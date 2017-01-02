Observing Mr. Market's Mood: An Essential Companion To Security Analysis

Sometimes I enjoy just taking a step back and observing everything from afar. It was a habit I enjoyed at times when I was a young child and it's a habit that I find to be very useful in the process of improving your investing outcome.

The following examples I've observed over the past few years and their interpretation are based upon the view that the magnitude of a stock price's movement sometimes has nothing to do with the magnitude of the business's shift in fundamental value or even a shift at all. Sometimes, it is based upon a shift in the focus of the investors' collective minds towards a differing but pre-existing trait of that very company. To put it more simply, changing prices have the effect of shifting the entire focus of the mind away from the previously theorized viewpoint. You get into trouble particularly when you have not thought about the opposing perspective as carefully.

The following examples are not to argue about what was the exact fundamental outcome of each situation, but to contrast the extremities of the prevailing market logic in relatively short periods of times. The examples are of situations where I have observed or participated in myself.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) at $57 per share was viewed previously as a wonderful compounder with which even Warren Buffett would invest a significant amount of money in. It was viewed as a very well run company with a serious moat and excellent long-term growth prospects. Fast forward to the fraud situation with WFC at $45 per share and reading the news would make you feel like that company could do no right no longer. The prevailing sentiment was that WFC was no longer trustworthy and that if there was one cockroach, there would be more just hiding around the corner.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was thought of to be a high quality bank in an excellent growth area at $75 per share. It was extremely conservatively run and had excellent managers running it for years. In the downturn, when energy prices fell to all-time lows, the stock price fell to roughly $45 per share. At this time, the previous acquisition done by the bank was viewed as foolish, and it seemed almost inevitable that they were going to take huge loan losses due to low energy prices. The stock went from almost two times tangible book value to slightly under tangible book value to two times tangible book value in the span of just over a year.

Hertz

Hertz (NYSE:HTZ) was viewed as a stable business with annuity-like revenues producing large free cash flows when it sold at over a $10b valuation only two years ago. Fast forward to today and the company is viewed as overleveraged and disrupted by Uber (Private:UBER) as well as future self-driving cars. There is fear that HTZ will trip its covenant if the trend of poor performance continues. It is currently valued at less than $2b.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) at $80 per share a few years ago was considered to be a capital-lite franchise with huge free cash flows and a great private equity owner. It was cannibalizing itself with buybacks which many viewed as a great positive. At the lowest point, WTW sold for under $4 per share and was viewed as a dying business disrupted by Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), overburdened by debt and probably going bankrupt due to their declining business.

TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP) at $40 per share was expected to grow by acquiring projects from SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) and basically arbitrage development projects and capital markets in the next big growth market of solar and wind energy. At $7.50, it was considered to be controlled by corrupt and bankrupt SUNEQ with little guidance on its future as it did not disclose any financial information for a period of time. It was also seen as being stolen from by its very own original parent company.

Federal Mogul

Federal Mogul (NASDAQ:FDML) at $14 per share was on the cusp of a spinoff into two companies and backed by majority owner Carl Icahn. Fast forward a few months and at $4 per share, FDML was facing the prospects of "Peak Auto," an overleveraged balance sheet, no more spin-off, and seen as a thin margin business with the possibility of bankruptcy in the worst case.

What's an investor to do?

While from hindsight, the choices to sell or buy for each of those situations may look blatantly obvious, not only because the future path of the economy and security prices are ultimately indeterminable on a consistent basis in the short term, but also because of our flawed collective psychology. A negative shift in the price of a stock forces us to focus our attention on the negative aspects of that stock. The same is the case for a positive shift in the price of a stock. The psychological effect likely increases on a logarithmic scale with each subsequent movement in the same direction as the previous move.

Given such a difficult predicament, I'm reminded of Rudyard Kipling's "If" and draw inspiration from the following quote in the poem:

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster And treat those two impostors just the same;"

What Kipling refers to as Triumph and Disaster are the views that individuals have with regards to their prevailing situation. As in life and particularly in the stock market, excessive optimism (Triumph) and excessive fear (Disaster) are sometimes merely tricks of our own minds. With the stock market, this illusion is often taken very far due to the fact that humans have similar psychological failures and they self-reinforce into what we see as the singular price of a stock.

Have a Happy New Years!