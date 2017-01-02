Understanding BDCs (Part 3): The Ideal BDC Equation And Diagram

This will hopefully be a useful springboard for further research.

Five examples of BDCs and their Ideal BDC Diagrams are presented, as well as how to interpret the diagrams.

In principle, the closer a BDC conforms to the Ideal BDC Equation, the more closely the BDC behaves as an Ideal BDC.

This equation can be useful because it allows an analyst to understand these variables as a coherent whole, rather than in isolation.

Previously, Part 1 and Part 2 examined charge-off rates for BDCs.

Articles about BDCs invariably discuss metrics such as asset yields, debt interest rates, management fee percentages, etc. Since all of these parameters contribute differently to the operating outcome of a BDC, is there a way to understand all of them as a whole, in a single big picture?

I believe that it is possible to write the "one equation to rule them all." Here are my thoughts.

Inspiration From The Ideal Gas Law

In chemistry, the Ideal Gas Law relates five observable physical properties of an idealized gas, by relating the Pressure, Volume, number of molecules, Ideal Gas Constant "R" and Temperature:

This equation is important to engineers since it describes the macroscopic properties of gases in a single equation. How this law fails is also well understood (Van der Waals and Redlich-Kwong equations, etc.), which makes the Ideal Gas Law an ideal first approximation.

A real gas is made of molecules that interact with each other through intermolecular forces, that condense as liquids or deposit as solids when the temperature falls too low, that have a non-zero volume. For the purpose of understanding how gases behave, we make simplifying assumptions known as the "Kinetic Theory."

We need to define what an "Ideal BDC" is before we can construct the Ideal BDC Equation.

Definition Of An "Ideal BDC"

All profits are distributed as dividends. Corporate income taxes are zero. Asset portfolios contain no cash. Only expenses are interest and management fees. Zero charge offs and capital gains. Constant debt to asset ratio.

Parts 1 and 2 represent investment company regulations.

Part 3 assumes that any cash can be immediately put to work.

Part 4 assumes that other expenses such as professional fees, office building rental/depreciation/maintenance are negligible.

Part 5 assumes that over the course of a single year, asset charge-offs and capital gains are negligible enough that we can calculate average asset yields and debt interest rates only using financial statement entries. We don't need to look at the individual investments inside the BDC.

Part 6 assumes that during the course of a year, the leverage multiple does not vary significantly and can be calculated with annual balance sheet figures.

If any parameters do significantly change during the course of a year, they can be estimated more accurately with weighted average quarterly figures instead of end-of-year figures.

Variables In The Ideal BDC Equation

The Ideal BDC Equation relates ten observable macroscopic parameters:

Market Valuation:

Dividend yield, δ

P/B ratio

Operating Parameters:

Leverage ratio, L (defined as total assets divided by NAV)

Average debt interest, r debt

Average asset yield, r assets

Base management fee, r bf

Fee Structures:

Hurdle rate, r h (as ROE%)

(as ROE%) Cap over hurdle rate, r coh (as ROE%)

(as ROE%) ROE Fraction under Cap, f 1

ROE Fraction over Cap, f 2

The Ideal BDC Equation will show how these macroscopic parameters relate as a coherent whole and allows us to graph the relationship between any two parameters.

The most interesting question BDC shareholders ask is "how exactly do fees and returns depend on the asset portfolio yield?" The diagrams in the second half of this article will address that question.

Management Fee Calculation - Preparation Before The Derivation

BDCs charge management fees twice:

The first fee on gross profits is the base management fee, a fixed % of total assets. The remaining profit, minus all other non-incentive fees, is known as "Preincentive Fee Net Investment Income." Dividing Pre-incentive Fee Net Investment Income by Net Assets produces a "pre-incentive fee return on equity" figure (I will call it PIFROE). The incentive fee is calculated with four parameters, which I previously called the "hurdle rate," "cap over hurdle rate" and "ROE Fraction under Cap," and "ROE Fraction over Cap." All ROE below the hurdle rate belongs to the shareholder. A fraction f 1 of ROE Fraction under Cap belongs to management. This is often 50% or 100%. A fraction f 2 of ROE Fraction over Cap belongs to management. This is often 20%.

We are now ready to do the derivation.

Deriving The Ideal BDC Equation

Ideal BDC Diagrams And Spreadsheet Instructions

Plotting selected fragments (shown below) of the Ideal BDC equation shows how management fees and shareholder ROE vary as a function of the asset portfolio yield:

The spreadsheet used to create diagrams is available here: click here to download (Dropbox Link)

Inputs are labeled with black titles. (Play with this first)

Outputs are labeled with red titles. ("Under the hood")

Below are diagrams for 5 contrasting BDCs. While they are some evidence that the Ideal BDC Equation produces results that closely match the actual operating results, I do not consider them to be definitive proof yet.

Example #1: (GBDC)

Using figures for Sept 30, 2016:

δ = 6.89% (YCharts)

P/B = 1.163 (YCharts)

L = 1.96 (debt/asset ratio of 48.94%, YCharts)

r debt = 2.7% (Weighted average calculated with data from Note 7 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on 2016 10-K)

= 2.7% (Weighted average calculated with data from Note 7 to the Consolidated Financial Statements on 2016 10-K) r assets = 7.6% (Item 6 on 2016 10-K)

= 7.6% (Item 6 on 2016 10-K) r bf = 1.375% (Item 1 on 2016 10-K)

= 1.375% (Item 1 on 2016 10-K) r h = 8.00%/year (Item 1 on 2016 10-K)

= 8.00%/year (Item 1 on 2016 10-K) r coh = 10.00%/year (Item 1 on 2016 10-K)

= 10.00%/year (Item 1 on 2016 10-K) f 1 = 100% (Item 1 on 2016 10-K)

= 100% (Item 1 on 2016 10-K) f 2 = 20% (Item 1 on 2016 10-K)

Interpreting The Diagram

The yellow spot in the middle of the chart shows the actual position of the BDC on the diagram. The closer the spot is to the solid purple line (theoretical dividend yield), the more similar the BDC is in principle to an Ideal BDC. Diagrams contain multiple other graphical landmarks, annotated below.

A: The slope of the PIFROE line is the leverage ratio, defined as total investments/NAV. The steeper the line, the more leverage in the BDC.

B: Asset portfolio yield that produces zero PIFROE. Here, the asset portfolio produces enough investment income that exactly offsets the interest expense and base management fees.

C: Asset portfolio yield that produces sufficient PIFROE to exceed the hurdle rate.

D: Asset portfolio yield that produces sufficient PIFROE to exceed the hurdle rate cap.

E: The gap between the shareholder ROE and the theoretical dividend yield. If the BDC trades at a premium, the theoretical dividend yield is lower, and vice versa.

F and G: The slope of the line is the sensitivity of the variable to changes in asset portfolio yield.

Second Example: (ARCC)

Using figures for Sept 30, 2016:

δ = 9.81% (YCharts)

P/B = 0.934 (YCharts)

L = 1.76 (debt/asset ratio of 43.27%, YCharts)

r debt = 4.1% (Item 2, 10-Q.)

= 4.1% (Item 2, 10-Q.) r assets = 10.2% (Calculated from Item 2, 10-Q.)

= 10.2% (Calculated from Item 2, 10-Q.) r bf = 1.50% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 1.50% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) r h = 7.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 7.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) r coh = 8.75% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 8.75% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) f 1 = 100% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 100% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) f 2 = 20% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

Third Example: (FSFR)

Using figures for Sept 30, 2016:

δ = 10.51% (YCharts)

P/B = 0.774 (YCharts)

L = 1.88 (debt/asset ratio of 46.83%, YCharts)

r debt = 3.21% (Calculated from Item 8, 2016 10-K.)

= 3.21% (Calculated from Item 8, 2016 10-K.) r assets = 8.58% (Item 6, 2016 10-K.)

= 8.58% (Item 6, 2016 10-K.) r bf = 1.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 1.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) r h = 6.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 6.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) r coh = 10.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 10.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) f 1 = 50% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 50% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) f 2 = 20% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

Fourth Example: (FSIC)

Using figures for Sept 30, 2016:

δ = 9.41% (YCharts)

P/B = 1.005 (YCharts)

L = 1.38 (debt/asset ratio of 27.34%, YCharts)

r debt = 3.95% (Note 8 to Consolidated Financial Statements, Nov 2016 10-Q.)

= 3.95% (Note 8 to Consolidated Financial Statements, Nov 2016 10-Q.) r assets = 9.2% (Item 2, Nov 2016 10-Q.)

= 9.2% (Item 2, Nov 2016 10-Q.) r bf = 1.75% (Item 7, Related Party Transactions, 2016 10-K.)

= 1.75% (Item 7, Related Party Transactions, 2016 10-K.) r h = 7.5% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 7.5% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) r coh = 9.375% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 9.375% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) f 1 = 100% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 100% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) f 2 = 20% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

The Ideal BDC Equation differs from the FSIC's actual dividend yield and asset portfolio yield. Repeating the calculation using r debt and r assets estimated directly from the income statement and balance sheet from the Sep 2016 10-Q should provide better figures. Estimating annual figures from trailing-9-months figures:

r debt = 4/3 * interest expense/long term debt = 4/3 * (55,241)/(990,333 + 650,000) = 4.49%

r assets = 4/3 * total investment income/total investments = 4/3 * 313,831/3,937,526 = 10.63%

The discrepancy is smaller.

Fifth Example: (PNNT)

Using figures for Sept 30, 2016:

δ = 14.89% (YCharts)

P/B = 0.831 (YCharts)

L = 1.88 (debt/asset ratio of 46.77%, YCharts)

r debt = 4.35% (Item 8, 2016 10-K.)

= 4.35% (Item 8, 2016 10-K.) r assets = 11.9% (Item 6, 2016 10-K.)

= 11.9% (Item 6, 2016 10-K.) r bf = 2.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 2.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) r h = 7.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 7.00% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) r coh = 8.75% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 8.75% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) f 1 = 100% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

= 100% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.) f 2 = 20% (Item 1, 2016 10-K.)

Future Investigation Topics

Find more evidence that would prove/disprove that the Ideal BDC Equation is correct. I have not yet found how internally managed BDCs calculate their management fees. I haven't found it in any 10-K filings I've looked through so far. Can anyone answer this question? Are there any connections between the graphical features on the diagram and a BDC's historical charge-off rates? If not, then can the diagram alone isolate the "magic touch" that some managements have that result in lower-than-market charge-off rates?

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.