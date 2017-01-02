Toshiba's Issues Impacting Chicago Bridge & Iron

Readers who follow my work know that I own a sizable stake (by my standards at least) in Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI). In fact, as of the time of this writing, the firm is my second largest holding. In recent days, shares have been pushed down due to news from Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY) regarding the likelihood that Toshiba may be forced to write down nuclear assets (mostly or maybe exclusively goodwill) in the billions. Seeing as how CBI "sold" off its nuclear construction operations to Toshiba previously and the two are currently arguing about purchase price adjustments, the fear is that the former will be more likely to end up on the hook once auditors look over the details and see Toshiba's writedown. In what follows, I will give my thoughts on all of this and what it should mean for both firms moving forward.

An update on Toshiba

Times have not been good for Toshiba. Since their December highs, shares of the firm have fallen a whopping 39% as of the time of this writing, a reflection of the market's concern. According to management, following the purchase of Stone & Webster (the nuclear construction business) from CBI, the business has been trying to evaluate the fallout of their decision. The main issue at hand here appears to be the fact that Toshiba is saying that the nuclear projects it inherited from CBI will cost far more than they initially thought.

Interestingly, Toshiba, in its confirmation press release wherein it says it expects a sizable writedown (which they admit could be large enough to wipe out the goodwill of Toshiba and its majority-owned subsidiary, Westinghouse, which was the actual acquirer of the nuclear business), seemed to take a shot at CBI. According to the firm, it said that it is trying to figure out what to do after reviewing documents received by S&W and other parties "after" they purchased the business, which seems to indicate that they either did not review the documentation beforehand or it was documentation that wasn't available to them at the time.

What's this mean for CBI?

Earlier in December, CBI was struck with a blow when news broke that its motion in court against Toshiba was struck down. Pursuant to the purchase agreement between the two parties, CBI and Westinghouse are supposed to go through an independent auditor to resolve any financial disputes regarding the transaction but, according to CBI, the latter basically said that they did not believe the terms of how they are supposed to settle the agreement should hold true; namely that the only changes made from the original agreement should relate to a peg that measures the difference between total current assets and total current liabilities.

In its agreement, the peg in question was set at $1.174 billion. Any amount exceeding that peg would be money that CBI would have to pay to Westinghouse, and any number below that amount would represent a sum payable by Westinghouse to CBI. The disparity between what CBI wanted as an adjustment here and what Westinghouse wanted was significant, with CBI wanting $427.81 million while Westinghouse wanted $2.15 billion. The point at contention here was (and still is) basically what should be counted as a current asset and what should not be. Westinghouse, seeing that the nuclear construction costs would be far higher after it finished the acquisition, desired to translate this into the equation, while CBI wanted the court to say that Westinghouse must be bound to GAAP accounting. In the end, Westinghouse/Toshiba prevailed here and, from a contractual perspective, that makes sense since an independent auditor should have no hard time determining that the firm's claims are baseless.

The real question, however, is what does all of this mean for CBI? Certainly, a major writedown may lend credence to Toshiba's argument that it got fleeced but all you need to do is revisit the original language of the contract, as pictured below, to figure out what the end result should be. In essence, this states that, under no circumstances should CBI be held liable for anything associated with its nuclear operations following the closing of the sale. Add to this the fact that CBI had a reputable accounting firm look over the documents before the acquisition, had its own internal people look at it, and would have had the opportunity to bring in another party to assess the completion costs of the nuclear projects before the deal closed, and it's hard to hold much sympathy for their situation.

Click to enlarge

*Taken from CBI

There is, however, one case where, in my opinion (and I am no lawyer but I did review CBI's initial court documents extensively), CBI could be found liable; if the business did not negotiate in good faith. If CBI purposely withheld documents or purposely lied about how much work they had completed (the latter being hard since Westinghouse owed, according to CBI, a large chunk of the capital due to them following the completion of some of their work on the projects so they should have known what was reasonable in these categories during the due diligence phase), then all bets are off.

Takeaway

Right now, the picture facing Toshiba is not a pretty one but, in any case where CBI did not openly deceive them (and it looks like they didn't), what's happening right now seems to be the end result of poor management/oversight on the part of Toshiba/Westinghouse. For CBI, shares are falling because the market seems to think this will increase the chance of the firm being found liable for a hefty payout but so long as management was open with Toshiba/Westinghouse, as it looks like they were, then this drop in CBI's shares, a move lower (13.2% from their December high) is unwarranted. Toshiba's, on the other hand, may be warranted if the picture is as negative as management indicated.

