Your First And Maybe Best Trade Of 2017: High Probability This Preferred Doubles Very Soon

This is not a deep dive into Legacy's financials as I usually perform but rather a very bullish case for the firm's preferred shares due to recent market changes.

Preferred shares are somewhat mysterious and misunderstood. The market is confused and is potentially pricing Legacy's preferred shares at ~50% of fair value. If right, this won't last long.

Legacy has liquids exposure but benefits just as much from the sharp rise in natural gas. The value of its reserves and cash flows have increased dramatically recently.

This upstream MLP secured financing, albeit at a high cost, that alleviates most if not all of their short-term liquidity needs. Oil is up moderately as well.

My Legacy bond position is up 20% in December alone. The 2020s breached 80 and are leaving the distressed category. Natural gas is up 300% from Q1.

Let's face it: investing success is derived from realizing capital gains or receiving distributions. Momentum and price trends, while not the end all be all, can be strong indicators of how securities are priced in the near future. In periods of high volatility and uncertainty this is more pronounced. Fundamentals dictate a company's financial health and ability to generate cash flow over the longer term. I bring this up because Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) preferred shares (LGCYO) (LGCYP) have both going for them. We also have historical evidence from its peers we can leverage as we will soon see. For a deep dive on the firm's financial position and acreage, as well as an unbiased (if not critical) review of its recent deal with GSO Capital Partners, please see my previous article.

For a variety of reasons, I am unusually confident that these securities will soon experience substantial capital gains despite the fact they've already had an impressive run. They'll double and soon after triple from today's level if I am even mostly correct. Since I am a long ways from perfect this is a good thing.

"Arbitrage" Across the Capital Structure

I've written several articles on the small exploration and production company Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEMKT:GST), including this most recent one, initially due to the mispricing of its securities across the capital structure earlier this year and the fact I like the firm's prospects as a pure-play STACK E&P company. The most glaring inconsistency was the pricing of its debt relative to preferred shares. Though Gastar's debt had begun to recover to 70-80 cents on the dollar (now trading at 98), its preferred shares GST-A and GST-B traded as low as $3-$4 per share and were not rallying. What happened next foreshadows what I believe is already starting with Legacy.

Click to enlarge

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

Gastar's preferreds were left for dead in Q1 trading at only 15% of its $25 par value. As the market realized Gastar was in fact not going under, it quickly repriced some but not all of the company's securities. Preferred shares are not overly common in the energy space or Legacy's peer group, but struggling Vanguard Natural Resources (NYSE:VNR) is another upstream MLP with preferred shares (VNRAP) trading at a heavy discount to par. It serves of an example of Legacy's fate if it fails to deal with its leverage issues. I do not believe it is a true apples to apples comparison due to the variance in cost structure, assets, and liquidity, but that's our downside risk. Moving on, how do the preferreds compare to GST's debt, the very next level in the capital structure?

Click to enlarge

Source: FINRA & WER

Because of the hierarchy of the capital structure, the relationship between how the market was valuing its preferred shares and traded debt could not hold through 2016. For a firm with GST's financials, the probability is almost zero that the firm's financial position warrants its debt trading near par (signaling no near-term risk of default) yet the hybrid debt/equity securities right behind them trade at only 10-20% of par (suggesting little to no value). It would be possible if the company had gone under and was strictly an asset play, or if its debt was miniscule relative to the amount of preferred outstanding, but that was not the case. It is not the case for Legacy Reserves either.

Between March and August of 2016, the market realized this and began correcting the mispricing among Gastar's securities. Remember, I am not stating that the preferreds "had" to go higher, just that the price of the debt or preferred shares was likely wrong. On this I was correct and the preferreds rapidly doubled then went on to gain a total of 600% since their 2016 lows. Gastar's preferreds still have a couple dollars left in them before they reflect the fact Gastar's liquidity and stability is massively improved and hence why its debt pricing normalized around par.

Next up to Bat: Legacy Reserves

I could provide other examples mirroring this, such as Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK), but I believe I've made the illustration and want to apply it to the firm at hand: Legacy Reserves.

Let's start with a one year chart of its 2020 8% coupon bonds (it also has lower coupon bonds which trade ~500 basis points lower):

Source: FINRA & WER

Legacy's larger debt load, coupled with the outright panic in the upstream MLP space in Q1 of this year, caused its debt to trade at an incredible 11 cents on the dollar, albeit only momentarily. It quickly recovered to 50% of par and just recently touched 80.65. Although a full comparison between Legacy and Gastar obviously involves much greater detail, and is not critical for the point I am making, we should see similar relative pricing because of their similarities.

Click to enlargeSource: Yahoo! Finance & WER

Something is not reconciling. When GST's debt first stabilized around 80, its preferred reached $14 and never traded below $10.25 (again, I am aware Legacy's debt load is higher but its breakeven, larger asset base, and other characteristics help offset this so please bear with me). This makes sense given our discussion on how the capital structure works. Calm in a company's debt markets shouldn't be associated with panic in its preferred shares. That $10.25 floor is 25% above where LGCYO currently trades. Keep in mind both firm's shares have a par value of $25 and similar coupon rates of about 8%. The higher end of the range is a full 100% greater than today's $7.8 per share.

Let's now assume that Legacy continues to benefit from its low cost structure, higher commodity prices, and getting its financial house in order. As that plays out, just as it did for Callon and Gastar, its debt will climb in value closer to par. As that occurred, comparable firms' preferreds climbed to 72% to 104% of par value. I do not expect Legacy's 8% preferred to trade as high as GST-A's 8.625% or CPE-A's 10%, and interest rates may rise in the interim, but it should be in the same "ball park" to keep our baseball analogy going.

Bottom line: Using just 66% of the $25 par value results in capital gains of 115% for LGCYO and LGCYP. The suspended distributions on both Legacy issuances, if eventually paid which is not guaranteed, adds a substantial $2 per share or additional 26% return on today's $7.8 share value annually. And for the sake of thoroughness, GST's preferred distributions are also suspended further reinforcing the validity of the comparison despite the fact we know the firm's situations are indeed different.

Legacy's preferred shares are "owed" significant gains of 25% to 100% even if nothing changes in terms of commodity prices, its financial health, and how the debt markets price its bonds. If the firm improves its situation in line with what peers such as Gastar and Callon have achieved, the preferred shares are highly likely to reach the low to mid-20s per share which is a ~300% gain ($23 per share) from current levels.

Lastly, talk is cheap. I bought more LGCYO on a dip yesterday and maintain my full position initiated at $1.31 on 2/26/2016.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GST-A, VTR, HCP, HTA, OHI, DOC, MAIN, BXMT, BNS, LGCYO, CF, EPD, MMP, CF, EVEP, TD, RY, HMC, CCP, MRCC, LGCY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: WER has positions in EVEP debt only and LGCY debt and preferred only. WER does not own the common units in either. WER is short Deere & Company (DE). The author may enter into long or short positions in any part of the capital structure of any of the firms mentioned in this article. Readers should always conduct their own independent due diligence and not rely upon information or opinions provided by the author.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.