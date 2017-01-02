Natural Gas: Have We Topped?

2016 has been a monumental year for many asset classes, and one where investors certainly had to be on their toes. Typically markets take the stairs up and the elevator down, but I would argue that we've had elevators up and down in 2016. The S&P-500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) saw nearly all of its gains come between early February - late March, and early November to mid December. This means that if you were not invested during these two periods, you likely significantly underperformed the index. Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) had a similar pattern in 2016, but was not as dramatic as the S&P-500. Natural gas saw its largest rally between March and June, and the rest of the gains came from mid November to year-end. Despite natural gas's parabolic rally to finish the year, I am staying long. Natural gas continues to trend higher above its key moving averages, and I have no interest in guessing where the top is. Markets can run further than many expect, and I position myself based on the dominant trend, not a crystal ball.

In early December I wrote an article "Natural Gas: Where To From Here", and gave a loud and clear warning to the bears. An excerpt from this article is below:

"The big question is, can this explosive rally continue? While I was not surprised by the move to $3.20 after natural gas touched strong support in mid November, this most recent move has even surprised me. Natural gas is showing no mercy for the bears, as prices defy gravity and continue to advance without any pullbacks. Despite the massive move over the past month, bullish sentiment has still not reached exuberant levels. This is bad news for bears, and caution should be taken for those short natural gas."

In addition to warning the bears about fighting price, I also stated that I was remaining long natural gas. For those who do not follow me, my trading strategy for commodities is very simple. I trade in the direction of the dominant trend, and use Daily Sentiment Index (DSI) data to confirm my positioning. When both my Sentiment Trend charts and price line up, I use full positions in the commodity. If only one of these indicators lines up, I do not get aggressive and just use a half position. I use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages to define the dominant trend, and I use my custom built Sentiment Trend charts to give me buy signals or sell signals. If price is above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, I want to be long the market I am trading. Conversely, if price is below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, I want to be short or in cash. The one caveat to this is that I will go long a half position below the 50-day and 200-day moving average, if I receive a sentiment buy signal.

Now that I have given a brief explanation of my main trading indicators for commodities and markets, I will go into more detail on the current setup.

Sentiment

I have built sentiment charts with DSI data from the past 20 years in order to help readers better visualize what sentiment on different asset classes currently looks like. I have added custom moving averages to the DSI data in order to help me generate buy/sell signals by analyzing the trend in sentiment. In my December 6th article on natural gas, I made the following comments:

"A close above the 70% on bullish sentiment is nowhere near an exuberant reading, and actually in the danger zone for bears. Once sentiment gets above the 70% reading, typically the moves can get a lot more violent to the upside. This is because just as fear begets more fear, greed also begets more greed. If we look at the last time natural gas reached the 70% level, this was not a time one wanted to be short. Bullish sentiment closed at 71% on natural gas on June 17th of this year, and natural gas closed at $2.61. Over the next 10 trading days the price of natural gas catapulted itself 14% higher to a high of $2.99. Sentiment finally topped at a reading of 87% bulls on July 1st, which put an end to the summer rally. If things were to play out similarly for natural gas here, the price of natural gas could get to $4.10 before stalling out. This is where things tend to happen a lot quicker, and one of the most dangerous places to be short."

The below image was posted with this excerpt, and was what my Sentiment Trend chart looked like on December 6th.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index, Author's Chart)

The below image is the current Sentiment Trend chart, which continues to show a bullish alignment. The 5-day, 10-day, and 21-day moving averages are all trending higher, and are just below bullish sentiment. As we can see from the March-June rally in natural gas, the 21-day moving average (red line) tends to act as support for bullish sentiment. We currently remain above all 3 sentiment moving averages, and I see no reason to doubt the current trend. Bullish sentiment currently sits at 70%, with both the 10-day and 21-day moving averages at 68%. I would expect any further pullback in natural gas to be bought, but a close below all the moving averages on my Sentiment Trend chart would be a red flag for me.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Daily Sentiment Index Data, Author's Chart)

Technical Outlook & Summary

Moving to the technical picture for natural gas, the bull case is still completely in tact. Natural gas came within 2.5% of my $4.10 target on Wednesday, and has since pulled back 8%. I do not see this as a problem, as price is still above its key moving averages. As we can see from the below chart, price is trending above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The 50-day moving average is sitting at $3.19, and the 200-day moving average is at $2.74. I expect the 50-day moving average to support price on its first test of this level, and plan to stay long if price remains above it.

I have no interest in trying to catch all of the day to day movements in a market, and I will happily leave this to the traders. My system is designed to catch the 'big swings' as Jesse Livermore used to say, and for this reason I place the most importance on two key moving averages. If a market is above its 50-day and 200-day moving average and making higher highs and higher lows, that is all I need to know to stay long. This is my definition of a bull market, and I will remain with my position.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Investing.com)

I have found the majority of traders overthink things and try to catch every 2-3% move in a market, but end up missing the real meat of the move. Rather than spending a considerable amount of time trying to time every tick, I look at closing prices and let the market tell me what to do. This is reactive technical analysis, and has no room for subjectivity. I have found this to be very true of the S&P-500 in 2016, as many traders with more experience and knowledge than me missed the move. While being long the S&P-500 was not an easy trade in 2016, I stayed long almost year. By simply buying above the 20-month moving average and remaining long above it, I was able to filter out all of the noise.

So how exactly am I positioning myself?

Those who have followed me the past 2 months know that I got long natural gas at $2.84, and have remained unwaveringly long since. I have been warning the bears the past 40% move that it was not a smart move to be short. Not only were they fighting the dominant trend and price, but they were fighting a 'bulled-up' trend for sentiment data.

Click to enlarge

I currently remain long a 3/5 position in natural gas, as I took more profits last week at $3.87. I always update readers when I am taking profits on an open position, and do so in the comments section of my articles. This is because I want readers to know exactly when I am making my moves, and this is much more timely than waiting for an article to be published to update readers. I typically do not take any profits if price remains above my stops, and only sell if the uptrend is invalidated. The only caveat to this is if a market moves up in a parabolic manner, as I am forced to trim back my open risk. This is done as when a market moves up at a parabolic pace, I am not able to trail my stop as I normally would in a market moving up at a modest pace.

Click to enlarge

(Source: Investing.com)

My stop on this natural gas trade is on a close below the 50-day moving average, which currently sits at $3.19. If price closes below here I will be exiting the remainder of my position. I do not care what the weather looks like at the time, or what storage looks like. Using the 50-day moving average allows my decisions to be black and white, and forces me to be disciplined in my trading. I find the more indicators one uses to trade, the more difficult it is to quantify if their system is consistently profitable. The more variables that are at play, the more difficult it becomes to ever back-test such an approach long term. Using sentiment and moving averages does not allow me to have an opinion, and forces me to get out when the edge is not in my favor. I have shown a road-map above for how I have played this natural gas trade.

The bears that continue to short this move have hopefully learned a valuable lesson about fighting the dominant trend, and bullish sentiment alignment. The market is always right, and there is no use fighting it. As long as natural gas remains above its 50-day moving average, I see no reason to try shorting the commodity. Price will send a loud and clear signal when it is ready to roll over, and just because something 'has gone up a lot' does not mean it has to come down right now. I have no interest in trying to predict the next 3-5% move in natural gas, but believe the next 10% is higher. I would not be surprised if natural gas eventually hits my target of $4.10, but if it does not that is fine with me. The market has come within 2.5% of my target, and I have already locked in significant gains on this trade. If I am wrong on natural gas, I will be stopping out below the 50-day moving average and locking in 20% on the remainder of my position. I leave the bears with crystal balls with one quote from one of my favorite traders:

"If you want to know everything about the market, go to the beach. Push and pull your hands with the waves. Some are bigger waves, some are smaller. But if you try to push the wave out when it's coming in, it'll never happen. The market is always right".

- Ed Seykota

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNG, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article and found it useful, please feel free to follow me by clicking on my name next to my avatar at the top of this article.