this move. It once again showed that Accenture is on top as there is a lot of interest in this sector. Reading many articles on this particular move makes me believe there are more M&A deals within this industry coming. Especially as it is expected to support long-term growth for Accenture and any competitor which would like to achieve presence in this particular sector.

Furthermore, Accenture recently acquired Arismore, a firm specialized in access and identity management to sustain and grow Accenture's expertise in the cloud sector. This is needed as there are still so many issues to overcome in the security industry.

The conference call is a must-read for any specific Accenture investor, but there is one specific question I would like to point out:

Source: Accenture Latest Conference Call

As this confirms the M&A acquisitions line up with the strategy management is planning out, and gives out a strong sense that the backlog is fine. This underlines the expectation that Accenture will be able to maintain their growth.

Accenture: Share Price

Accenture's share price has lifted much similar to their free cash flow growth since the bubble burst in 08/09:

The graph above indicates the firm has been able to continuously strengthen their books. This in turn allowed the firm to have their dividend yield to remain 'relatively' stable over the years as they continuously increased dividend:

Based on the firm's profitability spurt (specifically in the last few years) and their growing revenue I believe the firm will be able to keep up with their dividend growth:

To further emphasize that this pattern is most likely to happen, let's look at analyst expectations:

These expectations are much in line with what I've discussed before. The anticipation is that the firm is most likely going to continue their growth (on nearly every level). Their forward P/E is much in line with what it has been for years. It is not priced ridiculously expensive or cheap (as it has often been the case with Accenture). I don't believe this to change any day soon either. Income is anticipated a bit lower as Accenture lowered their guidance due to expected upcoming FX volatility.

I don't believe Accenture will at any point boost their dividends simply as it doesn't fit their strategy. Nevertheless, the firm doesn't have to as their current dividend policy is easily sustainable.

Conclusion

I think it will be hard to find any competitor surpassing Accenture in 2017. Their M&A deals seem always righteously placed which allows the firm to be ahead of the game. And considering Accenture operates in the IT industry, it is definitely amazing as the IT landscape is constantly changing. Especially as certain technology changes mature much faster than others, timing of these M&A acquisitions are key.

I really don't believe there are any major large positive or negative catalysts in 2017 which either can catastrophically crash or jump the share price. I believe growth will much likely continue in a similar fashion. The share price will simply adjust to this. There is always the risk that Accenture takes a large miss-step in the world of acquisitions and has to write off a large sum. But that won't cause any major issue. Geopolitical tensions, with new trade deals and the impact on currency will impact many, but Accenture is quite well diversified that any major loss won't impact the firm to such an extent that it validates a significant loss in share price. The firm did lower their guidance on earnings based on FX fluctuations, but I believe the drop in share price after earnings were published already adjusted for this effect.

I believe it will be difficult for the market to beat Accenture in 2017.

