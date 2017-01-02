Ford And 2017: The Beginning Of The Bubble Burst For U.S. Auto

By Scott Tzu

Kelley Blue Book was out with a report last week that indicates to us that the United States automobile market is on the very back end of the bell curve and may be looking to turn into negative comparable territory for a majority of 2017. We believe our automotive pair trade that we have had on for almost a year now will get the best of both worlds when the automotive market hits this inflection point, and we wanted to explain why.

Those that read us regularly know that we have one real trade on in the automotive industry. We have been long Ford for the better part of the last year or two, patiently and happily collecting our dividends while the company posts great numbers and continued international expansion. The equity has fallen in value, however we do not have a short term focus on the company and are happy holding our shares and adding to them through the next multiyear automobile cycle.

Kelley Blue Book reported that 2016 just missed 2015 in total auto sales, and indicated to us that we have a likely made our highest highs for the time being and that the automotive sector may finally be running out of steam as a whole. Their press release stated,

"December is shaping up to be the biggest sales month of 2016, even though it will likely fall short of last year's record results," said Tim Fleming, analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "At year-end, 2016 light-vehicle sales should total 17.4 million, just 0.1 percent short of 2015's record year. Sales for the month will be boosted by plentiful retail incentives featured in many holiday sales events across the country, and one last push to hit year-end sales objectives."

We have all known for some time that there is an issue in subprime auto lending. We have all known for some time that incentive selling and discounting have been the fuel that has added to the automotive sale fire for the last few months. We have seen confirmation of this in quarterly reports from both Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM). Everybody knows that the automotive market is in a bit of a bubble and will turn soon. Everybody seems to know that subprime automotive lending is already turning. The only question is when we are going to start to see some of these prognostications hit the numbers.

Up until this point, you could argue that the sector was going to turn until your face turned blue, but it wouldn't do you any good because companies like Ford continue to post record numbers throughout 2016. Similar to a runner who is breaking into a sprint for the last half of a mile of a race, when these bubbles end, they can sometimes pull back dramatically.

But this is not something that we weren't prepared for. One of the main reasons we are invested in Ford is because since 2008 it has spent billions of dollars in capital expanding internationally. It has finally built itself a profit center in Europe and is working on doing the same in several other major geographic locations. We like this not only because it is an absolute contributor to earnings, but also because it creates some diversification for the company. When a country's automobile market starts to flounder, another could ostensibly pick up the slack. We like this kind of diversity and we think it creates safety. As these additional major geographies continue to develop for Ford, the company will become even safer as an investment, regardless of whether or not one or two countries are seeing their respective economies get into trouble.

We have also prepared for this bubble burst by shorting Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC), which is a company that brokers and originates subprime loans for auto companies. We have stated for months that we believe CACC is a great hedge and great short against our long position in Ford, which now spits out dividends that are almost 5% annually.

F Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Though we have not seen CACC move lower as we would have expected thus far, we are confident that their business would be materially negatively affected not only by the automobile sector turning, but also by the overall credit cycle turning over, an event that we believe we are in the early stages of. As interest rates rise and variable rate loans start to cost slightly more, delinquencies and defaults will eventually creep up as well, putting pressure on companies that lent to less than creditworthy individuals during the boom created by low interest rates over the last seven or eight years.

For now, we don't really see any reason to change our current automotive pair trade position. We recognized that an inflection point would likely be on its way soon for the automotive market and now the data is finally, for the first time, starting to show a suggestion that we may be correct heading into 2017. Like we have always done, however, we will let the data in 2017 speak for itself and make our judgments accordingly. For now, we wanted to acknowledge to our readers that the inflection point we have referred to many times in the past could very well be upon us heading into the new year and that we expect to generate alpha from the same pair trade we have had on going forward into 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long F, Short CACC