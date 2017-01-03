Emerson Electric: A Buy On Weakness (As 'Trump Trade' Has Made Shares Expensive)

Emerson Electric's (NYSE:EMR) shares have become expensive in our mind as its shares now trade closer to their 52-week high due the participation of such shares in the "President Trump infrastructure" trade. The company has been taking the appropriate steps in recent years by transforming its portfolio of businesses towards higher margin businesses in growth markets. Such move towards higher margin businesses has been in response to its struggling to achieve growth in a weak global economy where significantly depressed oil prices adversely effected its revenue and earnings results. (EMR's largest business provides software and instruments for controlling and measuring liquids that assist oil explorers to efficiently pump oil). Such transformation, however, has not been without any near-term costs. In particular, for fiscal 2016, EMR's adjusted earnings decreased 6 percent from the prior year to $2.98 per share due to revenue weakness, high restructuring expenses and adverse market demand conditions in key markets. Ongoing adverse macroeconomic conditions and a significant decrease in spending by global customers in the oil and gas and industrial markets were the primary causes of the company's weak revenue performance for 2016. EMR's ongoing problems continue to adversely effect its operations. With this in mind, we believe that EMR's shares are ahead of themselves due to such "Trump trade" and weak economic conditions.

EMR's most recent announced adjusted earnings were 96 cents per share, a 3 percent increase from the year-ago quarter. Net sales decreased 6 percent to $5.5 billion due to negative underlying global sales, except for flat sales in the U.S. and China. The company's process management division's net sales decreased about 11 percent to $2.046 billion due to low order rates arising from weak global spending in the oil and gas industry. The industrial automation division's net sales decreased 7 percent to $543 million due to ongoing weakness in industrial spending and upstream oil and gas markets. The network power division's net sales decreased 2 percent as a strong performance in both data center and telecommunications infrastructure spending was more than offset by decreases in other businesses. (Note, EMR sold the network power division while retaining a subordinated interest in the business and now report the as discontinued operations, pending its divestiture.) The climate technologies division's net sales increased 6 percent to $1.106 billion due to strong demand in the U.S. air conditioning and commercial refrigeration market. The commercial and residential solutions division's net sales decreased 15 percent to $425 million due to the divestiture of its commercial storage business. EMR expects the global market economy to remain challenging due to a strong U.S. dollar, low industrial spending and emerging and mature economic weakness.

EMR forecasts a decrease in near-term profitability due to volume deleveraging resulting from underlying sales weakness and the adverse affect of restructuring initiatives. The company's cost cutting and restructuring efforts, however, will likely boost its results as it moves forward. In addition, improved strength in orders in data center and telecommunications infrastructure markets will likely support EMR sales in the near term. The company, however, continues to expect an adverse operating environment to continue, especially within oil and gas markets where deeply depressed spending levels remain. EMR also anticipates weakness in its the automation business due to depressed economic conditions and political uncertainty adversely effecting operational and capital spending across multiple end markets. With this in mind, the company expects its net and underlying sales for fiscal 2017 to decrease 1 to 3 percent. Further, the company also expects reported earnings per share for fiscal 2017 to be from $2.35 to $2.50, a drop from $2.45 a share in fiscal 2016. As dark as such company estimates seem to be, an investor has to wonder why then EMR's shares are trading closer to 52-week highs. We suspect that the company's shares have been caught up in the President Trump "infrastructure play" in industrial stocks. Therefore, we advise waiting for about a 10 percent drop in EMR's shares before buying.

Although we believe EMR has been taking the correct steps towards higher margin and higher growth markets, we believe the shares are ahead of themselves due to the "Trump infrastructure" trade. With this in mind, let us back track for a moment to discuss EMR's transformative efforts over the past year or so. In 2016, EMR announced agreements to sell its Network Power, Leroy-Somer and Control Techniques businesses for a total value of about $5.2 billion. Such divestitures are part of the company's strategy to focus on its automation solutions and commercial and residential solutions businesses. The company also agreed to purchase Pentair (NYSE:PNR) valves and controls for $3.15 billion to allow it to strengthen its automation business portfolio and offer a complete valve solutions portfolio. EMR also recently expanded its fresh food monitoring business with its acquisition of the Locus Traxx and PakSense businesses. Each acquired food monitoring company will allow EMR to offer to its customers a reliable and safe control of food and other temperature-sensitive goods. EMR's recently announced multiple divestitures and acquisitions are a continuation of its strategy to: 1) exit many of its weaker-performing businesses, and 2) allow it to improve the growth of its better-performing divisions through acquisitions. The company, therefore, is making the appropriate moves towards improved long-term growth, but its shares nonetheless have run too far too fast.

EMR will continue to review, assess and realign its corporate structure given its planned smaller scale. As noted elsewhere in this article, the company will continue to focus on driving revenue and earnings growth by exiting low-margin businesses and focusing on higher-margin businesses. We expect EMR may announce additional acquisitions over the next year or so to further its strategy of driving growth through higher margin businesses participating in markets experiencing growth. We note, however, that EMR's shares are likely overpriced given that the company continues to restructure in the midst of strong adverse economic conditions. We further believe that investors should consider EMR's shares during a strong overall market selloff and reinvest an almost 3.5 percent dividend until the company's transformative divestitures, acquisitions and cost cutting initiatives begin to drive consistent revenue and earnings growth.

Our view

The "Trump trade" is likely to have pushed the shares of industrial infrastructure companies such as EMR higher too quickly. This is especially true given that near-term performance for EMR is likely to remain under pressure as it faces adversities including continued a weak global economy, weak industrial spending along with depressed emerging and mature economies. We believe, however, that EMR will likely take additional steps to drive more consistent growth. Strategic acquisitions in growing markets that have higher margins will allow EMR to expand its presence in growing industries while decreasing its overall reliance on its oil-price-pressured process management division. EMR's free cash flows from its business operations will add to the cash already held from any divestitures to provide funds to make such additional acquisitions. EMR is showing areas of improvement due to restructuring efforts and an improved operational performance as it continues to fight against weakness across most of its businesses and weak revenue growth.

The company expects adverse operating economic conditions to continue, but does recognize signs of demand stabilization and improving order trends. The company's cost cutting and restructuring efforts, however, are improving margins and cash flow and will continue to benefit the company. EMR's current price-to-earnings ratio is about 22.10, and the forward price to earnings ratio is 23.15 based on the company's fiscal 2017 earnings estimate of $2.41, and 20.80 based on the company's fiscal 2018 fiscal year earnings estimate of $2.68. We should note that analysts decreased earnings estimates for both years significantly in recent months. We believe that investors should consider purchasing EMR shares at a price between $45.00 and $49.00. In the near term, EMR investors will be paid about a 3.45 percent dividend yield to reinvest as the company transforms. Over the long term, we believe EMR's transformation will reward investors with increasing dividends, substantial share repurchases, and share price appreciation from revenue and earnings growth due to upcoming targeted acquisitions and restructuring initiatives.

Click "follow" next to our contributor name at the top of this article to follow our upcoming articles on EMR and more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.