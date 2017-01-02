Gold Finally Bounces, But Is There A Dead Cat Involved?

Unless there is further evidence to the contrary, gold is considered to be in a 'dead-cat bounce'.

The fact that gold perma-bulls are still around means that capitulation is not done yet.

The future is always inaccessible, even if some SA articles and commentaries might lead you to believe otherwise. Even though everyone has the right to their own opinions, no-one has the right to their own facts, and given that there are no facts about the future, anything written about the future is simply opinion. When it comes to facts, all we have is the past. What follows is our opinion, based on facts from the past.

The last week of 2016, was a week of revived hope for the gold perma-bulls. After seven weeks of uninterrupted losses, the fact that all it took was four days of 'not losing' for the gold-bugs to start screaming "back-up the truck", tells us that capitulation is not-yet complete. This fact alone, makes us think there is more downside for gold, but we have other reasons as well.

If gold can overcome resistance at $1160, then it will still have work to do at $1180, and again at $1200. The possibility that this is a 'dead-cat bounce' holds, unless gold can close above $1200. Gold has been so surprisingly weak, however, that getting past even $1180 seems unlikely.

Our opinion that gold is in a 'dead-cat bounce' is supported by the fact that the drivers of gold: interest rates: the dollar: the USD/JPY ratio: and inflation, have not changed their bias in the last four days (charts below).

Click to enlarge

The USD/JPY ratio is taking a well-earned break from its weeks-long rally, but technically it still has room to move higher. Today's situation is similar to the start of 2013, and the fall of 2014 (chart below); In both cases, the ratio continued to rally, and gold continued to drop.

Click to enlarge

The positive correlation between gold and inflation, as measured by the Pring Inflation index, has not changed in the last four days either. Inflation is unlikely to rage out of control in the next few months, especially considering the backlog of rate hikes that the FED has available to pour on any inflation above 2% (chart below). This will continue to weigh on gold.

Click to enlarge

In addition to the four drivers of gold, we also look at the junior gold-miners because of their reactive-sensitivity to the gold price. The chart below, shows the behavior of the junior gold-miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ). At this point, its trading behavior supports our opinion that we are in a 'dead-cat' situation, not at the start of a new bull market.

Click to enlarge

In conclusion, unless there is evidence of a bias change in the main drivers of gold (rates, the dollar, USD/JPY, and inflation), we will maintain our opinion that gold is experiencing an overdue bounce of the 'dead-cat' variety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.