The Truth Behind Government Borrowing, And Why There's No Runaway Inflation

While surging federal debt levels are normally cause for concern, taking a step back and looking at the bigger picture reveals the Treasury has actually kept the amount of new dollars flowing into the economy growing at a sane and steady rate, and minimizes the risk of runaway inflation that might normally accompany such a surge in borrowing.

I see a lot of articles predicting inflation gloom and doom due to the amount of government borrowing that occurred during the recent recession. Below is a graph of all credit market liabilities of the Federal government. It shows the government has increased debt levels by 2.5x since 2008 to a staggering $16 trillion (Summer 2016).

Click to enlarge

(Data provided by the Federal Reserve Bank)

While at first glance this might appear to be government spending running rampantly out of control, a closer look reveals it is actually a well-planned and executed strategy to stabilize the economy during the recession and resulting fallout.

Debt of all types is the primary input to the economy. Debt creates new dollars that previously didn't exist in the economy, which fuels economic growth.

The 2007 recession was a credit crunch, where credit was difficult to come by, stalling economic growth and throwing the economy into recession. Credit-based recessions typically take longer to recover from than other types of recessions.

The chart below shows the severe impact this had on private debt levels.

Click to enlarge

Notice that the recessions in 1982, 1990, and 2000 had very little effect on private borrowing, whereas the 2007 recession virtually stopped private borrowing in its tracks. This gives you an idea how serious the problem was.

The Treasury saw this too. It's no coincidence that government borrowing accelerated at the same time private borrowing decelerated. This was actually a well-engineered strategy to keep the keep the amount of new money flowing into the economy growing at steady levels, despite the fact private borrowing had screeched to a halt. This is best illustrated by adding private and federal borrowing together, as in the chart below:

Click to enlarge

This clearly shows that government borrowing was carefully metered to offset the reduction in private borrowing and keep the amount of new dollars flowing into the economy growing at a steady rate. This also means there was no surge in money flowing into the economy due to accelerated government borrowing, which mitigates the risk of inflation.

Some people will point out that much of the money that was "printed" didn't actually enter the economy. About $2 trillion are sitting at the Federal Reserve in the form of excess reserves. This is true, but it doesn't dramatically alter the situation. The chart below shows the total federal and private debt adjusted for these excess reserves:

Click to enlarge

At the end of the day, the government has actually done a good thing here, probably saving the country from a full-on depression, and it acted in a measured and restrained manner. This doesn't happen often. Be glad it did.

The alternative is far worse than high debt levels, especially considering that almost half of this debt is owed to other branches of the federal government, which amounts to moving money from one pocket to another.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.