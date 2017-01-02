Whole Foods Stock: 1 Top Dividend Stock For 2017

A number of looming catalysts could send shares soaring in the New Year.

Most of the bad news has already been priced in, given shares trade at a modest 15x forward earnings.

Whole Foods stock has been hammered by a combination of slowing growth and thinner margins.

Sometimes, bad things happen to good businesses. Case in point: Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM) stock.

At the start of 2015, Whole Foods stock traded as high as $55.00 per share. Since then, shares have been cut in half. Last year, the stock traded as low as $30.00 on the NASDAQ, nearing a three-year low.

What went wrong? Well, a couple of things.

First, investors are nervous. After growing by leaps and bounds for years, the expansion has stalled. Same-store sales dropped 2.5% last year, one of the company's worst performances since the financial crisis.

Second, margins are getting squeezed. Whole Foods has resorted to price cuts in order to fend off competition from big grocers. Analysts are worried new organic upstarts could further bit into the business.

So, is it time to bail on Whole Foods stock? Hardly. In fact, there are three big catalysts that could boost shares in the months ahead. Here's why.

Has Whole Foods Stock Finally Bottomed?

First, Whole Foods is revamping its growth strategy.

In 2016, the company launched a new store concept called 365 by Whole Foods Markets. New 365 stores have lower prices and fewer organic products. They're also smaller by square footage than regular locations. You could think of the new concept as a kind of premium Trader Joe's than a regular Whole Foods Market.

The move could be just what the company needs to restart its growth engine. Because of their small size, new 365 locations are 50% less expensive to build and operate. Additionally, the cost of items at a concept store are around 23% lower than a normal Whole Foods location.

This could dramatically expand the company's addressable market. Previously, new stores were starting to cannibalize sales of existing locations. But by targeting lower-income neighborhoods and smaller cities, Whole Foods may be able to extend its growth runway.

Second, a booming U.S. economy could also provide a big boost for Whole Foods stock.

The past few years have been hard on high-end retailers. Unemployment and stagnant wages pushed customers to bargain hunt. We started to see households trading down to generic brands in order to stretch their budgets.

That's coming to an end. More Americans are getting back to work, as evident by the fact that unemployment in the U.S. has dropped to a nine-year low. Consumer confidence also soared to a 15-year high last month following the election of Donald Trump. Organic grocers like Whole Foods will be the biggest beneficiaries of America's new found optimism.

Finally, a dividend hike could provide a quick jolt to Whole Foods stock.

Since the dividend was reintroduced six years ago, management has been consistent in its commitment to rewarding shareholders. The Board has been in the habit of hiking the payout every October or early November.

Last year, the company hiked its distribution 3.8% percent. The year before, it was bumped from $0.13 to $0.135 per share, or nearly 4%; and the year before that, it was hiked by 4.1%. The point being that there is a trend here of 3% to 4% dividend hikes plus some lucrative buybacks thrown in.

We'll likely see another dividend bump later this year. If we see another distribution increase, the yield on WFM stock will start to approach 2%. Whole Foods stock will start to attract a new group of shareholders at this level: income investors.

WFM stock, of course, is no sure thing.

Gross margins could be squeezed further by a combination of lower prices and increased marketing costs. More competition from upstarts and big grocers could lower store traffic at existing locations and by extension bite into Whole Foods' sales.

I'm not super worried, though. When WFM stock used to trade at 40+ times earnings, all of these problems were valid concerns. If management didn't knock it out of the park (which they haven't) shares would get walloped. But with shares trading at a modest 15-times forward profits, most of the bad news already seems priced in.

The Last Word on WFM Stock

Whole Foods stock has been in the dog house for the past two years. The company, though, has several looming catalysts that could give shares a jolt in 2017. Is it time to dump WFM stock? Heck, it might be time to start building a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.