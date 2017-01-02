2016 Review: Putting A 52.3% IRR In Perspective

However, the joy is diminished when 2015's -17.8% IRR is included in the context.

IRR (internal rate of return) is the best metric for measuring investment performance. Investors who have a spreadsheet can simply download the cash flows from their portfolio, then apply the XIRR function to discover how fast they've been making (or losing) money.

As 2016 drew to a close, I watched in wonder as my Discretionary portfolio outpaced the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY), winding up with an IRR of 52.3%. I took a fair amount of profits and the money has been transferred to my checking account, to be spent or given away.

But What About Last Year?

I didn't publish my usual year end review last year. It was just too disheartening: I didn't see a trip to the confessional as constructive at the time. IRR was -17.8%. It would have included too much "shoulda, woulda, coulda", also a certain amount of "if only".

The point is, when 2015 is included, what comes into view is a roller coaster ride, beating the S&P 500 by 1.5% annualized for the two years under discussion, at the expense of considerable volatility. Toward the end of the article I will discuss the risk/reward tradeoff and philosophy involved.

Overview

There are two concepts embedded in the Discretionary portfolio: 1) a synthetic DGI (Dividend Growth Investing) section consisting of options positions on that type of stock and 2) a speculative section (also done with options) dedicated to beating the market by swinging for the fences or playing various forms of small ball. They are separated by a somewhat porous Chinese firewall.

Synthetic DGI

Returns for both years reflected the application of leverage to a group of stocks that went up, in the aggregate. So performance was positive: the IRR was 3.9% for 2015 and 52.1% for 2016. Both are multiples of what I would have earned indexing the S&P 500, including dividends.

Long positions were taken by means of deep in the money distant expiration options, LEAPS where they were available. When opened the strikes were approximately 80% of the share price, providing nominal 5X leverage. Covered calls were sold on an opportunistic or judgment basis, typically 8% above the share price and 3 to 5 months to expiration.

The positions were adjusted by rolling from time to time, in ways designed to harvest volatility as it arose. Here's a summary of 2016 trades:

Running this strategy since 3/6/2013, it has beaten the S&P 500 by 7.5% annualized. It's demonstrably streaky, but the big years make it worthwhile to stay with it.

I have also found that the strategy is effective on mediocre picks, while it gives away some of the topside on winners, due to the sale of covered calls.

Overall, the picks involved were adequate, the strategy was appropriate for market conditions, and the tactics were implemented effectively. I intend to continue the approach for the coming year.

Speculative Trades

Speculative performance was uneven, to put it kindly. IRR in 2015 was -41.2%. A group of Energy stocks did well through May, then cratered. I manfully rolled the options positions down, pushing additional funds across the line as the shares tanked. An outsize position in IBM (NYSE:IBM) likewise drew in additional funds as the stock was hammered lower. An outsize position in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was the sole bright spot.

Much of the money lost was recovered during 2016, when the speculative IRR came in at 52.1%. But not all. Here's a summary of 2016 trades, all of which were carried over from the prior year.

Tracking the Speculative section since it was opened on 9/11/13, annualized returns have been -4.3%, with catch the falling knife plays in Energy as the main culprit. Portions of the IBM and Intel trades were allocated to speculation, since the positions were seriously outsize. There was substantial opportunity cost involved holding a large position in IBM waiting for it to recover.

Energy Is Subject to Cartel Pricing

My original take on the oil market tanking was that it was a temporary aberration that would quickly revert back to normal as the laws of supply and demand kicked in. Up through May 2015 it looked like that was correct, but then the cruel reality became apparent: Oil had become a weapon in economic warfare, with the various players pumping it at each other.

Some of the losses in energy will not be recovered, and there was considerable opportunity cost since the funds could have been deployed profitably elsewhere. I've been holding the positions in the belief that they hedge against geopolitical disturbances.

Philosophical Observations

The bulk of my investments are in the Vanguard S&P 500 index fund. A small discretionary portion, currently around 10%, is devoted to efforts to beat the index by significant amounts, with the understanding that results will be uneven.

The Synthetic Divided Growth Portfolio has been an ongoing research project, and I regard 2016 as proof of concept. It works.

The Speculative Portfolio has been a drag on performance. I mentioned this year's performance (and last year's) to my son-in-law, looking for feedback. His take: You're better off doing it yourself than paying someone 2 and 20 to do it for you.

The speculative situations provided ample opportunities to take the money and run, or to raid the bargain bin at the bottom. As an investor I'm fairly tenacious but none too agile. I would do well to de-emphasize speculation, on the grounds my game isn't fast enough.

A Note On Cash

The overall return on the portfolio for the year is less than the average of the individual trades. When holding positions by means of options, it's important to have cash on hand to roll down or out as the situations develop. This cash is at risk and is therefore included when computing portfolio returns.

Average cash was approximately 21% for the year, somewhat less than the 33% I regard as optimal. I was cash constrained at the low point for the year, and passed up a number of attractive opportunities.

Looking Forward at 2017

Projections must start in the present, and reflect the existing trajectory from the past. While much of the past can be expressed numerically, cause and effect are the subject of narrative. Narrative is frequently interpretation influenced by ideology, and often unsupported by facts.

With that in mind, and in the interest of avoiding confrontations with trolls, I'm investing on basis that the most likely ten year return is mid single digits, with short term results likely to be much more volatile than has been the case in recent years. If higher returns occur during the next several years, they will be driven by the seeds of the next financial crisis. If such higher returns persist long enough, the resulting financial crisis will be similar to 2008-2009, both in cause and effect.

I will be keeping my S&P 500 index funds fully invested. Many of the remaining positions in the Discretionary Portfolio will wind down early this year, as covered calls I have sold are exercised. 4Q 2016 earnings for IBM are likely to provide clarity, either validating the selection or supplying evidence to reduce or eliminate the outsize position. I'm hopeful that the outsize INTC position, which presently consists of a series of January vertical call spreads, will close favorably at expiration. I plan to close the Energy related positions if and when WTI hits $60.

Because I anticipate increased volatility, as funds are liberated I will take my time redeploying them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, INTC, TRV, CF, CVEO,CRC,CRR, HLIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.