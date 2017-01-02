Medtronic Is A Great Company For An Attractive Price

Insiders used the current weakness in share price as an opportunity to purchase over $1M of shares on the open market.

Medtronic, PLC (NYSE:MDT) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, MDT services customers in over 150 countries via. four unique segments- Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and the Diabetes Group.

At a share price of $71.2, MDT seems to be a great company for an attractive price. With that said, I would not consider MDT to be in deep value territory. However, I would consider the recent decline in share price to be an opportunity to enter into a long-term investment with promising rewards.

Based off my analysis I believe a fair value for MDT's stock is $89. In order to support this assertion, I compared MDT to some of their peers on a valuation and dividend level. I also looked at MDT's financial efficiency and catalysts for future growth.

Headwinds

MDT's stock has taken a beaten since releasing disappointing Q2 results. Quarterly revenue of $7.3B came in short of management's expectations; but still grew by 3%. Management said a delay in product introduction and slower than expected growth for already established products contributed to the slowdown in revenue growth.

Moving forward, it is possible that Q2's headwinds will persist into the future, but they don't currently seem to be crippling. In fact, I believe MDT is a well diversified product leader and will be able to weather this temporary storm.

Competitor Analysis

In order to compare MDT with their peers, I went onto Morningstar and looked up the five largest competitors by market cap.

I then compared the companies by valuation and dividend metrics. Ultimately, I have concluded that MDT is trading at a discount relative to peers. In fact, if MDT were to trade on par, I believe the stock price should be around $88 a share. What's more is that not only is MDT trading at a discount to peers, but their dividend seems to be better situated than most. Below are the companies used in my comparison.

Valuation Analysis

I relied on five ratios to help determine how MDT is valued in comparison to their peers - price to sales, trailing and forward PE, EV/EBITDA, and earnings yield. When used together these ratios will tell us if MDT is trading at a premium or discount. In addition, these ratios were also used in determining a fair market value for MDT.

By taking the average ratio of all five competitors, I was able to set a benchmark that can be used to dictate what price MDT should be trading at in order to be on par with their peers.

Figures were taken from Yahoo while earnings data were taken from Scottrade and Value Line

As you can see, MDT is trading significantly lower than the peer averages. What's more is MDT's trailing twelve month and forward PEs are the lowest across the board, with price to sales and EV/EBITDA coming in at the second lowest. Clearly MDT is trading at a discount to peers.

A conservative $90 a share was determined by giving MDT a PS of 4.76, a TTM PE of 21.72, and a forward PE of 22.25 (which are the averages for the peers). Based off these figures I came to an average price of $106 for MDT. However, these calculations were used with a limited sample size and a sizeable outlier (MDT's forward PE is 12.72, but the peer average is 22.25). Therefore, I omitted the forward PE and took the average share price of the P/S and PE ratios. The sum I came to was $98 a share. I then discounted the mentioned price by 10% to account for error and came to a fair price of $88.2 a share.

Per my comparison you can tell that the market is not putting much of a premium on MDT. Also, you can tell that based off MDT's high earnings yield that your investment in MDT will yield greater returns than in their peers. Despite this good news I believe there must be an explanation for the low valuation.

Dividend Analysis

When analyzing dividends, I'm most interested in knowing how fast they're growing, if payments are sustainable, and how long investors have been getting paid. Of course, the yield is also important, but it is not a priority of mine. Instead, I like to know what the industry's average yield is so that I can try to forecast a fair value for the stock in question.

Unfortunately, two out of the five companies being used as a benchmark do not pay a dividend. Nevertheless, you can tell that MDT's dividend CAGR of 10.59% for the last five years is significantly greater than target inflation. In fact, when comparing the dividend of $.19 from 2000 up until 2015's $1.52 dividend, we can see that the 15 year CAGR is just under 15%. Additionally, the current yield of 2.4% is the second highest on the list. However, what's most impressive about Medtronic's dividend is the amount of time that management has spent increasingly paying it- since 1978.

And now, If the company's dividend history isn't impressive enough, then take solace knowing that MDT's payout ratio, which is a metric used to determine a company's ability to continue paying their dividend, is roughly on par with their peers. MDT is a Dividend Aristocrat and I see no reason for the company to fear a demotion.

Data for calculations was sourced from Value Line

By holding MDT's annual dividend of $1.72 a share constant, I have calculated that the stock price must appreciate to $90 in order to have a peer average yield of 1.91%. Appreciation from $71.2 to $90 represents a 26% increase in share price.

After comparing MDT's market valuation and dividend to their peers', I believe a fair value is roughly $89 a share (the average of $88 and $90).

Insider Purchases

Another reason I'm bullish on MDT is because of the insider purchases that have taken place during the last three months. It can be argued that management has many reasons to sell stock (finance a new home, college for the grandchildren, etc.) but only one reason to purchase shares on the open market.

As of October 2016, insiders did not sell, gift, or exercise any options on MDT stock. To the contrary. James Lenehan and Robert Pozen (both are Directors of MDT) spent a combined $1,146K on purchasing 15.7K shares for roughly $73.27 and $73.21 a share. While Wall Street has been selling shares these insiders have been using cash to buy more. While it is undeniable that MDT has suffered a few minor setbacks, it is obvious that these men are confident in the company's ability to turn things around.

Financial Health

Now I would like to turn the analysis onto the company's financial health. In order to do so I looked at MDT's liquidity, solvency and debt level. I chose these metrics because I believe that a company able to service short- and long-term debt with ease can always buy some time to turn around their operations. Also, I believe it is inevitable for a company to operate for many decades and not suffer from some sort of turmoil. Financial strength can help a company persevere.

In order to keep this analysis fair, I also relied on comparing MDT with the five competitors I used earlier. The intent was to help determine why MDT is trading at a discount to peers.

Click to enlarge

Data for calculations was sourced from Scottrade

Per the chart above it is obvious that MDT is in a position to pay off current liabilities and interest expenses many times over. However, despite this, it is also clear that MDT generally has more debt and less cash flow to debt than their peers. At first this might seem alarming, but it is important to call out the fact that while MDT's numbers aren't as strong as we'd like to see, they are still positive and not a cause for concern. After all, current obligations can be served, interest payments can be made, and assets less goodwill less total liabilities is a positive $10,563M.

In addition to analyzing the company's financial health, I was also interested in looking at the efficiency of operations. To do so I looked at MDT's most up-to-date ratios and compared them with MDT's ratios for the previous four years. I also included an average of the four years and used this as a benchmark to see if operations are moving towards efficiency or disaster.

Data used was taken from Scottrade

As you can see, the current and quick ratios, while very positive, are slightly less than the four-year average. In addition, COGS as a percentage of revenue seems to be increasing on a YoY basis. What's more is COGS is growing at a faster rate than revenue.

Data used was taken from Scottrade

Based off the charts above, I believe MDT currently trades at a moderate discount to peers because the company is slowly witnessing their COGS growing at a faster rate than revenue. Now we must determine why COGS are growing quickly and what's being done to thwart this trend.

Debt & COGS

As demonstrated above, COGS is growing at a fast rate. Also growing is debt. When combined, both factors can hurt a company and force them to realize less profits and income. However, current initiatives lead me to believe that these internal headwinds are only temporary and will be a thing of past in the coming quarters.

Data used was taken from Scottrade

Beginning in January 2015, MDT acquired Covidien plc in a cash and stock transaction valued at $50B. And, as you can tell, debt rose dramatically from 2014-2015; mostly due to the Covidien acquisition. According to management, MDT borrowed some the capital needed for the acquisition instead of using cash that's kept overseas because of US tax laws. What's important to note here is the effort being made to reduce debt. From 2015-2016 debt was reduced by 14%.

Furthermore, COGS has also been growing quickly due to the acquisition of Covidien. This is evident by taking a look at 2016's 10K and highlighting the following,

"Beginning in fiscal year 2015, our product mix has substantially changed with the acquisition of Covidien in fiscal year 2015. The Patient Monitoring & Recovery division within Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, which accounts for approximately 45 percent of Minimally Invasive Therapies Group's net sales, generally realizes a lower average margin due to the type products sold within the division. Therefore, cost of products sold as a percentage of net sales has increased in fiscal years 2016 and 2015."

Another example of how the acquisition is working against COGS can be seen in the $9M and $15M restructuring charges that were included in fiscal years 2016 and 2015 COGS. While these two charges aren't very large, an adjustment related to the fair value of inventory from the Covidien acquisition cost over $800M during 2015 and 2016.

"We have recognized amortization of the adjustment related to inventory fair value from the Covidien acquisition to cost of products sold totaling $226 million and $623 million in fiscal years 2016 and 2015, respectively."

Moving forward, I believe the Covidien acquisition will provide positive synergies and cost reductions for MDT. For example, MDT was able to relocate their headquarters to Ireland, consequently freeing billions of dollars that were parked overseas. These funds can now be used to pay down debt and better fund R&D. Furthermore, MDT expects to generate about $850M in cost savings up until 2018.

MDT's reduction of debt and COGS is a trend that is forecasted to continue into the future and should ultimately help to increase net income and consequently EPS. For now, investors should be patient and continue to monitor the debt and COGS.

Share Repurchase Program

Also helping to boost EPS is MDT's share repurchase program. In 2015 MDT diluted shareholders by issuing shares in order to help with the Covidien acquisition. Nevertheless, management is determined to continue repurchasing shares. According to the Q2 earnings call, management reiterated their commitment to return $5B to shareholders through share buybacks up until the end of fiscal year 2018. During the second quarter of FY' 17 alone MDT spent $985M repurchasing shares.

Data used was taken from Scottrade

Moving Forward

MDT is a product leader and operates in many different countries and divisions- all helping to insulate the company from issues with certain products, economies or currencies. Catalysts for future growth will come from future acquisitions, the introduction of new and innovative products, and the entrance into new markets.

Across all of MDT's four divisions there is a healthy pipeline of new products at different stages of development. New products have already been introduced and many more will be introduced during the remaining two quarters. For example, MITG expects to launch 15 new products during the second half of this fiscal year. Another example of new product introduction can be seen in MDT's new drug-eluting stints, Resolute Onyx. At current they are not available in the US or Japan. However, management expects them to become available in the US around fiscal year end, and in Japan in FY 2018.

With regard to emerging markets, MDT is aggressively growing their presence in key countries such as Russia, China and India by 20%, 11%, and low-20s%. Management is confident that sales in emerging markets will continue to increase. Furthermore, it is believed that these markets represent the largest opportunity for growth over the long-term.

Conclusion

MDT is a great company trading below fair value. Based off my analysis I have determined that while MDT is financially strong, they're not as strong as some of their peers. In addition, the company did experience some headwinds that might persist a bit longer. Nevertheless, I am confident that management will able to guide the company through the rough patches and onwards towards success.

At a current price of $71.2 a share, I believe a fairer value is roughly $89, which is a 25% increase from current levels. In addition, I recommend only patient investors who have done their own research and who have a long-term view consider investing in MDT. COGS is quickly rising and debt is somewhat high. However, insiders have used the recent drop in share price to purchase shares, signaling confidence in the firm.

Pros

Valued at a discount to peers

Dividend has been increasingly paid for many decades

Insiders are buying shares in the open market

Strong financials

Billions of dollars should go towards repurchasing shares

Promising pipeline of innovative products

Growth in emerging markets

Cons

Revenue growth is slowing

COGS is growing quickly

Debt is high

Headwinds from Covidien acquisition

