Clemson Is Our Top Pick, And So Is ACC

We have to disclose the bias we have with American Campus Communities and our number one pick in college football.

Since 2013, the REIT has grown its annual dividend by an average of 5.3%.

American Campus Communities appears to be in a better position to raise distributions over the next several years, as it has 84% free cash flow payout.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (or ACC) has always been recognized for college basketball, but finally, the conference is being acknowledged for football.

There's no doubt that ACC quarterbacks, especially in 2016, are the crème de la crème. Both the Heisman trophy winner, Louisville's Lamar Jackson, and the runner-up, Clemson's Deshaun Watson, are among the best college athletes of the year.

This past weekend, ACC scored another victory as Clemson hammered Ohio State - 31 to 0 - to cruise towards the National Championship game against Alabama (on January 9th).

I'm not picking winners (or at least book running), but I will voice my strong support of Clemson University. My local favorite is hitting all-cylinders, and Alabama will have their work cut out for them... Go Tigers!

Click to enlarge

ACC Is Also #1

In the January edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor, I selected a list of top REITs for 2017, and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was included in the list.

ACC has capitalized on the opportunities in the industry, with over $8 billion of external growth since its IPO. It is the largest campus housing REIT (since 2008) in the US, and the company owns 152 student housing properties containing approximately 94,000 beds. Since its IPO in 2005, ACC has grown from 16 to 152 properties, while generating average annual same-store NOI growth of 4.3%.

Click to enlarge

The growth in the specialty campus housing sector is driven by strong demographic trends - primarily college enrollment trends. Between 2009 and 2020, college enrollment is projected to increase by 13% to approximately 23 million students.

The strong demand for campus housing is driven by an increase in the number of students attending college and the fact that many college students take longer than four years to finish college.

ACC's current market share is 4.9%, suggesting the company has substantial opportunity to grow the platform:

Click to enlarge

ACC's Tier 1 markets provide stability and opportunity for growth through modernization. Its target market composition is as follows:

4-year public flagship institutions with enrollment exceeding 15,000 students.

Addressable market of approximately 6.1 million students at 255 schools.

The markets exhibit consistent annual enrollment growth of 1-2% and an insufficient supply base.

Student housing is highly fragmented and still in its infancy.

Largest 25 owners' cumulative market share of only 6.8% in ACC target markets. Few well-capitalized companies and/or proficient, specialized operators. ACC's targeted market exposure of 10% of enrollment yields addressable potential of 610,000 beds, equivalent to six times the current portfolio size.

Modernizing an industry: Composition of current housing supply creates significant opportunity for growth.

The value proposition for ACC is to provide a modern, purpose-built product at comparable price points to obsolete existing product.

Click to enlarge

There is limited supply. In ACC markets, consistent levels of new supply are manageable, with little to no impact expected on well-located assets. The new supply landscape has remained consistent in ACC markets since the IPO, amounting to only 1.3% of enrollment each year, on average.

At the current rate of new supply, the obsolete alternate student housing stock is decades away from achieving modernization. Recent decline in supply growth is due to developer focus on pedestrian locations where fewer sites are available.

Click to enlarge

Also, student housing transaction volume continues to set new all-time highs. There has been significant growth in investment by sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and other large institutional capital sources. 2015 set a new record with over $5.5 billion of transaction volume, which has been eclipsed with over $7 billion in the first nine months of 2016.

Click to enlarge

Cap rate compression continues. Institutionalization of student housing as an investment class has driven cap rate parity versus multifamily. Per data provided by CBRE, of recent core pedestrian transactions totaling approximately $7 billion, cap rates were estimated on over 60 deals totaling over $3.5 billion and averaging a 5.2% cap rate.

Student housing cap rates continue to compress versus multifamily, resulting in parity during 2015, compared to discounts of 20, 50, and 53 basis points in 2014, 2013, and 2012, respectively. Prominent lenders have recently removed any sector-specific spread versus multifamily.

Click to enlarge

An Improved Balance Sheet

As of Q3-16, ACC's debt to total asset value was 34% and the net debt-to-run rate EBITDA was 5.8x. These ratios are anticipated to be approximately 32.3% and 5.2x, respectively, at the end of Q4-16.

Also in Q3-16, the REIT had $32 million of cash available and $480 million available under its revolving credit facility. These funds, along with those anticipated from future property dispositions and cash flow from operations, position the company well to execute on its development pipeline, while maintaining strong credit ratios and a healthy balance sheet.

ACC had approximately $5.5 billion in unencumbered asset value, which was almost 77% of total asset value. Less than 1% of its total indebtedness as of quarter end was floating-rate debt. Here's a snapshot of the company's capital structure:

Click to enlarge

It has made great progress on the sale of 19 non-core assets totaling 12,083 beds. The portfolio was under contract to a single buyer for gross sales proceeds of $508 million and closes in November.

ACC's portfolio quality is greatly improved following the completion of the sale, and this portfolio sale, along with that of two non-core properties completed during the first quarter of 2016, total approximately $582 million. The proceeds from the sale of all these assets will be recycled into the highly accretive development pipeline.

Click to enlarge

ACC is in the under-construction phase on ten developments totaling 7,454 beds and $603 million in development cost. Here's a snapshot of its recently completed projects:

Click to enlarge

Here's a snapshot of the projects under construction (Note: One project underway in Clemson, SC... Go Tigers!).

Click to enlarge

ACC Can Score

ACC appears to be in a better position to raise distributions over the next several years, as it has 84% free cash flow payout, and we believe this campus housing REIT is the best overall REIT for the 2017 starter kit.

Q3 was a strong quarter, as 2016 same-store NOI increased by 5% on the combination of a 3.9% increase in revenue and a 3% increase in operating expenses. Occupancy at ACC's same-store wholly owned properties was an industry-leading 97.4%, 40 basis points above Q3-15 occupancy, with a 3.5% rental rate growth.

In Q3-16, the company reported FFOM of $60.4 million, or $0.45 per fully diluted share, as compared to FFOM of $48.7 million, or $0.43 per fully diluted share, for the comparable quarter in 2015.

FFOM increased by $11.7 million or 24%, but per share amounts were impacted by a 16% increase in the weighted average shares outstanding, primarily from the $17.9 million common share offering during February 2016 to fund the development pipeline. ACC tightened its 2016 FFOM guidance range to $2.23-2.27 per fully diluted share (mid-point $2.25).

Click to enlarge

Since 2013, the company has grown its annual dividend by an average of 5.3%:

Click to enlarge

Analysts forecast its earnings (or FFO) to grow by around 7% in 2017 - from $2.26 per share to $2.42 per share.

Click to enlarge

ACC's dividend is forecasted to grow by ~5%:

Click to enlarge

Our BUY recommendation is based on ACC's best-in-class student housing platform. We expect to see its older facilities continue to recycle into new and accretive investments. ACC is rated BBB by S&P, and we believe the company is well-positioned to continue growing its dividend.

Shares are a tad rich now ($49.77/share and P/FFO is 22x), and we would recommend waiting on a pullback. Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) is also trading at a premium (P/FFO is 26.3x and dividend yield is 3.6%).

We normally don't provide college sports picks here on Seeking Alpha, but we have to disclose the bias we have with ACC and our number one pick in college football... we'll know in a week! Go Tigers!

Click to enlarge

Author's Note: I'm a Wall Street writer, and that means that I am not always right with my predictions or recommendations. That also applies to my grammar. Please excuse any typos, and I assure you that I will do my best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and my sole purpose for writing it is to assist with my research (I am the editor of a newsletter, Forbes Real Estate Investor), while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed me, please take five seconds and click my name above (top of the page).

The only guarantee that I will give you is that I will uncover each and every rock I can, in an effort to find satisfactory investments that "upon thorough analysis promises safety of principal and satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative." (Ben Graham).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, S&P Global Market Intelligence, and ACC Filings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, DLR, VTR, HTA , STAG, GPT, ROIC, HCN, OHI, LXP, KIM, WPC, DOC, EXR, MYCC, TCO, SKT, UBA, STWD, CONE, BRX, CLDT, HST, APTS, FPI, CORR, NHI, CCP, CTRE, WPG, KRG, SNR, LADR, PEB, BXMT, IRM, CIO, LTC, DEA, NSA, HASI, VER, SRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.