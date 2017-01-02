Doubling Down: The House Always Wins

Always keep your bets at a minimal – always diversify – so your portfolio doesn’t become a “house of cards”.

Success seems to be connected with action. Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit." Conrad Hilton

Most all are familiar with the 45th President's gaming losses in Atlantic City, and how his prized collection of casino's cost investors hundreds of millions of dollars. As I explain in my book:

At one point in time, Trump was personally responsible for around $900 million before he restricted his businesses.

I have never heard Donald Trump use the word failure, at least when he was referring to his businesses. He would always use the word "opportunity" to address losses and he explained that he would suggest learning from the mistakes of others, it's a cheaper way to do business...

In my new book, The Trump Factor: Unlocking The Secrets Behind The Trump Factor, I went into great detail to explain the value that Donald Trump created in Las Vegas. It was only after Trump's higher risk investments collapsed in Atlantic City that he pivoted into a more risk-averse investor, and he did so by partnering with an experienced businessman, Phil Ruffin. As I wrote:

Around the same time that Trump and Ruffin were opening their Las Vegas Tower, Ruffin was closing on another tower just on the other side of The Fashion Show Mall. MGM owned Treasure Island, worth around $1.3 billion in 2009, and Ruffin was able to wrestle the resort away for around half of that amount, or $755 million.

Ruffin was one of the few Las Vegas insiders with the cash to make such a deal, but he also had experience at flipping big deals for a profit. In 1998, he bought the Vegas Strip's New Frontier Hotel & Casino for $165 million and then sold it to Israeli billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva (the net worth soaring to $4.5 billion by 2014 according to Forbes) for $1.2 billion.

Trump and Ruffin, were able to combine their multi-billion dollar balance sheets and experience to create a game free hotel property that serves as a "cash cow." As I explain in my book:

While many high-rolling developers went broke in the last recession, Trump and Ruffin were able to survive and ride out the devastating financial tsunami. It was because of Trump's more risk-averse mindset that he opted to partner with a rich businessman who had experience as the local sharpshooter.

In full disclosure, I was a small stakeholder in Trump's Atlantic City company, and I knew the risks that I was exposed to when I purchased shares in the stock. The good news is that my losses were modest, as I recognized that casino stocks carry outsized risks.

But now, I have an opportunity to take advantage of a new gaming REIT that, like Trump's partner (Ruffin) is a "sharpshooter" ….

MGM Growth Properties

In April 2016, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) netted around $1 billion by creating a new REIT and spinning 11 of its properties into the entity known as MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). MGM owns 76% of the REIT that is engaged in owning, acquiring and leasing high-quality leisure, entertainment and hospitality assets.

MGP is now the second gaming REIT, as Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) spun its properties into Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). In April 2016, I wrote about GLPI:

Gaming and Leisure Properties is as speculative of a Net Lease REIT as you will find…I like my odds better playing blackjack. GLPI is for high rollers, and based on our initial assessment, this gaming REIT has the odds stacked against us retail investors.

Citing the conversion of PENN's real-estate holdings into a separately traded REIT, GLPI, Activist, Land and Buildings, suggested the MGM spin and off prized assets, that essentially creates an ATM machine for MGM to monetize real estate under a sale/leaseback scenario.

Assets leased by MGP to MGM Resorts create around $650 million of pro forma revenues as part of a long-term triple net master lease (including Borgata).

As you can see (above), a majority of the assets (in blue) are located in Las Vegas: Mandalay Bay, Luxor, Excalibur, New York New York, Monte Carlo, Mirage, and The Park.

While Las Vegas properties represent a majority of MGP's revenue, MGM is currently constructing two casinos, MGM National Harbor in Maryland and MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. National Harbor is expected to open before December 15, 2016 and Springfield will open in 2018.

National Harbor is expected to cost ~$1.4 billion and is located on the Potomac River just outside of Washington D.C. The property has 300 hotel rooms and a casino with over 3,300 slots and approx. 160 tables. Also, the property has 50,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The property has 3,100 sq. ft. of retail & dining space and a 3,000-seat theatre. Additional Amenities: Luxury spa, roof-top pool.

MGM Springfield is expected to cost ~$865 million and is located on 14 acres of land in downtown Springfield, MA. The casino will have approx. 3,000 slots and 100 tables. The hotel will contain 250 rooms and 100,000 sq .ft. of retail and dining space. There will also be 44,000 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

A Majority Of Income From Las Vegas

While MGP is expanding outside of Sin City, the vast majority of income is derived from properties located in Las Vegas.

As I mentioned above, Trump and Ruffin were able to complete a new hotel in Las Vegas just as the last recession commenced. It took a number of years for the economy to rebound, but the limited supply has created a desirable environment for hotel owners.

Along "the Las Vegas Strip," there is limited availability of desirable land, and it takes significant cost and time to develop competitive premier resorts. The MGP portfolio includes integrated resorts featuring gaming, entertainment, premium lodging, extensive food and beverage options, state-of-the-art convention facilities, retail and more.

The properties are well positioned and collectively have a leading share in a strong Las Vegas market. The market is characterized by steady economic growth and high consumer and business demand.

Las Vegas visitation is ahead of peak levels and trends continue to improve. Las Vegas visitation is 8% ahead of 2007's peak.

…with Limited Room Supply Growth Over Next Several Years: Over the next several years, Las Vegas is expected to have limited room supply growth, while U.S. lodging supply is expected to continue to expand. This will be an additional contributing factor that will allow Las Vegas to grow its RevPAR share premium to the U.S. over the next several years.

What About MGP's Debt?

As referenced above, Donald Trump suffered when his real estate portfolio was highly leveraged. He was able to soften the blow by working out loans with banks and eventually building a fortress balance sheet (with modest debt today). One of the primary reasons for the multiple BKs related to the Atlantic City properties was leverage (as in the case with most BKs).

MGP generates highly predictable income under its Master Lease structure, all properties subject to lease are cross-defaulted/guaranteed. MGM Resorts guarantees all of the Tenant's obligations under the Master Lease (more on that below).

MGP's Weighted Average Lease Term is 10 Years. I am not sure why MGP uses the 30-year chart (below) since the leases are 10 years with 4 5-year options. In my opinion, this chart is somewhat misleading:

Likewise, the next chart suggests that MGP's leases don't expire until 2025. Again, the leases are for 10 years and expire (at MGM's option) at the end of the initial term.

MGP has 4.0x corporate rent coverage, as illustrated below:

Here's a snapshot of corporate EBITDAR plus dividends and distributions:

MGP has 1.8%+ annual increases, the highest in the Net Lease sector:

MGP has total debt to capitalization of 39% and the company is rated BB- by S&P. On August 12, 2016, the company closed on an oversubscribed issuance of $500 million, 4.50% senior unsecured notes due 2026 at par. On October 26, 2016, MGP completed a re-pricing of the $1.84 billion term loan B facility and will now bear interest at LIBOR plus 2.75%, which represents a 50 basis point reduction compared to the prior rate of LIBOR plus 3.25%.

On August 1, 2016, MGP successfully completed the acquisition of the real estate assets associated with Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa ("Borgata") from MGM. With the addition of Borgata, the annual rent payment due under the master lease increased from $550 million to $650 million for the remainder of the first lease year.

MGP funded the Borgata acquisition with approximately $260 million of cash, $295 million of borrowings under its revolver, and the issuance of ~27 million OP units to a subsidiary of MGM. Pro forma net leverage remains consistent with target levels between 5x and 5.5x

MGP now has the following product diversity: Regional (41%), Luxury (32%), and Upscale/Midscale (27%):

A Big Bet On MGM

In a recent (Nov. 2016) Barron's article, Lawrence C. Strauss, writes:

The company , which has greater exposure to the desert metropolis than any rival, is benefiting from Vegas' strengthening convention business, tourism, and growth as an entertainment and sports distinction.

He went on to explain:

Shares of MGM are sure to prove a winner from all of this. Recently around $28, the stock could climb 20% or so over the next 12 months, building on a 30% gain over the past year. The company has been turning in strong earnings, and with cash flow on track to rise smartly, that should continue.

As you can see, MGM appears to be an attractive gaming stock, but where's the dividend?

How about MGP's dividend...?

Now before you get too excited, remember that not all Net Lease REITs are the same…

What I mean is that MGP's 6.4% may appear attractive, but the company has no tenant diversification (all leases guaranteed by MGM) and very little geographic diversification. We have BUY ratings on W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), VEREIT (NYSE:VER), STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), and Realty Income (NYSE:O).

We do find something interesting though….

As you can see, MGP has grown its dividend by 8.4% (through Q3-16), and that's the highest dividend growth in the peer group.

So how does MGP grow organically?

MGP prepared this chart (below) that illustrates escalators based on 2% annual rent growth on the initial 90% of total rent per the Master Lease for Standalone & Borgata over first 6 years. MGM National Harbor & MGM Springfield rental revenue based on a rent coverage of 2.0x.

Also MGP cites the following growth opportunities:

In summary: We suspect that MGP will generate FFO per share of $1.90 in 2017, ample profits to cover the dividend ($1.55 per share). We suspect the company will increase the dividend to around $1.65 in 2017.

Keep in mind, we don't see any SWAN attributes related to MGP or MGM. Just as when I purchased shares in Trump Casinos, we are framing our recommendation in the context of a speculator (and not an investor). We believe that there is upside to owning MGP and MGM and as the hotel stock outperforms, we believe that the REIT will follow suit.

In the perspective of blackjack, this means we are doubling down on MGM. Again, this is a speculative trade, but we believe there are good odds, but always remember that the house has better odds than the gambler. I suppose by owning shares in MGP and MGM, we are essentially becoming investors in "the house." Remember, always keep your bets at a minimal - always diversify - so your portfolio doesn't become a "house of cards." Happy New Year!

