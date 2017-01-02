Lockheed Martin: Likely To Stay At Current Levels Until Uncertainty Dies Down

Back in August of last year, I made the argument that Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had been significantly undervalued. The stock has seen its peaks and troughs since then, bottoming out at $235 and then breaking the $265 level before settling out at just under $250:

In the past couple of months, we have seen the atmosphere around the defense industry change quite significantly since the presidential elections. Specifically, there has been caution as to whether a Trump administration would seek to curtail defense spending resulting in significant cost cutting and a "race to the bottom" in price to sustain demand for contracts, as evidenced by Trump's tweets, including:

"Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!"

"Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!"

Therefore, the defense contracting industry in general could see some consolidation over the next couple of months, depending on how a Trump administration chooses to engage with defense contractors.

On the other hand, Trump's negotiation tactics have been seen as implausible by some. For instance, with Trump also tweeting, "Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all", this will invariably mean that cost-cutting is not an option if the aim is to secure cutting-edge defense systems. Even in the case of Boeing (NYSE:BA), cost reductions can only be accompanied by compromises on U.S. Air Force requirements. In this regard, while we could see competition among defense contractors intensify, it is difficult to foresee that President Trump would be able to negotiate significantly lower costs if the aim is to significantly upgrade US defense capabilities.

As far as the effects on Lockheed Martin go, while short-term uncertainty could weigh in on orders, I am not overly concerned longer-term. For one thing, Lockheed Martin and Boeing cater to quite different offerings in the defense industry. Taking the F-35 and F-18 Super Hornet as an example, the F-35 is specifically designed to cater to more advanced combat needs such as stealth combat, whereas the F-18 Super Hornet does not possess this capability. Only the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps currently use the F-18, and thus it would be highly impractical for the Air Force to replace F-35 stealth fighters with the former.

Moreover, while Lockheed Martin still relies significantly on US government contracts to boost overall sales, international sales in Gulf countries such as Qatar have been growing. This has been in significant part due to the growth in foreign military sales overall, with the US being on track for a record of foreign weapons sales in dollar terms. Should growth continue in line with current trends, then 2017 would see foreign sales amount to greater than the $68.6 billion in foreign weapons sales seen in 2012.

However, the one thing that would cause me concern at this point in time is a Trump administration's approach on foreign sales. Given this is not so clear-cut, this could be an area of uncertainty for Lockheed Martin for the time being. For instance, should Congress end up sanctioning lower levels of foreign defense sales as a result of protectionist policies, then this could have the effect of dampening Lockheed Martin's international sales base.

Moreover, with the European Union showing indications of distancing itself from the United States on defense, this could mean that defense sales shift to European contractors such as Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Finmeccanica (OTCPK:FINMF), Thales (OTCPK:THLEF), and others. While Trump rhetoric on curbing foreign defense sales may be overblown, this could pose a significant threat if major markets outside the United States choose to diversify their defense suppliers. Additionally, major markets such as India are adopting protectionist defense policies as well, requiring jets to be manufactured in India to be eligible for sale. Should this pattern emerge in other major markets, then a more protectionist defense industry would mean fewer international opportunities for Lockheed Martin.

To conclude, the current atmosphere surrounding defense sales is not merely limited to Lockheed Martin and it could well be that potential concerns are overblown. However, should foreign military sales show signs of dying down in 2017, then it could be an indication that Lockheed Martin is a hold until greater clarity emerges on defense policy in the United States. I still believe the stock is undervalued. If you're a longer-term buyer, then I recommend holding. However, if you're looking to get in at a better entry point, then it's possible we could see more attractive price points while the uncertainty persists.

